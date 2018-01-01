Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fed Chair Jerome Powell turned hawkish as the FOMC concluded its two-day meeting over interest rates. The committee penciled in seven hikes throughout 2022. In addition, it also expected higher inflation rates than in December. Furthermore, the Fed is also ready to execute its "quantitative tightening (QT)" from May, further signaling the end of accommodative monetary policy.

However, the immediate market reaction was positive, as the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) closed at the highs of yesterday's session. Therefore, some investors may have been baffled as the market parsed Powell's commentary.

We believe that the market has already anticipated a more challenging inflation outlook since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Furthermore, the QQQ also briefly tipped into a bear market, as investors were concerned with the potential of a recession. Therefore, we believe that optimists could argue that most of Powell's hawkish comments have been priced in. Moreover, Powell also emphasized he didn't think that the US economy would fall into a recession. Nevertheless, market pessimists continue to point out that the market outlook seems murky. As a result, they believe that the ongoing uncertainty will continue to be perilous for growth and tech stocks.

We discuss why we continue to stand on the optimists' side. We believe that the hammering in growth and tech stocks has already factored in the Fed's accelerated path.

Fed Turns Hawkish But Believes US Economy Is Resilient

Powell indicated that the Fed would increase the Fed Funds rate by 25bps, a first since 2018. Furthermore, he also signaled six more rate hikes, with the rate expected to reach almost 2% by the end of 2022. In addition, the FOMC also expects the rate to increase to 2.8% by the end of 2023.

Therefore, it's clear that the Fed is turning into a keen inflation fighter to demonstrate its credibility in anchoring inflation expectations. Nonetheless, the Fed's signaling expects inflation to moderate in 2023 and normalize further over time. So, yes, the Fed has turned hawkish in its 2022 commentary. But, it also believes that its more aggressive posture can tame inflation sufficiently over the intermediate term. Furthermore, Powell also indicated that the committee is determined to use all its available tools to ensure that it can achieve the critical goal of price stability.

Nevertheless, some economists previously called the Fed "behind the curve" in managing higher than expected inflation. But, the Fed also highlighted that the supply chain disruptions had unwound slower than anticipated. Furthermore, the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict has also exacerbated upward price pressures. Notably, these events were not anticipated previously.

Notably, Chair Powell believes that the US economy is resilient enough to withstand a hawkish Fed combating inflation. Powell noted (edited): "In my view, the probability of a recession within the next year is not particularly elevated. All signs are that this is a strong economy. Household and business balance sheets are strong."

Growth Stocks Have Already Been Battered

High-growth SaaS EV/NTM Revenue median (Public Comps) High-growth SaaS valuation trend (1Y) (Public Comps)

Based on the comp-set of high-growth SaaS stocks that we monitor, it's palpable these stocks have suffered significant value compression over the past year. The median NTM revenue multiple of these stocks has declined to just 10.4x. Back in November, the median multiple was as high as 23.3x! Therefore, we believe that the market has already anticipated an aggressive QT, coupled with faster than expected rate hikes. The recent tech bear market has also validated our belief that the market has anticipated a recession due to supply shocks relating to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Moreover, investors should also remember that many of the leading growth and SaaS companies continue to point to robust growth ahead. For example, Cloudflare (NET), represented in our comps set as the most expensive SaaS stock, reported a robust FQ4. We covered NET in a recent article as we discussed its robust performance and strong guidance. High-multiple Snowflake (SNOW) was also hit in a recent downdraft as investors bailed out following its recent earnings report. Even though the company reported a staggering 178% net retention rate (NRR), investors were concerned with its near-term revenue guidance. But, they also missed the point as CEO Frank Slootman emphasized (edited):

Snowflake made a tweak to our software in January allowing customers to do the same workloads with fewer resources. The adjustment cost us about $2M in just three weeks in January. This isn't philanthropy, and the change will eventually benefit the company. When you make something cheaper, people buy more of it. - Barron's

We also highlighted zero-trust cybersecurity leader Zscaler (ZS) after its FQ4 report. Again, it demonstrated solid guidance and showed that the company has continued to execute well on its massive $72B SAM. Furthermore, cybersecurity will continue to be underpinned by robust underlying tailwinds as more workloads move to the cloud. Furthermore, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified concerns among governments and corporations over the need for zero-trust security architecture.

Nevertheless, growth investors have experienced some of the most challenging moments in recent memory. However, it would be useful for investors to gather their thoughts over the recent correction and reflect whether the Fed's hawkish commentary has been priced in. Public Comps also articulated in an early March release (edited):

Out of the 122 company pricing data we track, more than 68% of them closed at 70% or lower of their 52-week highs. Additionally, a substantial 29% of B2B SaaS businesses traded at half their 52-week highs. High growth SaaS multiples have contracted from their peak in early November by over 54%. Multiples across the board have only further fallen as key macroeconomic indicators point to tightening liquidity. Although the growth sell-offs are driven largely by the implications of a tightening macroeconomic climate, it's clear that bearish investor sentiment and growing fears among retail and institutional investors are playing a tremendous role in valuation. While it's true the rise of risk-free rates and increased market volatility increases the theoretical cost of equity and depresses much of the Street's view of intrinsic valuation, there are clearly other factors at play. Average prices trading at 63% of 52-week high prices not only price in expected macroeconomic volatility, but also an irrational fear of price action as bears believe we are far from the bottom. - Public Comps

Mega-Tech Stocks Are Also Not Expensive

FAAMG NTM FCF yield % (TIKR)

Except for Apple, Inc. (AAPL) stock, the NTM FCF yields of its FAAMG peers are pretty much in line or better than their 5Y mean. In the case of Meta Platforms (FB) stock, its NTM FCF yield of 4.9% easily outweighed its 5Y mean of 3.5%. Therefore, the leading tech stocks are still expected to be solidly FCF profitable. Furthermore, their valuations also don't seem excessive.

Semiconductor stocks NTM FCF yield % (TIKR)

In addition, we also gleaned similar observations from the leading semiconductor stocks. Their NTM FCF yields are either broadly in line or better than their 5Y mean. Therefore, we don't observe a significant cause for concern moving forward, given the recent tech battering. We also believe that the valuations of these stocks have appropriately reflected the hawkish commentary from the Fed.

Bottom Line: Stay Invested And Add In Phases

Nevertheless, growth and tech stocks may continue to exhibit near-term volatility, as the bulls and bears compete to value them accordingly.

However, we believe that tech and growth investors have already accorded sufficient weight to the Fed's actions moving forward. Therefore, we implore investors to stay invested and add in phases with an appropriate dollar-cost averaging strategy.