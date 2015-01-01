da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

In May of 2020, I wrote an article suggesting that the shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) remained overpriced in an article with the very original title “Air Products Remains Overpriced.” Since then, the shares have returned about 9% against a return for the S&P 500 of ~52%. This relative underperformance has me intrigued, so I thought I’d review the company yet again. I’ll decide whether or not to turn bullish by looking at the financial history here, paying particular attention to the sustainability of the dividend. I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, I’ll brag about my earlier short put trade while recommending another one, as is my wont.

The world is sometimes a shocking place, and can produce very unexpected results. For example, it’s already 9:15 am on St. Patrick’s Day, and I remain stubbornly sober. Equally shocking to me is the fact that some people actually read my semi-inebriated rants all the way through. Their motivations are mysterious to me, but it’s a free country. For those of you who can’t stomach the idea of ~2,500 words of “Doyle Mojo”, I offer this thesis statement paragraph. This gives you access to the highlights of my arguments, while protecting you from the dark labyrinth of my mind. I think the fact that I write this paragraph proves that there are limits to my cruelty. Ok, let’s get to it. With the exception of a bit of dilution, I think the financial performance has been quite good, and I expect that to continue. My problem is that the shares remain too rich for my blood. They’re cheaper than when I last looked at the business, but are still not cheap enough in my view. Thankfully there is a way to earn some money by selling put options on this stock. At the moment, I favour the January 2023 puts with a strike of $160. These are deep out of the money, and offer very decent premia. So, in ten months time I’ll either be the proud owner of a few hundred shares that are spinning off a 4% plus dividend yield, or the whiskey acquisition fund will have expanded by another $3,250 or so. There you have it. If you read on from here, any psychic damage you suffer is on you, as you’ve been warned. For that reason, I don’t want to read any complaints about my overuse of “dear readers” or the fact that I spell certain words properly.

Financial Snapshot

The company has done rather well since I last looked at it in my view. Looking at the most recent quarter compared to the previous, the top line is about 26% higher and income is about 16.25% higher than the same period last year. Management has rewarded shareholders very nicely for this improved performance, as demonstrated by a pretty massive (i.e. 8%) uptick in dividends per share. In case you worry that things look good in the most recent quarter simply because the same time period last year was awful, fret no longer, dear readers. The top and bottom lines are currently about 33%, and 18% higher than 2019, respectively. The company has grown very nicely. In addition, the debt that I fretted about in my previous missive seems to be getting paid down at a pretty rapid pace. For example, the company paid down $705.3 million in long term debt over the past year, and $348.4 was paid off in the most recent quarter alone. In short, apart from a little bit of dilution, there’s not much for me to complain about regarding the most recent financial history.

Dividend Sustainability

Now, dear readers, history may not be your thing. I find it can be insightful, but I understand that investors are obviously more interested in the future than in the past. In case you’re such a person, this section’s for you. I think one of the reasons why a dividend payer like this will drop in price is if the market gets a hint that the dividend is itself not that secure. For that reason, I’ve prepared a short analysis of dividend sustainability for your enjoyment and edification. I hope you appreciate reading this section as much as I loved writing it. As I’ve revealed many times in the past, I'm as much of a fan of accrual accounting as any other reasonably sane person can be, but when it comes to tracking the sustainability of a given dividend, I have to look at cash flows.

In particular, I want to compare the size and timing of future cash obligations to the current and likely future sources of cash. I typically include lease obligations in the mix, but won’t do so in this case. The reason for this is because lease obligations are not particularly relevant in my view. Specifically, undiscounted lease receivables were about $1.187 billion, while lease payables were only $673.1 million. If you’re interested in specifics about this, feel free to check out pages 75-76 of the latest 10-K. It’d be a weird thing to be interested in, but I’m hardly one to judge.

So, since leases aren’t “a thing” I’m going to focus on long term debt. We see from the following table that I’ve plucked from the pages of the latest 10-K that the company has obligations of about $484 million this year, $475.8 million next year, and $492.5 in 2024.

Air Products & Chemicals debt maturities (Air Products & Chemicals latest 10-K)

Against these obligations the company has a cash war chest of about $3.7 billion. Additionally, they've generated an average of $3.2 billion in cash from operations over the past three years, while spending about $2.8 billion on CFI activities. All of this suggests to me that the annual dividend payment of ~$1.3 billion is reasonably well covered, though I would expect growth to moderate from here. For that reason, if the yield is sufficiently high, I'd be very happy to buy this stock at the right price.

Air Products & Chemicals Financial History (Air Products & Chemicals Investor Relations)

The Stock

We now come to the portion of the article where I turn into a total “buzzkill.” It’s here where I tend to disqualify otherwise fine businesses from consideration because the market has driven shares to ridiculous prices. I think the act of disqualifying companies from consideration frustrates investors because they don’t see much of a difference between the stock and the underlying business. There is a huge difference, though. Rather than try to prove the point theoretically, I’ll use Air Products stock itself as an example. The company released their latest earnings on February 4. If someone bought shares the next day, they’re down about 12.4% as of this morning. If someone else bought virtually identical shares exactly one month later, they’re down only about 2%. Not enough happened to the business over this month to warrant a 10% swing in returns, the variance in performance in such a short time comes down entirely to price paid. This is why I try, though don’t always succeed, to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

As you may recall, dear readers, I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. You may recall from my earlier work on this name that I avoided the shares because they were trading at a PE of about 29. By the time I wrote my next article, things had improved as the PE dropped to 26.7, but that was still too much for me. They’re about 14% cheaper on a price to earnings basis, per the following:

At the same time that the valuation's much more reasonable, the dividend yield is back to the 2015 level.

So, in sum, investors are paying a little bit less, and are getting relatively more. While I don't think we can expect much growth from the dividend, I do think it's sustainable.

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in said formula. Applying this approach to Air Products at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at about 7% over the long term. This is a still a bit optimistic in my view, and for that reason I can’t recommend buying the shares at current prices.

Options Update

Just because I don’t want to buy shares at current prices doesn’t mean I see no value here. Cast your minds back to my earlier missives on this name, dear readers. In both of those articles, I recommended selling the June 2020 puts with a strike of $190. On the first occasion, I sold these for $1.80, and on the second occasion, I sold some more of the exact same puts for $4. These all expired worthless, so that was a nice addition to the whiskey acquisition fund.

I like to try to repeat success when I can, so with that in mind, I am recommending yet another short put trade here. As my regular victims know, I consider these to be “win-win” trades. If the shares remain above the strike price, the puts expire worthless, which is not a hardship. If the shares fall in price, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I think represents a great long-term entry point. Also not a hardship.

In terms of specifics, I like the January 2023 put with a strike of $160. These are currently bid at $6.50, which I think is a reasonable premium. If the shares remain above $160 for the next 10 months, I’ll simply pocket the premium and move on. This would be an acceptable outcome in my view. If the shares fall about 29% in price, I’ll be obliged to buy, but holding all else constant, I’ll do so at a net price of $153.50. This corresponds with a PE multiple of ~15.8 and a dividend yield of about 4.2%. I consider this to be very acceptable also.

Now that you’re hopefully excited about the prospects of finding a “win-win” trade, it’s time for me to indulge my rather sadistic tendency to spoil your mood by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. The puts that I consider to be “win-win” are actually a very small subset of all short puts. In order for this trade to qualify as a “win-win” the premium has to be high enough, and the stock needs to be one that you’d be happy to own, and the strike price needs to be a price you’d be willing to pay. So, very few short puts actually qualify in this way.

Many short puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather drawn out and ponderous discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Air Products shares remain above $160 over the next ten months, I’ll simply pocket the premium and move on. That premium is very generous at the moment. If the shares fall in price, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price that is very attractive to me. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." I want to belabour this point again. This is yet another example of a short put that is like the proverbial camel that has thread the eyes of three needles. The company is one that I’d like to own, the premium is high enough, and the strike price is low enough. Not all puts qualify in this way, but this one does in my view. Now, if you’ve decided that it’s strange of me to conclude a discussion about risk by writing about the risk reducing potential of these specific put options, you’re right. You’re also not the first person to characterise me as “strange”, and I guarantee that you won’t be the last.

Conclusion

I think Air Products and Chemicals is a fine business, and I like the fact that the shares have underperformed the market over the past while. The company has performed well financially, and I think the dividend is reasonably well covered. The problem, as is frequently the case, is the stock. It’s still a bit too rich for my blood. I like the fact that the dividend is back to a more reasonable level, but the “margin of safety” still isn’t sufficiently high in my view. Just because I don’t want to buy the stock doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be done, though. I think short puts represent a great way to generate some income for taking on the obligation to buy at a great price. If you’re comfortable with selling puts, I’d recommend this or a similar trade. If you’re not, I think you’d be wise to wait for a better entry price.