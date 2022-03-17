vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the past, I have not considered Merck (NYSE:MRK) a valuable addition to my portfolio due to the company’s comparatively weak free cash flow and its over-reliance on Keytruda, especially in light of the drug price negotiation initiative (briefly covered in my overview from last year). However, after reviewing the company’s 2021 financial statements, I finally got my head around the company and consequently opened a starting position. In this article, I want to briefly share why I have changed my opinion on Merck and why I consider the stock a compelling value pick at the current share price. The stock went nowhere since early 2019 and remains trapped in a trading window between the low $70s and the high $80s. Investors who are looking for rapid capital appreciation might consider the stock "dead money". However, I’d argue that it is precisely these situations that prove rewarding over the long term, especially from a dividend growth investment perspective.

Why I Finally Got My Head Around Merck

In the world of large pharmaceutical companies, Merck certainly qualifies as a major blue chip, with a current market capitalization of around $200 billion and an enterprise value of $227 billion. One of the main reasons that kept me from investing in Merck is the reliance on the checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab), which contributed 35% to total 2021 sales, with a strong emphasis on the U.S., where Merck earned $9.8 billion in sales with the cancer drug (i.e., 20% of total 2021 sales). However, when reviewing the performance of Merck’s current main contributors to sales, it can be learned that the company is actually fairly well diversified and continues to report stable sales from somewhat older drugs/vaccines and operates a well-performing animal health business (Figure 1). The shrinking but still very meaningful contribution from its Diabetes franchise (Januvia & Janumet) and the robust performance of its animal health segment and various vaccines (e.g., Gardasil and ProQuad/M-M-R II/Varivax) are certainly worth mentioning. Keytruda’s performance was very strong in 2021 with sales growth of 20% while Gardasil – Merck's human papillomavirus vaccine – performed even better with sales growth of 44% YoY. Gardasil’s 2020 sales growth (5% YoY) suggests that 2021 sales certainly benefitted from pent-up demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likely due to the pandemic-driven increase in pet ownership, Merck’s animal health segment performed exceptionally well with sales growth of 18% in 2021. At 11% of total 2021 sales, the segment has certainly become a significant contributor to Merck's top-line.

Figure 1: Sales contributions from selected drugs and vaccines; note that the sales denominator for 2021 does take into account the divestiture of Organon (own work, based on the company’s 2016 to 2021 10-Ks)

Merck is certainly among the most profitable pharma companies with a current gross margin of almost 73% and an operating margin of 33%. Its return on invested capital is among the highest in the pharma space at currently 17%, on par with Amgen (AMGN, 18%) and Eli Lilly (LLY, 19%). From a historical perspective, Merck's operating performance has certainly improved on most metrics (Figure 2). Nevertheless, the company’s capex-to-sales ratio of currently over 9% is certainly high for a pharma company and the comparatively weak free cash flow was another reason that made me favor companies such as AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) in the past. However, I was probably too conservative in my estimate of free cash flow and was irritated by several multi-billion impairment charges related to intangible assets (e.g., $1.7 billion in 2020 and $3.9 billion in 2016). I realized that Merck was able to increase its dividend at a five-year CAGR of 7.4% and repurchase $23.4 billion worth of company stock since 2016, both without materially increasing its leverage ratio.

Figure 2: Selected profitability-related metrics for Merck, as published on Seeking Alpha

The bottom line is that Merck is certainly strongly reliant on Keytruda but this is understandably owed to the striking success of the drug, which is expected to receive authorizations for several further cancer-related indications in the near future. Also, the drug's immunology-related properties should not be underestimated. In terms of the over-reliance on a single drug, I see Merck somewhat similar to AbbVie. The latter was overly reliant on its cash cow Humira (adalimumab) and as a consequence sought diversification through the acquisition of Allergan besides organic growth efforts (e.g., Skyrizi and Rinvoq). AbbVie is currently proving that it is indeed capable of managing its high debt level, while at the same time returning generous amounts of cash to shareholders thanks to its spectacularly strong free cash flow. Besides the profits earned from Keytruda-related sales, Merck also received a cash payment of $9 billion in 2021 as a consequence of the spin-off of Organon (OGN). At a leverage ratio of currently 1.5 times net debt to EBITDA, Merck is much less leveraged than AbbVie. It is therefore reasonable to assume that the company will prioritize share buybacks, a rising dividend and acquisitions over debt reduction, which I am very comfortable with.

Merck’s Future Looks Bright

Overall, Merck’s past five-year sales growth (in terms of compound annual growth) appears very acceptable at 4.3%. However, it should be emphasized that the 2021 sales figure does no longer take into account the sales related to Organon. For 2022, the company expects mid-point total revenues of $56.9 billion, translating to a YoY growth rate of 17%. Molnupiravir, Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral therapy is expected to contribute $5 to $6 billion to the company’s top-line in 2022. Without Molnupiravir, which I expect to deliver a one-time "windfall" profit, expected revenue growth is much more modest but certainly still respectable at 5.4% YoY. According to FAST Graphs (Figure 3), which obtains its fundamental data from FactSet, Merck’s adjusted earnings are expected – based on the consensus estimates of 15 to 22 analysts - to grow by 6% (2022), 20% (2023), 0% (2024) and 15% (2025). In this context, it seems worth mentioning that analyst coverage of Merck has been very accurate since at least 2009 (Figure 4).

Figure 3: FAST Graphs forecast of Merck’s adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs; Copyright © 2022, Fastgraphs™ - All Rights Reserved) Figure 4: FAST Graphs one-year forward analyst scorecard (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs; Copyright © 2022, Fastgraphs™ - All Rights Reserved)

The Stock Is A Compelling Value Pick

At $78, Merck's common stock trades at a forward P/E of below 11 and at a discount of more than 25% to its five-year average. From an enterprise value-based perspective, the company is also valued favorably at an almost 20% discount to its five-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.5 (Figure 5). At a dividend yield of almost 3.6%, the stock certainly qualifies as a promising pick for income-oriented investors. Considering that the five-year average dividend yield is around 3.0%, the stock is undervalued from this perspective as well. The five-year average dividend growth rate of over 7% is the icing on the cake.

In terms of normalized free cash flow yield, Merck (3.8%) is more expensive than, e.g., AbbVie (5.8%), Amgen (6.8%) and especially Bristol Myers Squibb (8.0%). However, considering the strong growth trajectory of Keytruda (and also Gardasil), the windfall profit from Molnupiravir, the spin-off related payment and the overall very sound balance sheet, I find the premium acceptable, also since the current yield is very much in line with Merck’s historic free cash flow yield.

Morningstar has assigned a fair value of $94 to Merck's shares, commenting that the "market [is] not fully recognizing the firm's growth potential driven by the leading immuno-oncology franchise, entrenched vaccine portfolio, and strong animal health business, all of which also support a wide moat."

Figure 5: Selected valuation-related metrics for Merck, as published on Seeking Alpha

The FAST Graphs chart in Figure 6 shows Merck’s robust earnings history, especially considering the industry's competitive nature and losses-of-exclusivity. Merck's growth prospects, which are certainly related in large part to the continued success of Keytruda, are apparently still underestimated by the market. According to Evaluate Pharma’s world preview 2020, Keytruda is set to be the top selling drug worldwide in 2026 with sales of almost $25 billion.

Figure 6: Merck’s FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs)

Merck’s weekly adjusted closing price exhibits only a relatively weak correlation to its long-term historic average (r² = 0.73, based on the data since 1991). This is attributed to the above-average volatility between the mid-90s and until after the great financial crisis. Hence, a 15-year RMSD chart of the company’s weekly adjusted closing price is shown, instead of the 30-year chart that I typically publish (Figure 7), suggesting that the shares trade at a small discount to their long-term average price and underlying CAGR of 11%.

Figure 7: 15-year root mean squared deviation (RMSD) chart of Merck’s weekly adjusted closing price (own work)

Conclusion

Merck is a top-tier pharma company that is somewhat overly reliant on Keytruda, which is expected to become the world’s top-selling drug in 2026. The firm is among the most profitable pharma companies and has a much more robust balance sheet than, e.g., AbbVie, of which I am a big fan, although not at the current price.

The company's management is very shareholder-friendly. It has increased the dividend at a five-year CAGR of 7.4% and reduced the number of shares outstanding by an average of 2% per year since 2016. With a current dividend yield of almost 3.6%, the stock offers a very decent current income that is expected to grow significantly.

While Merck’s comparatively weak normalized free cash flow made me look elsewhere in the past, I have realized that my estimates were overly conservative and it appeared increasingly wrong to ignore Merck as a potential investment.

Since I do not see any near-term catalysts, I would not be surprised if the shares continue to trade in the current range. Accordingly, and considering that the shares are trading at a discount to fair value, I will gradually increase my stake in the company over the coming months.