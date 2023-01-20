Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Background and Investment thesis

If you have been following the recent analyses on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), your ultimate question is very likely to be “are the returns worth the risks?” Indeed, as you can see from the chart below, its stock price has recently become dominated by market sentiment and disconnected from fundamentals. Its stock prices easily fluctuated 30%+ in a few days or even a single day recently in response to news and sentiments that may or may not have direct relevance to its business fundamentals.

Given the market sentiment, risk assessment and risk control should become priorities for both existing investors and potential investors. And the thesis of this article is:

You should gauge your risk appetite first before you engage. A Kelly assessment is used to map out the risk/reward profile. You will see that the overall expected return is still positive even based on assumptions that I deem to be too dramatic. But on the other hand, the variances of the outcomes are extremely large too. In investing, both expected return and variance are important (even though the latter is less talked about). You should consider both, the expected return and the variance, to make an informed decision tailored to your risk appetite.

The market’s perception of its price variation is too conservative, resulting in a mispricing of its implied volatility.

As such, some actionable ideas are described based on the above fundamentals, particularly, based on the use of options. Existing investors may consider a put option to hedge, and potential investors may consider a long call option to limit total exposure.

Kelly assessment and your risk appetite

The stock faces both large downside and upside risks. First, there is a high degree of uncertainty. First, there is the dreaded concern about the Variable Interest Entity (“VIE”) Structure, a structure of questionable legality. Almost every listed Chinese company you can buy outside of China is listed through a VIE structure and BABA is no exception. Second, there is also a realistic possibility of delisting. The recent delisting of DiDi from the New York Stock Exchange both reminds and accentuates this risk. And an announcement from the SEC last Thursday named five Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges as potential delisting candidates. Although the list does not include BABA, its stock price responded by a sizable drop as you can see. Such desilting could cause large loss at least in the short term (estimated to be 20% following the recent DiDi case).

At the same time, the valuation and potential gain are too attractive to ignore. As you will see later in this article, the reward could be more than about 100% in the near term even under some very conservative assumptions.

So where does this leave us then? A subjective debate does not help us too much - the bulls tend to emphasize the good scenario and potential gains, and bears the downside risks. This article will take a different approach and gauge the risk/reward profile in a more objective way using the Kelly bet size analysis. And based on the result, I will describe a few actionable ideas based on options.

The VIE risk and delisting risk

The VIE risk is very simple – it can lead to 100% loss. Period.

The delisting risk is a bit more complicated. The recent delisting of DiDi from the New York Stock Exchange and the SEC’s announcement last Thursday only reminds us (again) of this risk and also heightened investors' concern of this risk. Although delisting may not necessarily result in a 100% loss. Consider:

1. Even if BABA stock (or any other Chinese stock) indeed ended up getting delisted from its U.S. exchange, you still own the stock. It just becomes more difficult to trade it. You can still trade it via OTC or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange depending on your brokerage firm’s offerings.

2. But in general, trading will become more difficult. After all, being delisted from a major exchange - like the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange - means losing access to a broad pool of buyers, sellers, and intermediaries.

3. As a result, delisting could cause large loss - at least in the short term. Let's use the case of DiDi’s delisting as an example. Following the day of the delisting, the price dropped from $7.8 per ADR to $6.07 per ADR, a drop of more than 22% in one day. Of course, you do have the option not to join the panic sale right after the delisting. And after the panic subsides, the stock price (hopefully) begins to correlate with business fundamentals in the long run.

But for the sake of gauging short-term risks, we will assume you suffer a 20% loss permanently if delisting happens.

The “good” scenario

Finally, let’s consider a “good” scenario. Let’s face reality first – BABA’s business fundamentals are not as good as they used to be anymore. The Chinese government crackdown has definitely hurt the business bottom line. However, I do believe it is in the Chinese government's best interests to make sure BABA returns to a “new norm” – it is business too big and too good to let it fall.

The following chart shows what BABA’s profitability will be under this new norm. Not saying that it WILL happen, just brainstorming possible scenarios here. We will address the likelihood of each scenario later in the Kelly assessment. And the following projection is made based on the following assumptions (which tend to be on the conservative side in my view):

1. It assumes no growth in BABA’s earning from current businesses at all (mainly its retail commerce, the one assumed to suffer the largest impact from the new regulations), i.e., BABA operation cash flow (“OCF”) will stagnate at its current level of ($27.4B).

2. It assumes the only income growth will come from its investment in new strategic areas such as Cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, community marketplaces, Taobao Deals, Local Consumer Services and Lazada. These areas are all showing a rapid growth in operating metrics. The YoY growth rate has been in the 30+%. Even assuming a slowed growth rate and an EBIT margin of 20%, these areas will be able to contribute about $4.5B of OCF per year in about 3 years.

3. It assumes the $15.5B contributions are truly a cost or tax. But in reality, from the language of the announcements (you can see it here), such contribution may actually generate some return for BABA. The language reads like it’s a venture capital fund.

4. It assumes a valuation of 15x CFO. To put things under perspective, BABA’s historical valuation has been on average 28x CFO, and AMZN’s valuation is about 35x CFO.

Under the above conservative assumptions, BABA’s price is projected to be $175 at a valuation of 15x CFO. As of this writing, it has $77.9 billion of cash sitting on its balance sheet. And its stock price, after being adjusted for the cash position and the contributions, is only $82 per ADR.

So if this scenario plays out, the return will be more than 112%.

Kelly bet assessment

So, this brings us back to the following chart that started this article. It is indeed a high uncertainty investment. Both large potential gain and loss are possible. To recap:

1. the VIE risk that could lead to 100% loss.

2. The delisting risk that could lead to a 20% loss following the recent DiDi example.

3. The “new norm” scenario materializes. In this case, the return will be more than 112%.

Usually, the discussion from here would turn into a subjective debate between the bulls and bears as aforementioned. This article will take a different approach and gauge the risk/reward profile in a more objective way using the Kelly bet size analysis. More details of the analysis can be found in my earlier article on Altria (another high uncertain stock), and only a brief summary is provided below to facilitate the remainder of the discussion.

The Kelly method helps to turn such subjective debate into more action-oriented decision-making. The Kelly bet analysis is a way to determine bet sizing as a percentage of bankroll that leads to optimal growth in the long run (i.e. if you place a large number of the same bet over and again). Another reason I use it is that it not only considers the expected return, but also the variance among the outcomes, which is equally important, or more important in my view. Imagine two bets, A and B. You have a 50% chance of winning (and also a 50% chance of losing) in both bets. The difference is that in bet A, you get back 2.2x of your wager (i.e., 120% return) if you win, and you lose your wager completely (i.e., 100% loss) if you lose. In bet B, you get back 1.4x of your wager (i.e., a 40% return) if you win, and lose 0.2x of it (i.e., 20% loss) if you lose. As you can easily confirm, both bets provide the same expected return of 10%. But I bet you intuitively see that you should not bet the same way – because of the variance. You have a good chance of total loss in bet A, but not in bet B. So you can (and should) bet more heavily in B than A. And the Kelly bet analysis takes both the average return and the variance into consideration.

With the above background, a Kelly bet analysis is shown below for the BABA investment for the scenarios analyzed above. As seen, the Kelly analysis allows you to assign different odds – based on your judgment of the situation - and shows what your bet size should be.

For me, my assessment of the odds is 10% for total VIE loss, 20% delisting, and 70% for the new norm. Under these odds, the expected return is a positive 28% - note here the 28% means the expected return is 28% each time I place such a bet with these odds. And the bet size is 74% of the bankroll.

As another example for someone who holds a more doomed view for BABA with the following odds - 20% odds for total VIE loss, 40% for delisting, and 40% for the “new norm” scenario. That is, the bad scenarios (with a combined odds of 60%) are more likely to happen than the normal conservative scenario (40% odds), the expected return is still positive, and the bet size is about 24% of the bankroll.

The last column shows what I call the breakeven odds – i.e., the odds that make the return almost zero so it is not worth betting on anymore. As seen, the breakeven odds are the following: 30% odds for total VIE loss, 35% for delisting, and 35% for the “new norm” scenario. In this case, the expected return is almost zero and the Kelly bet size is also almost zero. In other words, if your view of the odds for things to unfold is close to (or worse than) these breakeven odds, then you should not invest in BABA.

How do you actually bet?

If you could stomach the variance in outcomes as discussed above, I suppose there is nothing wrong with just investing in BABA stocks directly.

However, if you do not feel too comfortable with such variance, you could consider the use of options. For potential investors who want to be bet on BABA but want to limit their total exposure, you could consider long call options. And for existing investors who want to hedge their positions, you could consider long put options.

Here I will just describe the use of long call options. The use of long put options has some differences, but the basic considerations are parallel. The considerations are twofold.

First, the use of long call options could limit your total exposure in terms of the absolute dollar amount. A BABA call option with a $105 strike price that expires on 1/20/2023 sells at about $23 as you can see from the chart below. This means if you buy it, you will have the right to buy 100 shares of BABA at a $105 strike anytime before 1/20/2023 (from someone who sold the call option). You need to pay $2300 ($23 per share x 100 shares) upfront to get such a right. Such right will be essentially worthless if the price of BABA dropped substantially below $105 and you will lose 100% of the upfront payment - and this is where options are indeed risky.

However, the long call option can limit your risks in terms of the ABSOLUTE AMOUNT OF MONEY EXPOSED. If you want to invest in 100 BABA shares directly, you have to lay out more than $10.5k of capital upfront and you could potentially lose all of it (e.g., the VIE risk). With the call options, the most you can lose is $2.3k you paid upfront.

The use of long puts is similar. If you already hold a BABA position, say you own 100 shares worth $10.5k now, you could lose all of it. Buying a put for about $2200 ($105 strike) would protect your position and limit your losses (but not the upside again). It's like buying an insurance. And as we are going to see next, both the call and put premium depend on the so-called implied volatility, which is underestimated by the market in my view.

Second, the market’s perception of BABA’s price variation is too conservative, resulting in a mispricing of its implied volatility. As you can see from the chart above, the market’s implied volatility is about 60% for BABA of this writing. Although note that the implied volatility information was taken on Mar 16 after market close and may have changed when you read this given the extreme market volatility these days.

In contrast, the implied volatility has been ranging between 30% to 40% and often above ~40% for Amazon (AMZN) in recent trading days as you can see below. So the market essentially considers the uncertainties facing BABA “only” about 40%~50% above AMZN, which to me represents mispricing (a mispricing of the potential variance in BABA’s stock price movements) for the following reasons:

Implied volatility is a SUBJECTIVE view of how much variance a given stock has. The operative word is subjective. The quoted number in the above chart is simply a reflection of the subjective judgments from individuals market participants like you and me.

Now, if the implied volatility of AMZN is 40% above BABA, but in reality, the variance in BABA is more than 40% of AMZN, then there is a mispricing of implied volatility.

My view is - here is where the subjective judgment enters the picture – BABA’s variance is larger than AMZN by more than 40%. My thinking is like this – it is completely possible for BABA price to double or halve from here in a year. But it is very unlikely for AMZN's price to go up 40% or go down 40% in a year from its current level. As an example to corroborate such thinking, consider the price movement in recent days (as shown in the first chart in this article). BABA’s price dropped by more than 25% in 4 trading days between Mar 9 and Mar 15 (following SEC’s announcement of 5 potential delisting targets), and then rallied for about 37% in one day on Mar 16 (following Beijing’s announcement to stabilized market). In contrast, AMZN stock price fluctuated by about 15% peak-to-trough YTD, during which a lot has transpired too (including a war, interest rate uncertainties, COVID uncertainties, et al).

Conclusion and final thought

The recent developments of BABA represent a textbook example of an investment opportunity of high risk and high potential return at the same time. The thesis of this article is that:

BABA’s stock price has recently become dominated by market sentiment and disconnected with fundamentals. And you should really consider your risk appetite before engaging.

A Kelly assessment shows an overall positive return profile even based on assumptions that I deem to be too doomed. But on the other hand, the variances of the outcomes are extremely large too. It is crucial that investors consider both the expected return and the variance in their investment decisions.

The market’s perception of its price variation is too conservative in my view, resulting in a mispricing of its implied volatility. As such, existing investors may consider a put option to hedge, and potential investors may consider a long call option to limit total exposure.

And finally, a few words of caution: