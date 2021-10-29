JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this analysis of Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK), we analyzed its neurotechnology and spine business (20.86% of revenue) which is its highest growth segment based on a 5-year average of 12.64%, as it acquired K2M Group Holdings Inc. for $1.4 bln in 2018 leading to revenue growth of 22.49% in 2019. Moreover, we also examined its orthopedic segment which accounts for 37.42% of revenues where we believe its growth could be sustained through its focus on orthopedic surgery with its robotic surgery system but outpaced by the faster robotic surgery market. Lastly, we looked into Stryker's cash to debt ratio as it decreased from 0.32x in 2016 to 0.16x in 2021, and while our forecast shows the ratio improving, the huge debt is still a factor to consider. Overall, we valued the company using a DCF model as we believe the FCF margins may continue to remain positive.

Deferred Procedures and Aging Population Support Neurotechnology & Spine Growth

Stryker's neurotechnology and spine segment's historical 5-year average growth rate of 12.64% is the highest among all its segments. While the segment contributed $3,569 mln in revenue, Stryker claims the TAM for the segment is $20 bln. In 2018, Stryker acquired K2M Group Holdings for $1.4 bln to expand its minimally invasive spine portfolio. This acquisition accelerated revenue growth in the Spine business by 39.73% in 2019. However, in 2020 the neurotechnology and spine segment experienced a decline due to COVID.

Primary factor for what you're seeing versus other companies is that these procedures, hip, knee, and spine are more deferrable than some of the other procedures in some of our other med-tech peers. - Kevin Lobo, CEO of Stryker

While these spinal-related surgeries are deferrable, the longer it is delayed the worse the issue becomes for the patient. According to a study conducted by researchers from NYU Langrone Health, one-third of elective spine surgeries that were deferred in 2020 were yet to be performed once restrictions in the US relaxed. Additionally, Research and Markets forecasted spine-related procedures to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2022 which was expected to be the fastest-growing procedure. Moreover, O'Lynnger et al. highlighted the population over 65 years old in the US is projected to be 20% by 2030 from 12% in 2000. The increased likelihood of spinal disorders in an aging population is also mentioned in the study.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the spine market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% which is supported by the aging and obese population. Additionally, Expert Market Research forecasts the neurotechnology market to grow at a CAGR of 12.00% which is also supported by the aging population leading to chances of diseases such as Parkinson's, Huntington's, and ALS. We see both these markets are forecasted to grow significantly faster than the broader general surgery market which according to Precedence Research is forecasted to grow at only a CAGR of 3.8%.

Overall, we believe the deferred surgeries due to COVID could provide Stryker with higher revenue growth in the near term. Hence, we tapered down the revenue growth for the neurotechnology and spine business of Stryker to meet the market CAGR by 2026.

Neuro & Spine Segment 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Neurotechnology 2,402 2,911 3,461 4,036 4,613 5,166 Growth (%) 23.50% 21.20% 18.90% 16.60% 14.30% 12.00% Spine 1,167 1,291 1,416 1,542 1,665 1,784 Growth (%) 11.46% 10.60% 9.73% 8.86% 8.00% 7.13% Neuro & Spine Revenues 3,569 4,202 4,877 5,578 6,278 6,950 Growth (%) 19.28% 17.73% 16.08% 14.35% 12.56% 10.71%

Source: Stryker, Expert Market Research, Mordor Intelligence, Khaveen Investments

Focus on Orthopedic Robotic Surgery Forecasted to Reduce Market Share

The robotic surgery market is a new and growing market within the overall surgery market. Robotic surgery systems allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries. We identified Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Stryker as the 4 main companies that operate in the market. Intuitive is currently the market leader with an 86.73% market share based on our analysis. Medtronic recently launched their Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery system and plans to globally launch as well. Johnson & Johnson is expected to launch their Ottava robotic surgery system in 2023. While these 3 companies offer similar surgical procedures to be conducted with their systems, Stryker's Mako system is currently the only robotic surgery system that can perform orthopedic surgeries.

The global robotic surgery market was valued at $5,780 mln in 2020 forecasted to grow at an average CAGR of 13.9% based on data from Verified Market Research and Research and Markets. However, GlobalData valued the orthopedic robotic surgery market at $375 mln in 2020 and forecasts the market to grow at a lower CAGR of 7.18%. With Stryker's focus on orthopedics, the robotic surgery system is forecasted to grow at a slower rate than the overall market. Furthermore, Stryker's 3-year average growth in the orthopedic market was 5.90% which is close to the forecasted orthopedic robotic surgery market CAGR.

Overall, we believe Stryker may continue to serve the orthopedics within the robotic surgery market with revenues steadily increasing. However, we believe Stryker could lose market share from 6.49% in 2020 to 4.75% in 2026 as the robotic surgery market is growing faster than orthopedic robotic surgery.

Mako System 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Mako Revenues 375 413 450 488 525 563 600 Growth (%) 10.00% 9.09% 8.33% 7.69% 7.14% 6.67% Robotic Surgery Market 5,780 6,583 7,499 8,541 9,728 11,080 12,620 Growth (%) 13.90% 13.90% 13.90% 13.90% 13.90% 13.90% Market Share 6.49% 6.27% 6.00% 5.71% 5.40% 5.08% 4.75%

Source: GlobaData, Verified Market Research, Research and Markets

High Debt Despite Forecasted Increase in Operating Cash Flow

Stryker has incurred higher debt in the past 2 years as debt increased by $3,751 mln in 2020. The company acquired Wright Medical in 2020 for $4 bln. In 2021, Stryker also acquired privately-held OrthoSensor Inc. The company's current debt to market cap is 17.2%. Additionally, we also see the company's market cap over the years has consistently increased with the debt hence not causing debt to significantly increase in terms of the capital structure of the company.

Debt to Market Cap 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Debt 10,448 11,730 14,853 16,685 20,436 18,944 Market Cap 43,970 60,240 58,630 78,550 92,010 100,840 Debt to Market Cap 23.76% 19.47% 25.33% 21.24% 22.21% 18.79%

Source: Stryker, Macrotrends, Khaveen Investments

While the debt to market cap of the company has remained stable in the past 6 years, the company's cash to debt ratio has decreased from 0.32x in 2016 to 0.16x in 2021.

Stryker, Khaveen Investments

Our analysis shows the cash to debt ratio improving in 2022 as Stryker's operating cash flow increases in the forecast period. With cash increasing each year and keeping debt stable, we see the cash to debt ratio return to 2016 levels from 0.16x in 2021 to 0.32x by 2023.

Stryker, Khaveen Investments

We believe Stryker will be able to generate cash in the future based on its average 5-year forward 8.9% revenue growth and stable margins to cover the payments of the debt. However, the debt is still a significant factor to consider as we subtract debt to calculate the equity value.

Risk: Gaining Market Share Supported by Neurotechnology & Spine Business

Stryker has gained market share from 2.84% in 2016 to 3.39% in 2021. The company continued to gain market share during COVID as well. According to Statista, the global healthcare equipment market declined by 4.17% in 2020 while Stryker's revenue declined only by 3.58%. The company performed better than the market in 2020 due to the medical segment. The medical segment within the MedSurg supplies hospitals with patient handling, emergency medical equipment, and intensive care disposable products. Demand for these medical products led to an 11.5% increase in revenues in 2020. We believe the higher demand for emergency medical equipment due to COVID in 2020 helped Stryker gain market share despite slowing growth

Before COVID company was able to gain market share with the help of acquisitions of K2M and Wright Medical as mentioned above. Beyond COVID, we believe Stryker may continue to gain market share supported by the strong growth in neurotechnology and spine business as discussed above. Both segments are forecasted to grow significantly higher than the healthcare equipment market growth as shown in the table below.

Market Share 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Stryker Revenues 17,108 18,709 20,421 22,229 24,116 26,058 Growth (%) 19.21% 9.36% 9.15% 8.86% 8.49% 8.05% Healthcare Equipment Market Size 487,713 523,538 555,988 586,329 615,263 644,175 Growth (%) 9.22% 7.35% 6.20% 5.46% 4.93% 4.70% Market Share 3.51% 3.57% 3.67% 3.79% 3.92% 4.05%

Source: Stryker, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Valuation

The company's 5-year average gross and net margins are 65.24% and 14.22%, respectively.

Stryker, Khaveen Investments

We obtained an industry average EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.41x based on comparable companies.

Seeking Alpha

We discussed Neurotechnology and Spine segment revenue projections earlier on. We projected Orthopedics revenue growth based on 2017 to 2019 average growth rate of 5.90% and included the Mako System revenues based on the projection shown above. Similarly, we projected MedSurg revenue to grow at the 2018 and 2019 average growth rate of 8.09%. Overall, our projections show a forward 5-year average growth rate of 8.78% which is in line with the historical 5-year average revenue growth of 8.85%.

Segments ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Orthopedics 6,403 6,794 7,206 7,640 8,098 8,580 Growth (%) 29.12% 6.11% 6.06% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% MedSurg 7,136 7,713 8,337 9,011 9,740 10,528 Growth (%) 11.50% 8.09% 8.09% 8.09% 8.09% 8.09% Neurotechnology and Spine 3,569 4,202 4,877 5,578 6,278 6,950 Growth (%) 19.28% 17.73% 16.08% 14.35% 12.56% 10.71% Total Revenues 17,108 18,709 20,421 22,229 24,116 26,058 Growth (%) 19.21% 9.36% 9.15% 8.86% 8.49% 8.05%

Source: Stryker, Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 9.8% (the company's WACC), we find Stryker shares fairly valued.

Khaveen Investments

Verdict

In conclusion, the neurotechnology and spine business of Stryker is forecasted to grow faster than market CAGR. We believe the deferred procedures due to COVID may provide the company with higher levels of growth rate in the short term as we forecast 2022 revenues to grow at 17.73%. Additionally, we also believe Stryker's focus on orthopedic robotic surgery systems weighs down its potential to grow within a high-growth market. This leads to a loss in market share as Stryker's Mako system growth rate is only 7.18% while the broader market grows at 13.9%. Lastly, we also analyzed the company's high debt and forecasted its operating cash flows. Despite the cash to debt ratio forecasted to more than double to 0.42x by 2024, the company's debt is still considered very high (18.79% of its market cap in 2021). The debt is the primary factor that weighs down the company's valuation, as we subtract the net debt to calculate its equity value. Overall, we rate Stryker as a Hold with a target price of $265.62.