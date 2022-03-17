May Lim/iStock via Getty Images

Overview/Investment Rationale

The industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has been steadily increasing for several years, especially during the post-pandemic period, to keep up with e-commerce growth primarily. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) reported solid financial earnings in Q4 2021, registered a strong occupancy rate, and enjoyed a higher same-store revenue and NOI growth. STAG mainly operates in supply-constrained industrial markets in the US sub-urban, leading to higher rent levels and faster growth. In recent times, STAG acquired historically higher numbers of properties in terms of number and value.

STAG, a REIT, operates in the industrial REIT sector. STAG mainly focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing single-tenant, industrial properties in the United States. STAG currently owns 544 buildings in 40 states with about 108.6 million square feet.

I am initiating coverage of STAG with a BUY rating and a $45.00 price target. STAG trades at a 2% discount to my Net Asset Value (NAV) estimate of $40.29 per share. I calculate the NAV based on a required rate of return of 8.9%, translating to a 5.2% cap rate. STAG currently trades at an implied cap rate of 5.31%.

STAG Reported Strong Earnings in Q4 2021

For Q4 2021, STAG reported a normalized FFO of $0.14 per share, in-line with the consensus estimates. STAG generated total revenues of $147.62 million, a 13.6% year-over-year (y-o-y) growth, beating the consensus estimates by $288,760. Core FFO stood at $0.51 for Q4 2021 and $2.06 for FY 2021. In 2021, cash available for distributions was $293.8 million, up 20.5% y-o-y. STAG registered a strong occupancy rate of 96.9%.

STAG does not have any debt/liquidity risks as its net debt to adjusted EBITDAre stood at 5.0x, and the fixed charge coverage ratio was at a healthy 6.2x in December 2021. In October 2021, the Company refinanced its $750 million unsecured credit facility. STAG also refinanced a $150 million unsecured debt at a relatively lower interest rate of 2.15%, maturing to March 2027.

Steady Dividend Payout Without Increasing Significant Debt

STAG offers a safe and steady dividend to its shareholders. The Company has improved its dividend payout ratio in the last five years. The dividend payout ratio continues to decrease from 90% in 2020 to 82.4% at year-end 2021. I believe that STAG could improve the dividend payout ratio to less than 75% in 2022. A 60% to 80% dividend payout ratio is considered safe because a company could effectively manage its dividends without increasing significant debt (at this level of dividend payout ratio). STAG does not have any considerable debt matures in the next four years. The Company had about $726 million of debt that matures only in 2026.

Minimal Lease Expiration in 2022

STAG has no large lease expiration in 2022 compared to prior years. STAG had about lease expirations of 8.4% and 8.6% of total annualized base rental revenue (ABR) for 2021 (based on Q4 2020 Supplemental) and 2020 (based on Q4 2019 Supplemental), respectively. The Company had over one million square footage expired during the COVID-19 period. STAG’s lease expiration currently is at an average of 200,000 to 250,000 square feet, with just 6.3% of total ABR, as seen in Exhibit 1. At the same time, for 2023 and 2024, STAG has lease expirations of approximately 12%. Larger lease expiration in an economic expansion situation should benefit STAG as it could profit from the increased rental rates.

Exhibit 1: STAG's Lease Expiration Schedule

STAG's Q4 2021 Supplemental

Same-Store NOI Is Expected To Grow At An Average Rate of 3.5%

STAG experienced sluggish same-store NOI growth in 2019. As shown in Exhibit 2 below, STAG’s same-store NOI growth has improved in the last year after declining in 2019 and 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted STAG’s same-store NOI growth during the initial period of the pandemic, specifically during Q3 2020. However, the demand for industrial properties had started to surpass the supply in 2021 in almost all US markets.

As a result, STAG had experienced the most substantial market rent growth. I believe the strong demand for industrial properties could continue in 2022, as supply is still below the demand. Further, the supply chain disruption and challenges regarding inventory remain at an elevated level, which should also drive the demand for industrial properties. STAG also forecasts 2022 annual same-store cash NOI growth to be 3% to 4%, with a healthy retention rate range of 65% to 75%.

Exhibit 2: Same-store NOI Growth Rate Since Q1 2019

STAG's Earnings Release

As seen in Exhibit 3, STAG’s average occupancy rates were relatively low during 2019. However, despite the pandemic, the company increased its average occupancy to about 97% in 2020 and 2021. It infers that top clients have not vacated their space from STAG even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibit 3: Average Occupancy Rate Since Q1 2019

STAG's Earnings Release

Substantial Acquisitions Should Continue To Support STAG’s Growth In The Future

STAG acted reasonably during the pandemic period in terms of acquisitions and dispositions. The acquisition volume was historically higher in Q4 2021, with approximately $700 million for 35 buildings. The stabilized cap rate for these acquisitions was between 5% and 5.2%. At the same time, the dispositions in Q4 2021 were $112.5 million. For 2021, the total acquisition value was $1.3 billion at a stabilized cap rate of 5% to 5.6%.

Most of the properties acquired in 2021 were below-market rents with a minimal average lease term of fewer than three years. STAG has an opportunity to increase rents for these acquisitions. In addition, STAG has potential pipeline acquisitions/investments of $4.1 billion, implying significant opportunities shown in the future. Some acquired properties have extensively benefitted from the surge in e-commerce sales and logistics tailwinds.

STAG expects to acquire approximately $1 billion to $1.2 billion in 2022 at an expected cash cap rate of 5% to 5.25%. At the same time, dispositions to be $200 million to $300 million with similar cap rates of acquisitions assumptions.

STAG Owns Well-Diversified Portfolios

STAG holds well-diversified portfolios with 532 tenants at an average tenant size of 197,654 square feet. Approximately 82.9% of tenants have total revenues of more than $100 million, and about 58.6% of tenants have total revenues of over $1 billion.

STAG generates significant revenues from Chicago (7.9% of total ABR), followed by (Philadelphia (6.7%), Greenville/Spartanburg, SC (5.1%), and Milwaukee/Madison, WI (4.5%). Amazon (AMZN) is the largest tenant, contributing to about 3.2% of total ABR, followed by 1% ABR from each Eastern Metal Supply, Inc., GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO), and American Tire Distributors Inc. Top 10 tenant accounts for about 11.2% of total ABR.

Based on industry diversification, Air Freight & Logistics contributes to approximately 11.3% of total ABR, followed by Containers & Packaging (8.8%), Auto Components (7.2%), and Trading Companies & Distributors (Industrial Goods, 5.4%). Exhibit 4 shows STAG's diversified portfolio concentrations in geography, tenant, and industry.

Exhibit 4: STAG's Diversified Portfolio

STAG's Q4 2021 Supplemental

Strong and Experienced Management

Mr. Benjamin Butcher has served as CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors since July 2010. Butcher has extensive knowledge in REITs and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Under Benjamin Butcher's leadership, STAG has grown significantly, from $290 million market capitalization in 2011 to $7.11 billion in March 2022. At the same time, STAG reduced its debt to total capitalization to 20.4% in Q4 2021 from 46.8% in Q2 2011.

The Company had 93 properties with 14.2 million square feet during the IPO period. Currently, STAG owns 544 buildings in 40 states with about 108.6 million square feet. From July 2022, Mr. Benjamin Butcher, the current CEO, will leave his CEO role and become the Executive chair of the Board of Directors. The President, Mr. William R. Crooker, will become the new CEO of STAG. Mr. Crooker, a certified public accountant, has extensive knowledge in the Company's accounting, tax, and financial reporting.

Peers Analysis

STAG operates in a competitive environment as it primarily acquires and operates single-tenant industrial properties. STAG faces stiff competition from local and regional operators and listed Industrial REITs. I have chosen Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR), Prologis, Inc. (PLD), First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP), and Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) as STAG’s comparables as they also operate in the industrial REIT segment and are listed in the US.

STAG is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. As seen in Exhibit 5, per March 15, 2022, closing price of $39.6, STAG trades at 18.1x of 2022 FFO estimate, versus the peer group at 28.2x, inferring a significant discount of -35.7%. STAG also trades at 20.2x of the 2022 AFFO estimate, versus the peer group at 33.2x, implying a substantial discount of -39.7%. STAG is yielding 3.7%, in terms of the dividend, versus 2.1% for the peer group.

Exhibit 5: Peers Comparison Analysis

Seeking Alpha

NAV Calculation

Basis for Assumptions

STAG is operating in the Industrial REIT industry, a relatively competitive industry. The Company’s growth strategy mainly depends on the acquisition and increasing its rental rates, which are fundamentally challenging due to the tough competition in the industry. Therefore, I believe the required rate of 9% (cost of equity) is appropriate.

I have assumed a market risk premium of 7%, consistent with other peers, and have considered the ten-years Treasury yield as the risk-free rate (2%) and a beta of 0.98 (from Yahoo! Finance). I have assumed a growth rate of 3.5% as the Company expects its cash NOI to grow in a range of 3% to 4% for FY 2022.

Cap rate is an essential tool that is used to measure the value of real estate properties. According to Investopedia, "The capitalization rate (also known as cap rate) is used in the world of commercial real estate to indicate the rate of return that is expected to be generated on a real estate investment property."

I arrive at the cap rate of 5.2% from the below calculation. Cap rate could be calculated by,

1) cap rate = Property’s net operating income/Current market value of the Property

Cap rate is also calculated by the below-mentioned formula,

2) cap rate = r – g

Where 'r' means a required rate of return, 'g' stands for growth rate.

I assume the expected growth rate to be 3.5%. This calculation estimates the cap rate to be 5.36%. To note, STAG expects the stabilized cap rates would be 5.00% to 5.25% for both acquisitions and dispositions.

NAV Estimation

I estimate the Net Asset Value of STAG as $40.29 based on the cap rate of 5.2% and an assumed growth rate of 3.5% for the forward growth, as shown in Exhibit 6. My target price for STAG is $45.00, with an additional 11.7% premium to its NAV as the Company generates significant revenues from potential markets such as Chicago and Philadelphia. The Company is also relatively undervalued compared to its peers and possesses solid and experienced management. The occupancy rates and same-store NOI are expected to remain high in 2022.

Exhibit 6: STAG's NAV Calculation

Author's Analysis

Exhibit 7 presents the sensitivity analysis for the NAV estimation with various growth rates and cap rates.

Exhibit 7: Sensitivity Analysis

Author's Analysis

REIT Industrial Market overview - Chicago and Philadelphia

As mentioned earlier, the Company generates significant revenues from Chicago and Philadelphia industrial markets. Supply has remained scarce in these markets, thereby offering opportunities to STAG for higher rental rates. According to CBRE's Chicago Industrial Market - Q4 2021 report, the vacancy rate in Chicago declined to 2.7%, an improvement of 30 basis points. Average asking rent rates increased to $5.77/sq. ft, by 2021 end, up 5% y-o-y and 3% quarter-over-quarter. This increase was mainly due to strong tenant demand and limited immediate supply. Approximately 25.2 million sq. ft. were under construction, slightly lower than 25.8 million sq. ft. in 2020. General retailers, wholesalers, e-commerce, and food & beverage, are top industries that use significant industrial space levels.

Exhibit 8: Chicago - Net Absorption, Construction, and Vacancy

CBRE - Chicago Industrial Market - Q4 2021 report

According to CBRE's Philadelphia Metro Industrial - Q4 2021 report, the vacancy rate in Philadelphia metro industrial market was steady at 3.7%. Due to higher demand and subdued supply, the overall average asking rents rate increased significantly by 29.7% y-o-y. CBRE expects the strong rent growth to continue in 2022. Approximately 10.6 million sq. ft. of industrial space was constructed in 2021, while the market absorbed about 10.7 million sq. ft. This shows that the market remains a supply constraint.

Exhibit 9: Philadelphia - Net Absorption, Construction, and Vacancy

CBRE - Philadelphia Metro Industrial - Q4 2021 report

Risks

Lease Expirations: Although STAG has minimal lease expirations in 2022, large portions of its properties have lease expiration in 2023, 2024, and 2025. It may be tough to STAG if leases are not renewed and re-leased at favorable rent rates.

Single-tenant bankruptcy: STAG primarily operates in single-tenant properties. A default by one or more tenants could severely negatively impact the Company’s revenues.

Increased Fed rates: The Fed has raised its federal funds rate to 0.25%-0.5%, the first increase since 2018. It is expected that the US Fed is going to increase the Fed rates in 2022 and 2023. The higher interest rates would increase interest expenses for REITs and negatively affect the Company’s funds from operations.

Conclusion

I firmly believe STAG has significant potential to grow its revenues as it primarily operates in supply-scarce industrial markets. Increasing eCommerce growth and surging post-pandemic economic activities also drive the demand for industrial properties. STAG has reasonable occupancy rates and strong NOI growth. Further, STAG expects its same-store cash NOI to grow by 3% to 4% for FY 2022. STAG is also relatively undervalued compared to its peers. Therefore, I recommend investors buy STAG's shares at the current market price.