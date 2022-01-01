ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

By Theodoros Georgantonis

Largely associated with equities, the use of factors is gaining traction as a way to identify opportunities within the fixed income universe.

Factor investing has been a staple in equity markets since the early 1990s. However, its growth in fixed income markets has been slower mainly due to structural issues such as limited data availability, lower liquidity and a larger universe of issuers. Over the past few years, we have expanded our quantitative efforts to include analyzing fixed income securities—and certain portfolios—based on factor exposures.

A key question is, why should investors consider factor-based investing within fixed income? The answer is that factor-based research complements fundamental research by identifying uncorrelated risk factors that potentially could generate more efficient returns at the portfolio level. Also, we have noticed that investing in these risk factors tends to generate persistent and exploitable risk premia over market cycles. Based on our work, we believe two conclusions are important:

First, certain factors (in some cases similar to equity factors) tend to be correlated with persistent excess returns. It’s important to note that our work controls for bond features and “beta” characteristics such as duration, spread, industry, rating, etc. For the fixed income overall, we have identified seven exploitable factors that include bond and equity momentum, value, low volatility, size, illiquidity and quality.

Second, we find that a factor-based approach has continued to work in the environment of rising rates and wider credit spreads that we’ve observed in recent months. During this period (December 1, 2021 to February 11, 2022), we’ve seen (in our hypothetical internal analysis) that five of the seven factors contributed positively or had flat performance for a hypothetical fixed income portfolio.

Looking forward, we expect factor approaches within fixed income investing to continue to grow in prominence. As investors deal with an increasingly complex investment environment, the potential for both capturing uncorrelated returns and building more efficient portfolios will only become more important for bond investors.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

