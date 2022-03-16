It has been a massive week for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock and its Chinese peers. Chinese stocks started the week on the wrong foot, as they posted the worst losses since the 2008 global financial crisis. We highlighted in our previous Alibaba article imploring investors to capitalize on the overreaction. We then followed up with our Chinese stocks article encouraging investors to master their fear and not miss the generational opportunity. BABA stock is currently up 22% at writing.
Wednesday was a significant moment for Chinese stocks. China's State Council (China's Cabinet) emerged to emphasize that the government would "actively introduce policies that benefit markets." That sent the Hong Kong market up by one of its most impressive rallies on record. Furthermore, the diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine seemed to have made marked progress. Therefore, it also added to the optimism in Chinese stocks.
But, the week looked like a disaster zone on Tuesday. The perfect storm of the worst COVID-19 lockdowns since Wuhan 2020, delisting risks, and potential sanctions due to the Russian connection sent the Street into a panic. We also noticed a series of new sell ratings by the Street, calling out Chinese stocks as "uninvestable."
Nevertheless, the near-term volatility of BABA and its peers is expected to remain. However, we are confident that the commentary from China's State Council is significant as it came from the highest level of the Chinese government. Moreover, 2022 is a pivotal year for Chinese politics. Therefore, we are also confident that 2022 would be the year where Alibaba could see a bottom in its revenue deceleration.
We discuss why H2'22 could be the inflection point for Alibaba, as we reiterate our Buy rating on BABA stock.
Investors can observe the capitulation in BABA stock yesterday, as it below $7. Consequently, BABA's FCF yield spiked to 11.3% (7Y mean: 4.2%). However, even at 9%, we felt that the market had overreacted. Therefore, we believe that the market has thrown in the towel, as the perfect storm of fears overwhelmed institutional and retail investors.
Furthermore, investors can also glean from the significant cut in consensus price target ((PTs)). The average PTs dropped to $172.6, while the most conservative PTs fell to $65. As a result, the Street has totally lost confidence in Alibaba and its Chinese peers, claiming that these stocks are "uninvestable."
But, investors should get a grip on themselves. We highlighted that 2022 is a pivotal year for the Chinese government. President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a record third term as China's leader. Furthermore, Premier Li Keqiang is expected to relinquish his position at the end of 2022. Therefore, China's most important priority is to ensure political stability. Consequently, it means that the Chinese government would be focused on promoting economic and financial market stability to facilitate a smooth transition into Xi's third term.
Therefore, we were not surprised when Chinese media announced today that the State Council communicated vital objectives to promote market stability. While we didn't anticipate the extent of the Chinese government's emphasis, it jolted the market from its malaise. The Chinese government has demonstrated that it would not allow the bearish sentiments from 2021 to become a permanent feature this year. Bloomberg reported (edited):
The government stated it should actively introduce policies that benefit markets. The government would also prevent a disorderly collapse in the property market. China's banking regulator would also support insurance companies to increase investment in stock markets. Chinese regulators also vowed to ensure stability in capital markets, support overseas stock listings, resolve risks around property developers and complete the crackdown on Big Tech as soon as possible. - Bloomberg
Therefore, we think it demonstrated the extent of the government's anxiety about the potentially deteriorating situation in its economy and financial markets. We believe President Xi Jinping was concerned with the "perfect storm" of risks that we highlighted earlier. It could threaten China's political stability if the government did not set the appropriate priorities, allowing the market affliction to continue unabated.
Therefore, we think some institutional managers were pleased with the steadfast and swift intervention by the Chinese government. Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) articulated (edited): "The statement addressed so many issues on various fronts, which is really rare. Selloffs tended to be self-fulfilling partly because of the lack of response from the government. The government is probably aiming to break that inertia and stabilize market expectations."
Furthermore, Saxo Bank also weighed in, as it highlighted (edited):
It's the end of capitulation. This confirms that the Chinese government sees healthy and strong equity markets as key for the country going forward. The equity market is totally sentiment-driven right now and everyone is looking for an excuse to buy, though the headwinds for Chinese equities are still enormous. - Bloomberg
We concur. There are certainly still near-term headwinds. China's retail sales data showed that it has continued to fall in January and February compared to last year. Retail sales for January and February fell 9.6% YoY. Therefore, economists expect a "sharp slowdown" in March, given the recent COVID-19 lockdowns. As a result, we don't expect Alibaba to be out of the woods until H2'22, given its heavy reliance on consumer discretionary spending.
However, we expect the Chinese government to execute resolute actions to arrest the instability in its economy and financial markets. As a result, we are confident of Alibaba's inflection point from H2'22, given the impetus from potential government easing. Therefore, Alibaba is well-positioned to ride the recovery in consumer discretionary spending and stage its remarkable comeback subsequently.
We are even more assured now that BABA could be approaching its inflection point towards its recovery and potentially see BABA recovering to at least $150 by the end of 2022. That's an implied upside of 67% from the current levels, on NTM EBIT multiple of about 29x.
Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating on BABA stock.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS].

I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.