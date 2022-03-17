Nastassia Samal/iStock via Getty Images

Investing in an inflationary environment can be challenging. Most investors don't want to invest too heavily in individuals' stocks and finding funds that are overweight the right sectors is not easy. Getting solid returns and stabile income when inflation is consistently at rates of 5% or higher isn't easy, and finding well run funds with low load costs that can deliver solid overall performance is often more challenging during these times.

One well-known Vanguard exchange traded fund that has performed well over the last five years is the Vanguard total stock market exchange traded fund (NYSEARCA:VTI).

This fund is up just under 80% in the last 5 years. Still, the fund has also consistently underperformed major indexes such as the S&P 500 (SPY) during the same time period, and this fund offers minimal income and dividends.





The major exchange traded fund indexed to the S&P 500, SPY, has outperformed the Vanguard total stock market fund by just over 8% over the last 5 years when looking at total returns, and both funds have paid out similarly low dividends over the last 5 years as well.

The average 5 year dividend yield of VTI is just over 1.7%, the average 5 year dividend yield of SPY is right around 1.6%. The Vanguard fund has seen an average of 6% dividend growth per year over the last 5 years, but the yield has still been only around 1.7% per year on average during that same 5 year period.

VTI has performed well over the last 5 years, although the fund has also consistently underperformed the S&P 500. The fund's holdings are heavily overweight big cap tech, with 25% of the funds holdings in technology stocks, and moderately overweight the financial sector, with 13.5% of the funds holdings in financials. The fund is heavily underweight energy and raw materials, with 5.5% of the funds holdings in these two sectors combined.

The Vanguard total stock market returns fund's holdings are 25% technology, 13.5% financials, 13% health care, 12% consumer cyclicals, 9% communication, 9% industrials, 6% consumer defensive, 3.6% real estate, 2.5% utilities, and just 5.5% energy and raw materials.

The greatest strength of the Vanguard total stock market fund are the company's large cap technology and financial holdings, and the great current weakness of the fund is the very limited holdings in the energy and raw material sector, which make this fund very vulnerable to elevated levels of inflation.

The fund's four largest big cap tech stocks are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, and these 4 holdings are responsible for most of the fund's strong performance during the last five years. Apple and Microsoft are both over 5% holdings of this fund, and they are the two largest overall holdings of this fund by far. Twenty-five percent of the fund is invested in technology stocks, with almost all of these holdings in big cap tech stocks such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet. The company's big tech portfolio has been the strongest performing part of this fund over the last five years by far, even though these holdings offer minimal dividends and income. Some of the Vanguard fund's holdings in large cap financials such as JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) have also performed well over the last 5 years.

The weakest part of this fund is that there are very few holdings that will protect investors from inflation in any way, since the fund has less than 6% invested in energy and raw material companies. Inflation has been 5% or higher as measured by the Consumer Pricing Index, over the last 8 months, and since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation has been over 6%. With rates low, spending high, supply chain and labor shortage issues, elevated inflation levels are likely here to stay. This fund is not positioned to benefit from or protect investors from inflation, and if commodities and raw material remain at elevated levels, as is likely, this fund will likely significantly underperform other funds that are better positioned in an inflationary environment.

Even though the company's big cap tech holdings have performed very well over the last 5 years, those big cap tech company's offer minimal dividends and income, and none of this fund's large cap tech holdings benefit from inflation. Two of the funds larger big cap tech holdings, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), are companies that rely on consumers facing significant inflationary challenges.

The Vanguard total stock market fund has performed well over the last five years primarily because the fund is heavily overweight large cap tech. The fund also has an industry leading low expense ratio of .03%. Still, this fund has almost zero exposure to the energy and raw material sector, and the holdings of this fund offer essentially no protection to investors if inflation continues to impact the economy at elevated rates as we have seen over the last year. Well, the fund is overweight the financial sector, the financial holdings are still not large enough to offset how heavily underweight energy stocks and raw materials this fund is.

The fund's income and dividend growth is also not impressive, since this fund offers less than 2% a year in dividends, and the five year dividend growth rate of 6% is still below what many leading dividend stocks continue to offer. Well this fund has performed well over the last five years, investors looking to maximize total returns and protect themselves from inflation should be able to find funds that are better positioned in an economy where elevated inflation levels are likely here to stay for some time.