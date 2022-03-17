bjdlzx/iStock via Getty Images

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is a large part of my portfolio in the utility segment of things. Its good yield, its exposure to one of the fastest-growing states in the US, and its solid fundamentals despite a negative rate case make it a holding I have no plans to sell at this particular point.

My focus is always on buying companies at discount valuations. That's the same approach I had to PNW, and that's why I'm currently up 21.2% including dividends on this investment and will continue to buy at prices below $70/share.

Now, there's no doubt that the company has become less appealing given the latest rate decision. However, utilities to me are excellent yield investments - and that part about PNW hasn't changed. I believe that on my cost basis, the company still has an excellent 2-5 year upside.

Let me show you.

Revisiting Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

So, the obvious biggest obstacle to PNW being the stellar-level investment that it was a few months ago, is the rate case disappointment the company has faced. This decision is set to cost the company almost $0.9 in annual EPS for 2022E, which together with D&A, interest costs, and pension costs, will drive 2022E towards a $4.00 EPS, which is down by almost $1.47/share YoY.

Obviously, this isn't small.

The key picture for PNW here are two main "perspectives", let's call them as such.

The fundamentals of the company, meaning the area in which it operates, its customer growth, its overall high-level trends. All of that is absolutely and undoubtedly positive. The company sees continued customer growth as well as weather-normalized retail sales growth of Electricity, and stable revenues with ongoing savings.

Arizona remains one of the fastest-growing states in the US of A, and this translates into strong consumer trends, and despite the rate case, an EPS growth target of 5-7% per annum, and a retail customer growth rate of 1.5-2.5%, with sales of 3.5-4.5% per year. This is still something I view as quite likely.

Furthermore, the company's plan for growth and transition has in no way been impacted, as of yet. Only the returns for some of these things.

Pinnacle West Presentation (Pinnacle West IR)

The company's yield is still well-covered in terms of its EPS, especially once that growth to EPS is considered. The company is also still considered a BBB+ rated business with plenty of cheap access to capital/debt when needed. None of the things that made the company a fundamentally attractive business when I first bought it on the cheap, has changed. That's also why I bought a bit more when the company dropped far under $70/share - I viewed this as an excessive overreaction.

The issue is that PNW now needs to enter a form of crisis management mode. The rate case means that the very basis of the company - its income, even adjusted for population and sales growth, is going to be impacted for the foreseeable future. While the company has appealed, I don't view it as likely that the verdict here will be overturned in any way. I think what we see is what we get when it comes to PNW - and this income level is what we're playing with.

This actually simplifies the thesis for the company somewhat, because it, to my perspective, greatly caps the upside we might get for PNW.

This of course calls into question how the company will fund some of its costs and move into greener energy pastures. The company has stated its intentions to not tap equity until the end of the next rate case. A mix of operational cash flow, debt from APS, and debt from PNW is expected to fund these costs.

PNW 4Q21 Presentation (PNW IR)

The company's debt is well-laddered, with no significant maturities whatsoever until 2024-2025 at the earliest, giving plenty of cushion here.

Overall, the only, and I mean only issue to PNW on a fundamental level is the rate case and how this influences the company's income and spending, even in the case of high growth.

PNW 4Q21 (PNW IR)

What I mean by this is that even in the case of substantial customer and sales growth, these rate case impacts will be felt along the company's entire value chain. It means less money than expected - on a high basis. This is also why the company has been cut in terms of ratings by many agencies here, with new "SELL" ratings as opposed to previously positive stances. Customer growth, load growth, sales growth, it's all excellent. It would be a lot worse if these weren't good.

The question even comes up if the sort of growth the company is seeing might be a bad thing, given that the company might suffer the risk of being underfunded, given that the load and customer growth entail investments into servicing and safety for the infrastructure.

Arizona is one of the highest-growth states in the nation. Combining this, and the need and demand for infrastructure investment coupled with the green transition, and then a disallowance for the sort of rate base the company deemed necessary is not a positive picture. PNW is getting essentially the lowest RoE in all of the US, despite having one of the highest paces of investments in America.

Growth is really only as good as a company's ability to service that growth - and remember that the company hasn't raised its base rates towards customers since 2017. What becomes interesting at this point is how PNW prepares and what we could expect from the next rate case - and there's (obviously) not that information about this at this early stage.

However, drilling down on this is that the key challenge faced by the company is the combination of growing service and infrastructure demand/demand growth coupled with a worse rate case than anything really seen in the USA in terms of ROE today.

That's what presents the challenge for PNW at this time.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - Valuation

There's obviously a degree of impact on the company's valuation as well as forecasts. What the crisis has done is essentially lower that premiumized RoR to below 10% per year until at least 2024, and until we get a new rate case decision that's more in favor of PNW. The company typically trades at a premium of 17-18.5X, though the question is how and if this premium will deteriorate in light of these recent rate case headwinds. Nonetheless, if it does not, then that's a 8-9% annualized RoR to a 2024E, which is at least "decent", given the company's status as a BBB+ rated utility in one of the fastest-growing states in the entire nation.

Pinnacle West Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Of course, the downside risk is that a more fairly-considered forward valuation target could bring those returns down to a level of less than 2% annually. While I don't think you'll be losing money with PNW, and that 4-5% yield is safe (5.6% YoC for my position), I do believe there's now the realistic case to be made for this company not being that great an investment for the next few years.

Still, at an adjusted 13-14X P/E valuation, it's discounted fairly heavily from the $80+ share price it saw a few months ago. In today's risk-heavy market, an Arizona utility with a BBB+ rating and a 4-5% yield isn't exactly a "bad play", to my mind.

Furthermore, many analysts seem to be forgetting the company's proven ability to navigate difficult environments. 3 months back, we saw trough EPS estimates below $4/share for this company in 2022E to 2024E. These estimates have now been revised upward. 2024E expects an EPS of $4.50, which is closer to 2020, and more in line with the long-term trends for this business.

So it's not as simple as saying that these recent trends have made the company uninvestable. S&P Global has lowered targets, but has already bumped them back up to post-rate cut of $67/share, with the current S&P Global target of $70/share. (Source: S&P Global)

Several "BUY" recommendations still exist for the company, and I'm happy to add my own stance to the chorus here - though it now comes with a very clear consideration that future returns at this time, at least for the foreseeable future, are somewhat capped.

So, because of that, we might choose alternative ways to invest in PNW at this particular time.

PNW Options (Author's Calculations)

This might not be the most appealing PUT, but for those looking for "safety", this certainly qualifies. You'd be buying PNW at a cost basis of below $58.2 and a current implied YoC of over 5.7%, annualizing a yield of 5.21 given the premium of $1.82. What's more, at that price you'd have a conservative upside, if assigned, of more than 15% even if under the current rate case circumstances.

Not the best, but it's an option (as they say).

Thesis

There is no easy way for PNW to turn or twist this around. It's simple math. The simple math of growing demand and need for servicing of infrastructure not being possible at the same RoR/profits without an increase in rate - which the company hasn't gotten due to the rate decision.

That's what I like about quality companies such as this. It usually comes down to simple math. And the simple, current math for PNW is that the future, unfortunately, isn't as rosy as it once was.

However, that's not the same as this piece of news turning PNW into an unattractive business. Because it's not. It's still the top utility in one of the fastest-growing states ín the nation. While it may take some time for the company to recover its equilibrium, I believe that the company's quality does speak for itself, and the fact that even something like this can't really derail PNW speaks to what we can expect out of the company.

In the most positive of cases, this is now an 8-9% annualized RoR investment. That's not high, nor is it the best on the market. It may be as low as 4-6% if things turn more conservative.

Taking the quality and fundamentals into account, I'm lowering my PT to $73. Based on the price action I'm seeing, and as I'm writing this article, this makes the company into barely a "BUY", but given how close it skids to the border, I'm making this a "HOLD" here.

I'm holding my large stake, content in collecting that yield, but I'm not keen on buying much more above $73/share.

The options are there, but I don't like barely above 5% annualized, so I'm staying cool-headed here.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Thank you for reading.