AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has shown significant growth since offering COVID-19 testing services, resulting in over 485% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. More than 80% of the current quarter's revenue came from its non-core business. Still, the core business also experienced YoY revenue growth of 292% and is expected to show a YoY growth of 215% for the year ending December 31st. Fulgent has been progressively active in all aspects of its revenue streams, resulting in synergetic acquisitions and partnerships over the years, signifying that the company is not over-reliant on the ongoing pandemic but rather leveraging it to its advantage.

The stock seems to have priced in the fact that the COVID-19 related revenue may substantially decline over the long term. However, with the recent emergence of the Omicron variant and Fulgent being at the forefront of tackling it, it doesn't seem like the revenue will be steeply declining anytime soon.

FLGT exhibits all the hallmark attributes of stock with promising investor returns, including sporting a strong balance sheet, exceptional financial performance, leveraging market opportunities, and strategic investments for future inflows.

Company Overview

Fulgent Genetics is a healthcare company that provides comprehensive COVID-19 and genetic testing services. The company has developed a proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform that integrates sophisticated data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools, and integrated laboratory processes to offer these services viably on a large scale. Fulgent has experienced a significant topline growth due to the COVID-19 testing services, which accounted for almost 80% ($180 million) of its most recent quarter revenue (MRQ).

The company was listed on NASDAQ in 2016 at $9 per share and is now trading at a little over $100 per share with a market cap of about $3 billion.

Leveraging COVID-19

FLGT's business is based almost entirely on the prevalence of COVID 19 testing, and that shows in their income statements.

Fulgent's annual revenue for 2017, 2018, and 2019 were about $18.7 million, $21.3 million, and 32.5 million, respectively. However, since the company's introduction of the COVID-19 testing facility, the revenue jumped a whopping 1295% to $421 million. Accordingly, the stock rose from around $17 in February 2020 to $189 in February 2021.

Presently, the stock is trading at around $100, almost half of its 52-week high, because of the general sentiment that the need for COVID-19 testing services may be declining, halting the company's enormous growth. For the reasons listed below, however, that may not be the case.

Moving Forward

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded a $47 million contract to Fulgent in March for providing genomic sequencing of samples of SARS-CoV-2 on an ongoing basis. According to the Press Release, "Fulgent will leverage its NGS platform and provide sequencing data to the CDC as part of their initiative to conduct a large-scale genomic survey of the virus using random samples from across the United States… Fulgent was selected as a partner due to its access to samples, laboratory capabilities for processing and sequencing of these samples, ability to manage the significant amount of data collected, and ability to deliver data to the CDC under the strict specifications they require." This can have wider implications on the company's future inflows as it puts the company at the forefront of "return" testing initiatives as it is already serving over 1,000 schools, back-to-work mandates and verification programs.

The company has successfully translated the revenues earned from this COVID surge into cash and cash equivalents, which are expected to reach $1 billion by the year-end. This is one-third of the company's market cap, which has been used to double its Research & Development (R&D) expense from $3 million to $6 million, acquisition of CSI laboratories to expand its core business, and strategic investment to acquire a controlling share of FF Gene Biotech for an international footprint into China. All of this points to the fact that Fulgent is driven to leverage this situation towards expanding its core business.

Transitioning into the Future

The company's CEO said in the earnings call,

I'm very pleased with the ongoing progress we are making with the expansions to our core business, while our COVID-19 testing solutions continue to drive strong cash generation from our bottom line. While the volatility around COVID-19 testing puts some unpredictability in our businesses near term, particularly as the therapeutic treatments may become available in the near future, we remain very optimistic about our post-COVID strategy and the opportunity we have built to drive sustainable growth in the years ahead, armed with our capital and technology product.

The upcoming annual report will clarify how the company intends to utilize its cash reserves further but pertaining to its strategic priorities; I suspect that we will be hearing of more investments and acquisitions within the upcoming quarters.

Core Business

Out of its current-quarter revenue of $227 million, about $40 million (17%) is related to its core business. This $40 million represents almost 300% YoY growth, including CSI Labs and the joint venture in China. Fulgent expects its core business to generate $115 million in 2021, for a year-over-year increase of 215%, boasting a gross margin above 80% and an operating margin above 60%.

These metrics exhibit solid growth for the company. However, Fulgent's management needs to keep in mind that the increase in the core metrics of the business should ideally surpass the decline in COVID-related revenue to avoid a steep fall in the top line, which can negatively affect the company's stock. This can be maneuvered by extending its relationship with CDC to score extended contracts and leveraging the "return" testing initiatives to extend the overlap time between increasing core business revenues and declining COVID revenues.

Acquisition of CSI

The company's recent acquisition of CSI Labs gives it access to new geographical regions and 400 unique tests that focus on oncology and capabilities across flow cytometry, cytogenetic analysis, fluorescence in-situ hybridization ("FISH"), immunohistochemistry, and molecular genetics. The strategic rationale behind this acquisition is to 'expand into the somatic genetic testing market, which is expected to grow to $16.8 billion by 2030', and 'realize synergies by leveraging Fulgent's technology and NGS expertise in new oncology markets, which will significantly expand its capabilities in molecular diagnostics and oncologic testing. The company expects to synergize this further through its investment in a new state-of-the-art cancer testing laboratory in California.

This investment has already started reflecting in the company's growing core business performance but will demonstrate its actual synergized returns in the next year's financial reports. This will indicate Fulgent's first full-scale acquisition integration, so the consequences are yet to be seen, but the prospects are very promising.

Expansion into China

FF Gene Biotech is a Chinese joint venture established in 2017 between Fulgent Genetics, Xilong Scientific, and Fuzhou Jinqiang Investment Partnership (FJIP). Fulgent incrementally invested around $19 million in May 2021 to acquire controlling ownership of FF Gene Biotech and expand the company's geographical horizon to China. This investment gives Fulgent a physical presence in China to pursue cancer and rare genetic disease testing opportunities. FF Gene Biotech has generated more than $10 million, driven by a test volume of over 50,000, primarily testing for cancer, reproductive health, and pediatrics. This is fine-tuned to go hand-in-hand with Fulgent's core business and will also start showing positive results in Fulgent's upcoming quarterly reports.

Conclusion

Fulgent Genetics has surely made a name for itself during the pandemic through its exceptional performance. Leading the COVID-19 testing initiatives, securing long-term contracts, and investing in future technologies has put it on the map as a potential market leader. The most crucial bull argument for me surrounding the company is its operational efficiencies to leverage the COVID-19 pandemic, extract profitable revenue, and pour those resources into its core testing business to secure a promising future. Any volatility surrounding the stock due to the decline in its COVID-related revenue is likely to be short-lived, as the company is poised for solid growth in its core business.