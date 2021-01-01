Brazilian commercial aircraft from Gol Linhas Aéreas flying during the day RenatoPMeireles/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) reported Q4 2021 and full-year results, which were somewhat disappointing. Additionally, management cut FY22 guidance in a few ways due to lower than expected net sales, weaker margins due to higher jet fuel prices, and indicated that net leverage will be increasing further instead of remaining stable. Higher crude oil prices should take most of the blame, up significantly in 2022 versus last year.

In the company's Q4 2021 earnings presentation, the company indicated that customers, net sales, and miles redeemed all trended positive through the end of FY21. During the Q4 conference call, President and CEO, Paulo Kakinoff, indicated that current pre-pandemic demand is only 65-70%, but expected to push towards 80-85% based on its forward bookings.

However, when turning to FY22 guidance, there are multiple lowered revisions. Revenue was reduced by R$300 million, R$/liter costs increased by an additional 13% (22.5% cumulative versus 2021), and adjusted net debt to EBITDA was raised from 7x to 8x (up from its previous target of 6x).

Also, note that EBITDA margin and EBIT both factor out any necessary maintenance costs related to the company's ongoing jet fleet transformation to include more Boeing MAX aircraft. In January, GOL secured $600 million with Castlelake LP to finance the acquisition of new 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Management argued that its maintenance costs related to its fleet transformation should be adjusted for since there's "no expense impact going forward". While there are no significant upfront cash outlays (that supports liquidity), the ten financed aircraft inherently carry interest expenses at a secured coupon of 6%, and the leasebacks likely imply rent at a similar rate. Thus, each aircraft has a financed or rented portion which equates to $3 million annually, while the gross amount for redelivery comes out to about $5 to 7 million for the repair costs portion. In short, operating costs are falling but financing costs are increasing.

While GOL finances and leases its aircraft, it's important to note that the company's capital expenditures have been cut to a fraction of its depreciation and amortization over the last three years, which is likely unsustainable.

To replace older aircraft units, the company has put purchase orders in place over the next five years totaling R$21.9 billion, which will include upfront payments totaling R$7 billion over the period. While the company should be able to fund these commitments over time, GOL is losing money at a blistering pace. According to its Q4 2021 financial statements, gross profit was negative, net income before FX was -R$5.788 billion and net income including FX was -R$7.376 billion.

These results actually marked the worst in GOL's history, and FY22 EPS is guided to $0, which is directionally better. Although two primary drivers will not see much improvement with a flat load factor of 82% and jet fuel costs expected to increase by double-digits. These negatives are only partially offset by an 8% reduction in its unit cost (CASK) and appreciation in the Brazilian real versus the USD. Year to date, the real has appreciated by approximately 10%. Whether that persists will depend on the Brazilian economy, commodity price trends, and future monetary policy coming out of the Central Bank of Brazil and the Fed.

Turning to the balance sheet, management indicates liquidity is still stable with limited short-term debt of R$600 million and directional growth in accounts receivable. These are positive factors and liquidity appears to be adequate. Also, recall that the company entered into an investment agreement with American Airlines (AAL) to invest $200M or about R$1 billion through a preferred share class, which will further boost liquidity. If the transaction is approved by regulators, the total dilution to the common would be 5.2%. Between Q4 2020 and Q4 2021, total cash and equivalents plus investments were down from R$1.647 billion to R$777.6 million, or a decrease of about 53%, so the AAL investment would fully backfill that drawdown.

The delta between GOL's weak P&L and decent cash flow performance is largely due to deposits, advances from ticket sales and customers, and supplier financing equaling R$1.355 billion. If these line items do not continue to be sources of cash, such as if sales growth stalls, cash flow would become a more concerning issue. This could be more pressing by the end of 2022 as passenger demand growth slows.

Financial leverage is probably the most concerning issue. Total debt is trending higher, which reflects its reliance on credit markets, as well as total liabilities. Tangible net worth, which effectively calculates total assets minus any intangibles, also marked a new low of negative $3.7 billion.

Historically, GOL has tapped credit facilities and term loans with coupons ranging between 2.44% and 4.11%, among other fixed-rate bonds at somewhat higher rates. However, in late 2021, GOL issued new bonds at expensive rates, which signals that debt markets are becoming increasingly concerned about its creditworthiness. In October, GOL issued bonds in BRL at a variable coupon rate of 16.315% and issued USD denominated bonds at 8% in December.

Arguably, GOL is being priced "cheaply" relative to peers on a forward EV to EBITDA basis at only 5.4x. However, FY21 was its worst financial performance ever and its financial leverage remains sky-high at 9.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Sure, demand will continue to improve and leverage may fall with it, but does that solve GOL's problems? It helps them, but probably not enough to remove the relative discount.

If I had to make a choice in South America, I'd lean towards Azul S.A. (AZUL) with the greater discount combined with its improving earnings outlook via pricing power and growing logistics arm. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) would be another decent option in the U.S. market given its healthy balance sheet and directional improvement in earnings, albeit it trades at a premium.

Bottom Line

GOL hit rock bottom and operating with a cost leadership position in the industry is once again preparing for takeoff in FY22. Despite that, management has already cut guidance due to higher fuel prices and still carries a cumbersome debt burden. Limited improvement in operating performance would inhibit the company's ability to pair down its obligations, and thus limit share price appreciation. Despite the discount of 5.4x EBITDA, GOL still doesn't appear investable. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.

