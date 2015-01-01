ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Venture capital guy Bruce Booth had a short Twitter thread the other day noting how many clinical trial failures we've seen in the past few months. It has been quite a drumbeat, from both large and small companies. And although some of these were long shots and semi-expected not to necessarily work out, the cumulative effect (you would think) might give some investors pause.

We are, of course, in the course of an unprecedented boom in investment in this area. I'm into my 33rd year of this stuff, and I've never seen anything like it. And although people like to use the phrase "irrational exuberance", it's not all irrational: we really do have a lot of interesting and unusual stuff going on in biopharma these days. That's really good, far better than not having anything like that to point to, but it also comes with the risk that some of these new ideas might be harder to bring to market than we anticipated (or might not work out at all). The XBI biotech index peaked early last year, and it's now back to where it was in April of 2020. But the investment boom has been going on for a lot longer than that - that first link in this paragraph (which post was set off by another one from Bruce) notes that money has been flowing in since about 2011, with a bit of up and down along the way. If you step back and look at the XBI over that time period, it's still up pretty strongly, and it looks like you would indeed have been better off in XBI than you would have been in the S&P 500 over that period. (I realize that both charts are ignoring dividends and that the S&P surely pays more of those than the companies in the XBI list, so the difference is probably more narrow than it appears).

Now, at some points during the last ten or twelve years, you would have been very far ahead of the S&P indeed. July 2015 is an example of such a peak, and the XBI spent the rest of the year going down, only to resume climbing in early 2016 after having fallen around 40% from its highs. 2020 was a huge year for the index (up about 70%), and as mentioned, it's been dropping ever since, down about 45%. If you're a bright-eyed optimistic type, you might be looking for a repeat of the 2015-2016 pattern, but I've always thought that expecting stock chart patterns to repeat in any kind of useful manner is a dangerous assumption.

My own take is that the biopharma stocks got powerfully inflated during 2020 by the pandemic (of course). You had the vaccine stocks - Moderna (MRNA) went up by a factor of five during 2020, and that's even after a sell-off in the second half of December. But it wasn't just them (note that they went up another 2.4x in 2021 while the XBI as a whole had a pretty bad year). No, the pandemic put the whole industry in the spotlight and reminded the world of what we're trying to do over here. If we are moving into more of a post-pandemic world (an arguable point, but I hope it's true), then the biotech stocks as a whole will have to adjust to that, too. The recent Adagio story is an example of both the boom and the bust that's available for a pandemic-only stock play. The XBI is, in fact, back to just around where it was before any of us had heard of Covid-19 at all.

But I've been talking about two different things here. The XBI is of course a measure of publicly traded companies, but a lot of the investment flow into this sector has gone into startups and pre-IPO companies that aren't reflected in the XBI at all. Now, the pandemic has certainly had an effect on that part of the business, too, as witness the geyser of press releases from all sorts of tiny companies proclaiming their Covid-directed research. But much of this venture-stage money is going into oncology and other areas that aren't pandemic-related, and it's going into new platforms and new technologies that promise a significant ROI if they work out, with a longer time horizon. Bruce himself noted this a couple of weeks ago, pointing out that VC money is still coming in briskly, and a venture fund just announced the other day that they'd apparently had no difficulty rounding up another billion dollars of biopharma investment.

The biotech stocks are going to need some good news to get moving again, you'd think. A good start would be a pause in the bad news, after all these clinical blowups. But if venture funding is decoupled from what's going on with the XBI, so much the better, I think. These earlier-stage ideas need money, expertise, and patience, and they need a roof over their heads while the storms of the public markets blow around over them. There's room to worry that some of these venture funds will be going into things that are just too speculative or too early, but I'd rather have some of that than to have everyone pulling out and looking for another investment sector. And people have been waiting for signs of that for ten years now!

