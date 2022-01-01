RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Fed is tightening again, and the economy is growing - this is the opportunity that growth-oriented banks like Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) have been waiting for, and management seems ready to produce. Not only is Fifth Third looking to further leverage its "land and expand" strategy and take more share in faster-growing Southeast markets (including a focus on consumer business that I think many banks are overlooking), but the bank is also focused on opportunities like commercial lending growth in California and Texas, as well as in the emerging point of sale lending market.

I was bullish on Fifth Third when I last wrote about the stock, and thought there was a lot of growth potential once rates started heading higher. The shares have since outperformed the peer group by a healthy margin (around 20%), while also outperforming the S&P by a wide margin. The shares don't look particularly cheap now (as was the case back in August), but if Fifth Third can deliver on its growth targets, there could be beat-and-raise upside here.

Leveraging Organic Growth Opportunities In Large Markets

One of the highest priorities expressed by Fifth Third management is growing share in the faster-growth markets of the Southeastern U.S. It's easy to be a little cynical about this, as it sometimes feels like it's more the exception now if a bank isn't targeting growth in these markets. That said, management has carved out a foothold in attractive markets like Tennessee and North Carolina and is looking to replicate its "smart scale" growth strategy in South Carolina and Florida.

One of the things I like about Fifth Third's strategy is that they're not ignoring opportunities in consumer banking. I mentioned some concern with Synovus's (SNV) new strategy seemingly overlooking or deprioritizing consumer banking in favor of commercial banking, and they're far from the only bank where I have these concerns. While there are good reasons to want to grow commercial lending in markets like Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Nashville, Raleigh, Tampa and so on, a strong consumer banking franchise can provide low-cost deposits, attractive spreads, and good returns.

Fifth Third is also targeting commercial loan growth opportunities in California and Texas, and here too you can argue that this is what a lot of banks are doing these days. One important differentiator is that Fifth Third has a stronger suite of treasury services offerings than many other commercial-oriented banks, and Fifth Third has been leading with these (as opposed to just lending). Again, many banks are following similar strategies, and while Fifth Third has been improving its service scores over the last few years, there's still work here to do if management really wants to differentiate itself on service quality - something I think they'll need to do to compete with service-focused lenders.

I also like management's willingness to expand its specialty lending capabilities. In two recent non-bank deals, Fifth Third acquired Dividend Finance (point of sale lending for renewable energy) and Provide (healthcare commercial lending).

Improving Near-Term Opportunities

As I wrote in that earlier report, Fifth Third was geared to grow when rates started heading higher and the economy started expanding, and both are happening now.

Overall, core loan growth of 3% (quarter over quarter) in the fourth quarter wasn't eye-popping relative to the larger industry, but it was stronger than major rivals like PNC (PNC), Regions (RF), and Truist (TFC), and the 6% growth in C&I lending (core, qoq, average balance) was well ahead of PNC and Truist (more "in line" with Regions). About two-thirds of that growth came from new originations, while the remainder came from improved line utilization.

Looking into 2022, the commercial lending pipeline looks strong, and management set out some bold targets for the year - core lending growth of over 10% and core commercial lending growth of 12%. If Fifth Third can do this, they will almost certainly be net share-gainers in their markets.

Fifth Third is also leveraged to higher rates. Although Fifth Third doesn't have great leverage to floating rate loans (less than half of its mix, due in part to a significant consumer business), but it does have a lot of excess cash to deploy into loans and securities, and it also has a historically sticky deposit base, with a lower-than-average projected deposit beta. All told, a parallel 100bp move in rates (extremely unlikely, but a standard way to measure sensitivity) would drive a 6% move in net interest income, making Fifth Third slightly more sensitive than average - less sensitive than banks like Bank of America (BAC) but more sensitive than Truist.

One important driver to watch, and I'm not yet convinced if it will be a positive or negative driver, is opex spending and operating leverage. Management guided to 1% opex growth in 2022, but there's been a trend of late for larger banks to miss on opex (including Fifth Third in the fourth quarter), and I have some concerns that higher spending could limit upside.

The Outlook

With management lowering its target CET1 ratio from 9.5% to 9.0%, Fifth Third should be able to return more capital over the cycle, but capital returns will likely be more restrained in the short term as the bank digests those recent acquisitions. Management has said that they're not interested in whole-bank M&A, but I do wonder whether they'd look at banks in markets like Georgia or Texas to accelerate the growth initiatives in those important markets.

Between a stronger rate and loan growth outlook, I've raised my modeling estimates for Fifth Third, and the end result is that my long-term core earnings growth bumps up about half a point to over 5%.

Discounted back, Fifth Third doesn't look all that cheap on discounted core earnings. Fifth Third could exceed my growth expectations, but I'm assuming similar growth rates for PNC, Regions, and Truist, and while Fifth Third has a growth story, it also has exposure to legacy markets that aren't likely to grow as quickly. ROTCE-driven P/TBV doesn't suggest much undervaluation (understandable, as that doesn't reward growth), but a 12.5x multiple on my '23 EPS estimate does at least get me to a $49 fair value target.

The Bottom Line

I've said in the past that I don't let valuation necessarily overrule another good fundamental story, and that seems relevant here. That said, I do see better opportunities elsewhere, so while I'm still positive on Fifth Third, I'm not as positive as I've been in the past, given the outperformance in the shares.