Introduction

Dividend growth investors want growth, and more often than not a decent yield as well. In the current low dividend yield environment, we see that a lot of investors dive into high-yield investments like energy, mortgage REITs, or covered call option ETFs. However, it also makes sense to go in the other direction: even lower yields but with a lot more growth. In this case, I will discuss Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), the software giant with more than 100 million customers and a 0.6% dividend yield. For the people who are still reading after seeing the 0.6% yield, I will explain why it makes sense to add low yield with high growth to one's portfolio. Especially after the technology sell-off. So, bear with me as we dive into the details!

Intuit Has So Much Growth & Cash

Intuit is a $124 billion market cap giant founded and headquartered in Mountain View, California, where it is operating since 1983. The company has been through the entire evolution of software and computer technology as the graph below shows. What started with 1.3 million customers in the 1990s has now become an enterprise with 100 million customers and close to $10 billion in annual revenues. Needless to say, the stock price has done well as I will show you in this article.

Intuit

On Seeking Alpha's dividend scorecard, we see that it scores high on dividend safety, growth, and consistency. The dividend yield scores a big fat D minus.

Seeking Alpha

The company started paying a dividend roughly 10 years ago. Back then, the stock price provided investors with a >1.2% yield. Right now, the S&P 500 yield is 1.4%, to give you a comparison.

Data by YCharts

In this case, the dividend has come up from less than 0.4%, which was caused by the stock's recent decline. Prior to the pandemic, the most common INTU stock price declines were 10-12%, which happened rather regularly. The 2020 sell-off was more severe. The current one is -35% from the company's all-time high as tech stocks, in general, are selling off.

Data by YCharts

However, the low yield has not been an issue as investors have enjoyed 645% in capital gains over the past 10 years. That's down from roughly 1,100% prior to the tech route. The S&P 500 returned 267% including dividends during this period. And even though INTU's dividends are low, they added another 60 points to the 10-year performance.

Data by YCharts

The power behind this outperformance, including dividend safety and dividend growth, is a stellar financial performance that is expected to continue.

In the period between 2016-2024E, EBITDA is expected to grow by 15.5% per year. This is resulting in more than $5.0 billion in annual free cash flow starting in the 2024 fiscal year. That's a 4.0% implied free cash flow yield using its $124 billion market cap. As the company's dividend is so low and the company has not engaged in net buybacks, almost all of its cash is used to increase the asset side of the balance sheet.

TIKR

INTU did not have positive net debt in the 2021 fiscal year as its cash position was higher than gross debt. On September 13, 2021, the company bought Mailchimp in a $12 billion cash and stock deal.

According to the company and reported by Seeking Alpha:

We’re focused on powering prosperity around the world for consumers and small businesses. Together, Mailchimp and QuickBooks will help solve small and mid-market businesses’ biggest barriers to growth, getting and retaining customers," said Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi, in a statement announcing the deal. "Expanding our platform to be at the center of small and mid-market business growth helps them overcome their most important financial challenges. Adding Mailchimp furthers our vision to provide an end-to-end customer growth platform to help our customers grow and run their businesses, putting the power of data in their hands to thrive.

The deal pushed total shares outstanding from 261 million to 270 million, which is roughly 3.4%, and net debt from negative $528 million to positive $2.9 billion. However, and this is the power of the company, it can turn net debt into a $6.0 billion net cash position through its 2024 fiscal year. This leaves room for new acquisitions - or at least makes acquiring companies easier as it won't require so much new debt - if any at all.

One year later, the company aims to reach 200 million customers, which is a bold prediction as the company calls it "Bold 2025 Goals". In its FY21 year, the company had 102 million customers and 25% sales growth. In FY20, customers were 57 million with 13% sales growth. In 2019, the company had 52 million customers and 13% revenue growth. So, needless to say, I doubt the company will be able to achieve these results organically - meaning new acquisitions will be needed. And that makes sense. Having $6 billion in expected net cash in FY24 (more by FY25) should be used, and I doubt that net buybacks will return until the company has acquired enough growth.

To grow, the company will focus on the biggest issues facing small businesses: engaging with customers, retaining customers, and creating positive free cash flow. After all, 50% of small businesses fail within 5 years with free cash flow being the 2nd biggest driver. 25% of businesses fail to retain existing customers. 2/3 of all customers mention that finding new customers is the biggest obstacle.

That's where Mailchimp comes in handy. Not only does it provide Intuit with new customers, but it is also a perfect combination with QuickBooks as it focuses on gaining and retaining customers by getting better insights into the market.

Intuit

Eventually, higher net cash will pave the road for more aggressive dividend hikes.

INTU Stock - Dividend Growth & Valuation

As the Seeking Alpha scorecard shows, dividend growth scores an A. Over the past 10 years, dividend growth has been 32.7% per year - on average. This number has slowly declined to 14.7% and 13.9% on a 5Y and 3Y average.

Seeking Alpha

If dividend growth continues to rise at 13.9% per year, a 0.6% yield turns into a 2.2% yield 10 years from now. That's not a lot and 10 years is very long. Yet, keep in mind that EBITDA and net income are growing at a double-digit rate, just like dividends. By the time this stock gives you a high yield on costs, potential capital gains will be very high. I have little doubt that the stock can rise by 15% per year on a long-term basis. After all, organic growth alone can achieve this. Going forward, the stock is generating synergies.

In addition to this, the significant stock price decline has improved the valuation. If we use the aforementioned $124 billion market cap and $6 billion in expected net cash, we get an enterprise value of $118 billion. In this case, I'm using FY24 net debt/cash expectations, which is my way of incorporating high future growth. I wouldn't do this if more cyclical risks were involved here. And I'm not going further into the future than 2 years.

Anyway, $118 billion is 21.5x next (fiscal) year's expected EBITDA, and 17.9x the year after that. Even 21.5x EBITDA is not too much. It's roughly what the company was trading at prior to the takeoff in 2019.

Data by YCharts

That being said, the surge to $700 per share last year was too much, too fast. I believe the ongoing downtrend is buyable close to $400. It might go lower depending on how aggressively the Fed is going to hike and the impact this has on (small) businesses.

FINVIZ

Takeaway

Some dividend investors ignore everything with a low yield. And that's OK. After all, some people are dependent on an income at some stage in their life. However, I do recommend younger investors incorporate low-yield, high-growth stocks in their portfolios. Intuit is a great long-term investment in that space. The company isn't young like some fast-growing stocks, but it has double-digit sales and EBITDA growth thanks to strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions. (Expected) free cash flow is high and I believe that the company will ramp up dividend growth in the years ahead. The dividend yield (on cost) will remain low, but it will likely translate to outperforming capital gains.

The current valuation is fine, and I believe that prices close to $400 offer a buying opportunity.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!