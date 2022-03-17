Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The market is looking for any and all signs of hope. This week, markets rallied again on the hopes of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and risk stocks - including and especially beaten-down tech stocks - were among the week's biggest winners. I've said it multiple times: investors' best move at this point is to prepare for a near-term rebound.

Turning to Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) - the question is, is this the right stock to play the rebound? Year to date, shares of Arista Networks have lost roughly 13% (including and after its 4-to-1 stock split), roughly equivalent to the losses in the S&P 500 and much better than most tech stocks. Though it was once a higher-growth tech stock, Arista Networks recently has taken on more of the profile of a stable earnings generator, which has shielded it from worse losses.

My take on Arista Networks remains neutral. While I can't argue that the company has seen a tremendous post-pandemic recovery in performance, I also view its valuation as a limiting factor. At the moment, there are plenty of small/mid-cap growth stocks that are in fire sale mode, and I'm focusing my buys in that space rather than on "safer" plays like Arista Networks. In other words, it's an opportune time to take on more risk, and Arista Networks isn't going to be the kind of stock that will rebound handsomely.

That being said, Arista continues to be a balanced bag of positives and negatives. The biggest factor in Arista's favor is that the company continues to execute quite well against a large and mission-critical infrastructure market. Today, it estimates its TAM at $23 billion (so Arista is about ~13% penetrated at its FY21 of $2.95 billion.). By 2025, meanwhile, Arista expects its TAM to grow by roughly 50% to $35 billion, driven by continued market share gains and growth in what it calls the "Cognitive Network" - or the sale of adjacent software and services on top of its hardware/infrastructure products.

Speaking of market share gains - Arista continues to win head-to-head against the longtime market incumbent Cisco (CSCO). The chart below shows that Arista's dollar-based market share in the data center switching market has grown to 19.5%, while Cisco's has steadily fallen over time:

Arista market share trends (Arista Networks Q4 earnings presentation)

That being said - in my view, Arista's strengths have already been priced into a stock that has been relatively resilient this year. At current share prices near $124, Arista already trades at a 34.2x forward P/E multiple, based on Wall Street's consensus FY22 EPS of $3.62 (representing 26% y/y EPS growth, on 31% y/y revenue growth - which are fairly aggressive targets, considering Arista grew revenue at 26% y/y exiting Q4).

To me, Arista remains a "watch and wait" stock. There's no particular reason to buy the stock now: we should wait for either the stock price to correct, or for earnings to improve without a corresponding lift to the stock price. There are plenty of better beaten-down stocks that are better choices for playing the rebound (in particular - I like Roku (ROKU), DocuSign (DOCU), and Coupa (COUP) at the moment).

Q4 download

This being said, we will acknowledge that Arista's Q4 earnings were incredibly strong. Take a look at the Q4 results in the summary below:

Arista Networks Q4 results (Arista Networks Q4 earnings release)

Arista's revenue in Q4 grew 26% y/y to $824.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $790.4 million (+22% y/y) by a substantial four-point margin. Revenue also accelerated two points versus 24% y/y growth in Q3.

Several drivers contributed to the outperformance. Recall that a substantial portion of Arista's business comes from what it calls "Cloud Titans," or basically large tech companies. The biggest two customers are Microsoft (MSFT), which represents 15% of Arista's overall revenue, and Meta/Facebook (FB), which will approach 10% in 2022. Demand from these Cloud Titans was strong in the quarter, and their response to newly released products was warm.

Second, the company has also been expanding its campus router business, helping organizations network and connect entire facilities. Per CEO Jayshree Ullal's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Our second market is network adjacencies comprised of routing, replacing routers and the cognitive campus workspaces. We doubled our campus revenue at approximately $200 million in 2021 and aiming to double again to $400 million in 2022. Our investments in the cognitive campus switching spines and wireless generated significant customer wins versus incumbents. We successfully deployed in many routing edge and peering use cases winning Tier 1 and Tier 2, Tier 3 service provider projects for routing. Our investments in the simplification of the routing stack and the edge is yielding traction. Just in 2021 alone, we introduced 6 EOS software releases across 37 platforms. We delivered over 1,500 features in routing over the past two years. The total campus and routing adjacencies together contributed approximately 14% of revenue as a compelling alternative to legacy networks."

Lastly, the company continues to find success in selling value-added software on top of its hardware, with a growing portfolio of products spanning observability solutions and threat detection products. Over time, a greater share of software revenue (currently 22% of Arista's total) should be able to drive the company's margin profile higher.

Note as well that on the hardware side, Arista still endured supply chain constraints in the quarter that caused it to exit the quarter with higher than usual amounts of backlog.

From a margin perspective, Arista's pro forma gross margins held relatively flat at 64.3%, 70bps lower than 65.0% in the year-ago quarter. One of the main drivers behind the slight gross margin slip is that Arista is also fulfilling backlog that carried into Q4, with products at older legacy prices.

Arista Networks margin trends (Arista Networks Q4 earnings release)

Still, the company managed to edge up its pro forma operating margins by 160bps to 39.3%, while pro forma operating income grew 33% y/y to $324.2 million. The company's pro forma EPS of $0.82 in the quarter also beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.73 with 12% upside.

Key takeaways

While Arista Networks certainly continues to exhibit strength in executing revenue growth, gradually expanding into a larger and more software-defined TAM, and boosting profitability, all of these strengths are already priced into a stock trading at ~34x forward P/E. Given the recent appetite for a rebound, I'd focus more on buying growth stocks that have dropped substantially more than Arista Networks at this time.