LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) reported a good Q2-22. The company exceeded consensus estimates on revenue and EPS, increased its Monthly Active User count, and improved its cash position to $30 million.

In February, I proclaimed that Zedge was a buy when it was at $7/share. As of this writing, the general market pessimism has dunked Zedge down to ~$6, and the company is valued at forward P/E in the low teens due to general market dynamics beyond Zedge's control.

The attractive valuation, revenue growth, advertising operational improvements, and user growth in Emerging Markets lead me to believe that Zedge's stock is likely to outperform the market in coming quarters and possibly beyond.

Q2-22: Growth Continues

Zedge had guided for 2022 revenue growth of 25-30%. For Q2-22, Zedge reported 30% revenue growth, exceeding analyst expectations. For the first six months of the year, Zedge revenue is up 43%.

Earlier this year, the company had stated it would wait until Q2-22 to provide any revisions to initial FY 2022 guidance.

However, the company declined to revise its 2022 guidance and still expects to grow revenue at least 25-30%. I'm guessing the muted Q2-22 response by the market - stock up 2.5% post-earnings on March 16 - is due to the lack of increased FY-22 guidance.

Zedge's business is in transition.

The company operates an app that serves as a marketplace for ringtones and wallpapers for cell phones. Zedge generates most of its revenue from advertising. In recent quarters, the company had been optimizing its advertising stack to maximize revenue potential for every 1,000 ad impressions sold within the app, and that trend continued in Q2-22.

The company is seeing its strongest source of user growth come from Emerging Markets while it attempts to introduce new products to the market that will increase its user base in Developed Markets (Europe and North America).

Two of the company's core metrics are Monthly Average Users (MAU) and Average Revenue per Monthly User (ARMPAU). These metrics exhibited sequential strength this quarter (compared to Q1 three months ago):

Q2-22 Q1-22 MAUs 36.3M 34.2M MAU Growth 6.1% Developed Markets MAU 8.5M 8.4M Developed Markets MAU Growth 1.2% Emerging Markets MAU 27.8M 25.8M Emerging Markets MAU Growth 7.8% ARMPAU $.06 $.053 ARMPAU Growth 13.2%

Source: Zedge Q2-22 press release and author tabulations.

Comparing Zedge MAU statistics to Q2-21 a year ago, there are signs of more strength, however, we see that the Developed Markets MAU story remains a challenge:

Q2-22 Q2-21 MAUs 36.3M 35.4M MAU Growth 2.5% Developed Markets MAU 8.5M 9.5M Developed Markets MAU Growth (10.5%) Emerging Markets MAU 27.8M 25.9M Emerging Markets MAU Growth 7.3% ARMPAU $.06 $.049 ARMPAU Growth 22.4%

Source: Zedge Q2-22 press release and author tabulations.

The company noted that much of its Emerging Markets MAU growth could be attributed to India, which I previously explained could be a primary driver of the business moving forward given India's large size (>1.3B people) and India's strong growth of digital advertising. Indians spend an average of eight hours a day online and the digital advertising market in India is expected to top $7 billion by 2024, a tenfold increase since 2015.

Balance Sheet

Zedge's strong financial position improved this quarter. The cash balance grew to $30M from $27M in Q1, and the company has almost no debt.

Looking Ahead/Valuation

The company reiterated its FY-22 guidance of revenue growth, of an increased tax rate compared to 2021, and of share count to be no more than 15.4M. Given this guidance, I have retained my baseline scenario for FY-22 as follows:

FY-22 Estimates Revenue (based on 25% growth) $24.5M Ops Margin 40% Ops Profit $9.8M Net Profit after 21% tax rate $7.74M 15 to 15.4M shares = EPS range $0.50 - $0.52 EPS

Source: Author

The base case would see EPS contraction this year to $0.50 vs. $0.59 in 2021. This means at $6-7/share, Zedge is trading at just 13x FY-22 EPS estimates, including the now-$30 million in cash.

Zedge's valuation remains a sharp discount compared to that of the Russell 2000 Index - which tracks 2,000 of the smallest publicly traded companies on the U.S. stock market - which currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.

Conclusion

Zedge is a company in transition that comes with risks, but the recent low valuation is attributable to a chaotic and pessimistic market, it is not due to Zedge's execution as a company. Shares remain a Strong Buy.