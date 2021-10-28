typhoonski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The year was 2020, COVID came about and caused a global pandemic in which created a massive demand shock across the global energy market. During that period, oil futures went negative, and Suncor (NYSE:SU) was trading at around $11 per share. Moreover, electric vehicle and green energy stocks had found a new level of marketability, as I was hearing predictions that solar and wind power would almost fully replace oil and gas as early as 2025. With that being said, two years have gone by, and oil is near $100 a barrel and Suncor energy is yielding 4% at $30 a share, and I hear less talk in the media about green energy these days. Between a global supply shock in the oil market and an increase in geopolitical tensions, Suncor along with the rest of the North American energy sector went from the back to the front burner. Although Suncor is up almost 200% since its March 2020 lows, there is still room for upside as I suspect that both the U.S. and Canada will begin to be more supportive of its oil and gas sector in order to curb commodity inflation. Additionally, continuing geopolitical tensions along with a remaining supply shock in oil leave plenty of catalysts for Suncor to reach my $35-40 price target. Overall, Suncor is a great addition to your portfolio when considering the potential tumultuous market ahead, the compelling valuation, and the fact that Canada's oil sector could be a save and grace for North American oil prices.

Data by YCharts

Improved Financials After A Difficult 2020

After a tough 2020, due to improving conditions in the energy market, Suncor's 2021 was a major bounce-back year. The company grew annual revenues YoY by 60% and grew its operating cash flow by 343%. Additionally, the company returned nearly $4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks, and reduced its debt-to-equity position back to near 2019 levels.

Data by YCharts

When looking at Suncor's financial position today, you could barely tell that they had a very rough 2020 since they recouped a lot of the financial damage caused by the pandemic. Furthermore, investors will have more to look forward to as it appears that current conditions are brewing an even more favourable environment for Suncor in 2022 and possibly beyond.

Signs Showing A Shift Towards A More Positive Environment For The North American Oil & Gas Sector

As North Americans begin to pay the highest prices for gasoline in 7 years, inflation currently being at its highest in 30 years, and with the U.S. banning Russian oil imports, one would have to assume that ESG and political pressures to pursue only sustainable energy investments would have to temporarily subside. In America, currently, there is numerical evidence to support that people are becoming more supportive of North America's oil and gas industry. According to a public opinion poll, 64% of Americans support importing more oil from Canada to replace Russian oil imports while many of the respondents also showed support to restart the Keystone pipeline. In addition to that poll, the U.S. energy secretary and even Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk are both surprisingly calling for increased oil and gas output. The reason why this is so important to Suncor is because, as more North Americans come out and support their oil and gas sector, there could be a positive change in the North American oil and gas landscape. We could see policy changes such lower emission targets, we could see more institutional support for the oil and gas space, and we may also see a reduction in ESG activist investing, which was shifting big oil into low IRR renewable energy investments. To show how much green energy investments sedates the return on investment of energy companies, take Norwegian oil producer Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) for example, who claimed their green energy projects are expected to yield an IRR of 4-8% versus over 30% for their oil and gas investments. The reduction in activist investing caused by the desire to increase oil and gas output will thus benefit Suncor in the short term. Combine that with the fact that the U.S. is expected to be more oil dependent on Canada and Suncor having the upstream reserves and capacity to meet the possible influx of new demand provides adequate growth drivers for Suncor moving forward.

The Demand Destruction Paradox And Sustainably High Oil Prices

One of the most common arguments I hear from oil bears is that high oil prices will eventually drawback due to demand destruction. However, when looking at the evidence to support this claim, it appears that demand destruction doesn't exist, at least in terms of current oil prices. According to the Federal Reserve, oil and gas has a short-term demand elasticity of -0.1, making it one of the most inelastic goods/services in the world. In addition, oil prices in 2022 have been trading above $80 per barrel, and according to the EIA, we are expected to consume 200,000 more barrels of oil a day than in 2019. This current oil rally is about a lack of supply, which appears unlikely to recover anytime soon between oil majors choosing dividends over CapEx spending, and OPEC's lack of spare capacity. In order for true demand destruction to happen in the oil market, we would presumably need a prolonged period of above $150 per barrel of oil, or either a major recession has to eventuate. For this reason, I expect oil to trade above $80 a barrel throughout the rest of 2022.

SU Valuation

Suncor Energy is cheap relative to its peers when looking at the company's price-to-book ratio. I like using the price-to-book ratio for oil and gas companies because most of their assets are compiled of physical property, plant, and equipment, and have a little proportion of intangible assets. When looking at the price-to-book multiple of Suncor and their peers, you notice Suncor fares quite well.

Data by YCharts

Based on the price-to-book multiple, my consensus is that Suncor's stock is undervalued when considering comparable companies and future growth catalysts.

Parabolic Price Increases In Oil Could Create A Recession Which Poses Risk To Suncor And The Rest Of The Oil Market

Punitive oil prices could ultimately lead to a recession if the supply situation doesn't get under control in time. Historically speaking, every time oil rallies above 50%, a recession tends to follow.

Bloomberg

This, of course, poses risk not only to Suncor and the oil market but all of the global financial markets. It appears as if North America has a decision to make, either we attempt to increase oil and gas output, or we risk the possibility of a recession. Hopefully, we go with the former and not the latter.

Conclusion

Considering the tumultuous market, growth stocks becoming less attractive, and the abnormally high oil prices, Suncor appears as a favourable play in this market environment. The company has several growth drivers in 2022 and beyond such as North Americans getting behind their oil and gas companies again, America's new increased dependence on Canadian oil, and activist investing subsiding due to needed oil and gas output. For these reasons, I think a 2022 price target range of $35-40 is completely feasible.