Fed Hikes Rates For First Time Since 2018 As Inflation Soars

Mar. 17, 2022 5:35 AM ETTLT, TBT, UUP, TMV, IEF, RINF, SHY, TBF, EDV, UDN, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, PST, USDU, VGLT, IEI, TLH, PLW, BIL, VGSH, VGIT, UST, UBT, GOVT, TYO, SHV, SPTL, SCHO, GSY, SCHR, VUSTX, STPP, FLAT, TBX, TYD, SPTS, SPTI, DTYL, EGF, TAPR, DTUS, DTUL, FIBR, GBIL, DFVL, DFVS, CLTL, OPER, USTB, GOVZ, FLGV, BTYS, BILS, TBJL, TFJL, AWTM, SGOV, BBSA, SCHQ, LGOV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR1 Comment
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.
  • Scott Colbourne: Market is taking a cue that the Fed is upping the ante and having to move more aggressively on rates.
  • Colbourne: The Fed's will provide more details in May on unwinding the balance sheet.

Rate hike - federal interest rates growth.

MattZ90/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 25 basis points. But it does so at a time of heightened uncertainty and risk. Anthony Okolie speaks with Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, Active Fixed Income, TD Asset Management, about the unique challenges facing policymakers.

Original Post

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.37K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.