JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating assigned to ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) shares.

COP describes itself as "one of the world’s largest independent E&P company based on production and proved reserves" on its corporate website. ConocoPhillips' shares hit new highs a week or two ago, thanks to higher energy prices and the increase in guidance for shareholder capital return for 2022. ConocoPhillips is a Hold, as there could be a more favorable entry point for the company's shares assuming energy prices ease going forward.

COP Stock Key Metrics

ConocoPhillips' key metrics which warrant closer attention from investors relate to the company's shareholder capital return.

In terms of dividends, COP's quarterly regular ordinary dividend per share increased from $0.43 for both Q4 2020 and Q3 2021 to $0.46 in Q4 2021. ConocoPhillips also disclosed in its Q4 2021 earnings press release that it will have a "variable return of cash (VROC) payment" of $0.30 for Q2 2022, which will be 50% higher than the Q1 2022 VROC of $0.20.

In the company's media release dated December 6, 2021, ConocoPhillips had announced that it will have "a newly authorized quarterly variable return of cash (VROC) tier" as part of its "three-tier" shareholder capital return program on top of the other two existing tiers, buybacks and regular ordinary dividends. I will discuss the VROC in greater detail in the next section of the article.

COP's Q4 2021 dividend of $0.46 per share translates into $600 million of dividends in absolute terms as per the company's recent quarterly financial results presentation slides.

ConocoPhillips also spent another $1.4 billion on share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full-year 2021, COP allocated $2.4 billion to share buybacks, and another $3.6 billion worth of dividends were paid out. This equates to a 38% capital return payout ratio, which is calculated by dividing the sum of dividends and buybacks over total cash from operations.

Looking ahead, COP is guiding that its total shareholder capital return is expected to rise by approximately +33% from $6 billion in FY 2021 to $8 billion in FY 2022.

Why Has ConocoPhillips Stock Been Rising?

ConocoPhillips' shares have been rising in recent months. For the past half a year, COP's stock price rose by +60%, while the S&P 500 declined by -2% over the same period. The stock hit an all-time high of $104.44 during intra-day trading on March 8, 2022, and its last price of $94.82 as of March 16, 2022 is only about -9% below its historical peak.

COP's Historical Six-Month Share Price Chart

Seeking Alpha

I think that the rise in COP's share price is attributable to both the initiation of a new VROC tier for its shareholder capital return program and the favorable energy price environment.

As highlighted in the prior section, ConocoPhillips revealed in early-December 2021 that it will introduce a new category of capital returns referred to as VROC or Variable Return Of Capital. VROC can be seen as special dividends that will usually be recurring but could be potentially reduced or even omitted in bad times.

Details Of ConocoPhillips' New VROC Tier

COP's December 6, 2021 Press Release

In the company's December 6, 2021 press release, COP highlighted that the VROC is a "flexible tool for meeting the company’s commitment of returning greater than 30% of CFO during periods when commodity prices are meaningfully higher than the company’s planning price range." This really sums up why the VROC and three-tier shareholder capital return program are positive for the company, and have played a key role in the company's better-than-expected share price performance in recent times.

When energy prices are high and companies like ConocoPhillips generate higher cash flow as a result, it is natural that COP wants to reward shareholders by returning more excess capital.

But regular ordinary dividends and share repurchases are not the best options for additional capital return during up-cycles. When regular dividends are raised, investors have the expectations that the absolute amount of dividends should be maintained going forward, and future dividend cuts tend to be viewed unfavorably. Alternatively, if COP chooses to return a greater proportion of its CFO or cash from operations via share repurchases, there is the risk of the company buying back its own shares in a significant way when they are overvalued.

As such, a VROC is a relatively better capital allocation choice (as opposed to raising regular dividends or buying back shares) for ConocoPhillips in the current environment where both oil prices and its shares are at elevated levels.

Notably, COP raised its guidance for the total FY 2022 shareholder capital return from $7 billion to $8 billion when it reported Q4 2021 results. At the company's most recent quarterly earnings call on February 3, 2022, ConocoPhillips acknowledged that the higher expected amount of capital to be returned to shareholders this year is "a recognition of a strengthening commodity price market." On March 8, 2022 when COP's shares jumped to as high as $104.44 as earlier mentioned, oil prices were at "14-year highs."

What Is A Good Price To Buy COP Stock?

With ConocoPhillips' stock price still within 10% of its highs, it is natural to seek a better entry price.

Based on its last traded stock price of $94.82 as of March 16, 2022, COP is valued by the market at a consensus forward next twelve months' free cash flow yield of 10.8% according to S&P Capital IQ data.

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in late-March 2020, ConocoPhillips' forward free cash flow yield was as high as 14.8%. Comparing this with COP's current free cash flow yield, I think that an entry price of $85.30 for ConocoPhillips implying a free cash flow yield of 12% will be reasonably attractive.

Is ConocoPhillips Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

A stock is a good long term investment, only if the company's management adopts a long-term view that is well thought out and reasonable.

A Snapshot Of ConocoPhillips' 10-Year Plan Announced In June 2021

COP's June 2021 Market Update Presentation

On June 30, 2021, ConocoPhillips announced that it "will host a market update" to "reaffirm its commitment to the disciplined, returns-focused strategy" and provides "details of a compelling 2022-2031 operating and financial plan." Key aspects of COP's 10-year plan are presented above.

A couple of things stand out from the company's long-term plans.

Firstly, COP is able to achieve "free cash flow breakeven" with an average $30/bbl oil price. At the market update investor call in June 2021, ConocoPhillips attributed this to "our diverse low cost of supply resource base."

Secondly, COP expects future cash from operations or CFO to grow by +50% in the next decade using a realistic oil price assumption of $50 per barrel. Beside CFO, another key metric that COP is focusing on is ROCE, for which it is targeting improvements to the tune of +100-200 basis points every year.

Lastly, ConocoPhillips has struck a good balance between capital investment. It will not reinvest more than half of its future CFO; this reduces the risk of pro-cyclical investments to some extent. On the flip side, COP has guided that it will return at least 30% of its CFO to shareholders going forward. Notably, ConocoPhillips has actually returned approximately 45% of its CFO between late-2016 and mid-2021 to its shareholders as per its management comments at the June 2021 market update call, so there is a good chance that COP will beat its capital returns guidance in the future as well.

In conclusion, I view ConocoPhillips as a good long-term investment.

Is COP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

COP stock is a Hold. I am positive on the company's three-tier shareholder capital return program and its 10-year plan. But I think that ConocoPhillips' current valuations are not very attractive, and there could be a pull-back in its share price if Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks are successful and energy prices ease.