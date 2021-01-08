Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is again facing significant headwinds in its App Store by regulators in the US as well as international regions. Most of the app developers have always voiced their opposition to the massive commissions taken by App Store. A recent poll has shown that 84% of app developers would like the powers of App Store to be curtailed. A U.S. Senate panel is already debating a bill that will limit the ability of Apple to charge payments through its platform and also open up the App Store instead of creating a "walled garden" effect for customers.

This trend can be seen in international regions also. In a recent ruling, a Dutch regulator had asked the company to allow non-Apple payments options for dating apps in the Netherlands. South Korea is another major economy to have recently passed a law that would force Apple to allow other payments options within App Store. It is likely that other European Union countries will also bring similar regulations or we see a standard regulation brought by EU for Apple in all countries within the bloc. Regulators in India are also looking at antitrust action against Apple.

It is highly probable that we will see some major changes in the business model of App Store within the next few quarters. This can impact the lucrative commissions that Apple gets and will have a major negative impact on the future margin trajectory for the company. This will force a complete rethink of the valuation thesis for Apple stock and can significantly hurt the multiple at which it is trading.

Importance of App Store

The importance of App Store cannot be overstated. It has been the main driver behind the revenue and margin growth of Services business in the last few years. The Services segment reported $19.5 billion in revenue in the recent quarter with 24% YoY growth rate.

Apple Filings

Figure 1: Services business is among the fastest-growing segment. Source: Company Filings

According to calculations by CNBC, App Store had revenue of $64 billion in 2020 which was a 28% YoY growth due to pandemic fueled higher usage. We can see that App Store forms a bulk of the revenue for the Services segment. The margins on this business are bound to be very high. This gives Apple a lucrative business which it needs to protect at all costs.

CNBC calculations

Figure 2: Growth in App Store sales. Source: Company Filings, CNBC

Untenable business model

When the App Store revenue base was small, Apple could have defended itself by saying that it is not a monopoly or the impact of commissions is not very high. However, with the current net sales of over $60 billion, it is unlikely that Apple would be able to justify its dominant market power in any region. Over two dozen U.S. states have also joined the "Fortnite" maker for an antitrust regulation against App Store.

It is important to note that Apple is fighting on many fronts in this battle. Even if a single regulator in any region is able to force Apple to reduce its commissions drastically, it will have a domino effect on all regions. This is because it would not be possible for Apple to charge a lower commission in one region while charging a higher commission in other territories. For example, if Apple agrees to a lower commission within the EU, it would need to match the same rates across the world. If the company has different commission rates across different countries, it will give app developers with lower commission rates an unfair advantage. This is unlikely to be allowed.

In the current situation, we need to ask about what will be the alternative business model for the App Store. There are two main actions that regulators can take. One is to force Apple to allow other payments option for the app developers. The second is to force Apple to give lower commission rates. It is likely that most regulators would opt for the first option as it increases competition and gives more choices to users. We have already seen this in the recent regulation by a Dutch watchdog mentioned earlier and the South Korean law passed a few days back. If Apple is forced to allow other payments options, it could reduce the commission rates to single-digit range as the company will need to compete with established payments gateway.

Impact on Apple stock

Apple has recently announced that it has close to 800 million subscribers on its platform. However, most of these subscribers are on other apps within the App Store. Apple's own services like Apple Music, TV+, and others have a very low subscriber count. The margins on TV+ and Apple Music are also very low. Most of the profit within the Services business is driven by the commissions taken from other app developers.

Apple Filings

Figure 3: Margins in Products and Services segment. Source: Company Filings

The Services segment had a revenue share of 15% while it contributed 26% of the gross margin for the company. The net income share of Services segment would be even higher as the SG&A and R&D expenses for App Store would be lower than the Products category.

If Apple is forced to allow other payments options within App Store, it would be one of the biggest headwinds for future profitability faced by the company. It does not seem like Wall Street has adequately priced this in. The stock is trading at over 25 times its P/E ratio which is a significant premium to its historical average.

Ycharts

Figure 4: Apple is trading at a big premium to its historical P/E ratio despite new challenges. Source: Ycharts

The recent revenue growth and margin expansion have been a major positive for the company and the stock. But long term investors will need to gauge the possibility of any challenges faced by the App Store and the impact it will have on future income and stock trajectory.

Investor Takeaway

App Store is facing massive challenges from regulators and legislators within the U.S. and international regions. A Dutch regulator has already asked Apple to allow other payments options for dating apps within the Netherlands. South Korea has also passed a similar law for all apps on the App Store. It is likely that we will rapidly see similar actions across the globe by regulators who want to lower the commissions for small app developers within their region.

The App Store is the biggest revenue and margin contributor within Services business. Any decline in commission rates within App Store or a change in business model will significantly hurt the profitability within the Services segment and the overall company. Investors need to look at this trend to gauge the long-term growth potential of Apple stock as it trades at a significant premium compared to its historical average.