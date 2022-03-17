JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Shopify (NYSE:NYSE:SHOP) shares have struggled lately owing to fear of interest rate hikes and increased worries surrounding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The company also released fourth quarter earnings in February and stated that it expects revenue growth to be lower in 2022 than it was last year. COVID-19 accelerated the need for Shopify's services as companies looked to e-commerce software to help manage and grow their businesses during the lockdown. As pandemic threats ease up, investors can expect pressure to be placed on Shopify's top-line. Year-to-date, Shopify shares are down 59%, which begs the question: should investors buy the e-commerce stock today?

As the retail sector continues to evolve digitally, more companies will transition to e-commerce channels to help facilitate their businesses. Shopify, which has established a reputation of being a leader in the e-commerce software space, allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products. Secular growth trends tend to last much longer than we think, and while Shopify has experienced an impressive rally in recent years, the company's future runway for growth remains robust. The latest selloff of Shopify shares has made the stock more attractive to investors with a lengthy time horizon. It's time to ignore the short-term noise and focus on the long-term fundamentals. Let's discuss three reasons to consider buying Shopify today.

1. The growth story continues

Top-line growth is forecasted to unwind in 2022, but consensus estimates are still calling for a strong rise. Analysts expect Shopify's annual sales to reach $6.1 billion this year, translating to 31% growth year over year. The company's EBITDA is forecasted to climb 57% in 2022 up to $698 million. However, earnings are projected to take a hit - analysts are modeling an EPS of $3.54/share, a 45% decline from 2021's $6.41/share.

It's never easy to forecast several years out into the future, but Shopify's business seems to be moving in a clear upward trend. Wall Street analysts expect the company's top-line to extend to $16.1 billion by 2025, representing an average annualized growth of 28%. Earnings per share is estimated to grow sharply as well up to $12.43 by 2025, or 94% higher than the adjusted EPS Shopify reported in 2021.

I'm not surprised to see hardy growth projections in the future given the paradigm shift towards online retail. Globally, e-commerce sales are forecasted to reach $5 trillion in 2022 and $6 trillion by 2024. Currently sitting as an e-commerce juggernaut, Shopify is well-positioned to capture a lot of value in the decade ahead. Management is also concentrated on making the overall platform better - new ventures like TikTok shopping, the Spotify channel, and Shop Pay Installments (a buy now, pay later service) show that Shopify is committed to further innovation. The company's growth story has been extraordinary up to this point, but it's not over yet. And it won't be anytime soon.

2. Strong e-commerce moat

Shopify's moat has gotten wider in recent years. According to Statista, the company controls 29% of the e-commerce software market as of September 2021. The next closest competitors are WooCommerce Checkout and Wix Stores (NASDAQ:WIX), which possess market shares of 23% and 14%, respectively. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the clear pacesetter of e-commerce retail sales in the United States, boasting a 39% share. Shopify is the runner-up, however, accounting for nearly 9% of online retail sales.

The company also has a very rich and vast partner ecosystem. With over 43,000 partners, the company works with massive global brands like Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Whole Foods Market, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shopify's moat is engraved in the numbers as well - in its fourth quarter, the company's Merchant Solutions revenue and monthly recurring revenue (MRR) grew by 47% and 23% up to $1.03 billion and $102 million, respectively. This is the first time these metrics eclipsed $1 billion and $100 million in a single quarter, with management citing the addition of merchants as the leading cause. Investors should anticipate a sharp increase in partnerships and merchants for Shopify in the years ahead.

3. Shopify's valuation has normalized

In November 2021, Shopify was trading at a P/S multiple of nearly 50x as the stock reached all-time highs. Fast forward a few months, the company carries a P/S multiple of just 14x, close to two times lower than its five-year average of 27.5x. But when you compare Shopify's P/S multiple to that of competitors like BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Wix, the company is still trading at a premium. When examining the table below, you'll notice that Shopify's 14x P/S multiple is more than twofold that of its peer group median of 5.5x. This may indicate that Shopify has more room to fall; however, I'm not in the business of trying to predict when the company will bottom out. I still think it's reasonable to buy Shopify today, or at the very least, start a position for those who don't currently hold the stock. Ultimately, Shopify is a well-led business that will provide patient investors lucrative returns over the long haul.

Seeking Alpha Data, Author's Material

Management believes that the company has a total addressable market of $153 billion. If Shopify can retain 15% of the market - just half of what it holds in the U.S. today - then the company would generate an annual revenue of $22.95 billion. This is 398% higher than the company's top-line in its previous fiscal year. In modeling a future EBITDA margin of 30%, that would bring Shopify's annual EBITDA to $6.885 billion. By employing an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20x, I forecasted the company's enterprise value to reach $137.7 billion, representing 77% upside from today's EV. In the long run, it's complex to try and determine what EV/EBITDA multiple a company will trade at. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for online retail companies is 26x. Likewise, established tech firms like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade at EV/EBITDA multiples of 19x and 21x, respectively. Thus, I think my 20x EV/EBITDA assumption is reasonable. See below how different market share and EBITDA margin estimates impact my enterprise value forecast when applying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20x.

Author's Material

Final thoughts

Shopify is a great business currently facing challenges with short-term implications. As the pandemic-driven demand dies down, the company's growth could experience some hiccups in the near-term. Those who are able to ignore temporary headwinds and focus on fundamentals could be significantly rewarded over the long run. It would come at no surprise if Shopify shares continue to squeeze downward in the coming quarters. That said, the company is now trading at five-year lows, which I think should draw the attention of canny investors. I'm assigning a "buy" rating to Shopify and advise investors to consider adding the stock to their long-term portfolios today.