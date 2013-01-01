codyphotography/E+ via Getty Images

I remember shouting this song when I was in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC):

Calling all the cows down to the farm. Calling all the cows to the barn. We’ll have a little butter, and we’ll have a little cream. We’ll have a little milk, a little margarine.

Another farm-related memory is when I was a kid and watching the television show Green Acres. I’m sure some of you can remember this tune:

Green Acres is the place to be. Farm livin' is the life for me. Land spreadin' out so far and wide. Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.

Why do I bring any of this up? Well, for starters, I find myself thinking about my grandparents and how they lived on a farm in South Carolina.

I have many childhood memories of traveling there to pick tomatoes and corn. Though the most vivid memory of all is eating Grandma’s fried green tomatoes.

Absolutely delicious.

I can’t say I was ever an absolute expert on farming (though I probably was an expert on eating Grandma’s cooking). But it still gives me a fun and fascinating basis to work with all these decades later when I’m writing about farms

Farm real estate investment trusts (REITs), to be specific.

Why Farmland REITs Look So Good Today: the Basics

Considering how far away from farming my life’s professional trajectory took me “back in the day,” I have to say this…

I never would have imagined I’d be covering any kind of agricultural work. I also never would have imagined it would be one of the hottest real estate sectors on the planet.

Yahoo Finance

Yet here I am and here it is today regardless.

Investing in farmland has some very attractive elements, especially these days. For one thing, demand remains robust. This is especially in contrast to traditional real estate sectors that experience pretty consistent supply growth.

And this while agriculture land per capita consistently decreases.

No doubt, you know the Mark Twain saying: “Buy land. They’re not making it anymore.” It’s especially true of farmland even as its necessity goes up, up, and away with every new baby born.

Also, farmland has a very low risk of becoming obsolete. Again, this sets it apart from other kinds of real estate, which can easily suffer from such things as:

Tenants’ demand for new assets

More amenities

Changing economies.

Plus, traditional real estate assets depreciate over time. They require constant reinvestment to maintain competitive positioning.

Whereas most farmland? It becomes more productive over time, especially when managed by the right people with the right know-how.

We’ll discuss that further down below…

A Deeper Dive Into Farmland’s Appeal

Without a doubt, the supply side is one of the most attractive attributes for farmland right now. Or ever.

After all, food consumption is one of the most basic human needs.

Admittedly, supply chain issues persist from farm to table as inflation ramps on every end possible. Most farmers are paying more for everything:

Fuel

Fertilizer

Feed

Labor

Machinery

You name it.

It’s also important to know that farm income may shrink slightly in 2022, largely thanks to a decline in government payments. Meanwhile, production expenses are projected to grow by 5.1%. And fertilizer expenses alone will likely increase 12%.

This will certainly put a dent in farm profits, even though cash receipts for most major crops – despite how the price of corn, soybean, wheat, cotton, and other staples are expected to increase.

Even so, I’ll point you back to that “most basic needs” clause mentioned above.

Another very attractive reason to invest in farm REITs specifically is because of the high fragmentation. The farming sector is one of the largest commercial real estate sectors ($2.7 trillion) with the overall lowest institutional ownership.

Which means, of course, there’s plenty of room for these REITs to grow.

In addition, farming is a zero-vacancy model. There’s always a farmer to replace another farmer. There pretty much has to be.

Not to state the obvious, but without farms, the world would go hungry. According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, 2.37 billion people were already experiencing food insecurity at moderate or severe levels in 2020.

So there’s every incentive to work toward bringing that number down.

A Farming REIT Done Right

Farmland Partners (FPI) is a farming REIT that owns 186,000 acres across the U.S. That includes 160,000 owned acres and 26,000 that are managed for third parties.

Its portfolio is diversified across 19 states, as shown above, with over 100 tenants and over 25 crop types. Now, farm crops can generally be divided into two principal categories: Primary crops and specialty crops.

Primary crops – also known as “row crops” since that’s how they’re usually grown – include corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. They’re also replanted every year and rotated to maximize soil health and market opportunities.

FPI expects primary crops to account for about 70% of its farmland portfolio based on value.

Alternatively, specialty crops can be divided into annual (generally vegetables) and permanent (fruits and nuts) categories. And these types of produce should account for a solid 30% of FPI’s portfolio.

Keep in mind that trees, bushes, and vines – the kind that produce permanent specialty crops – are planted once and may last over 25 years. That can obviously cut down on costs.

According to “America’s Diverse Family Farm: 2021 Edition,” a USDA report, family operations accounted for approximately 98% of total U.S. farms. As shown below, small family farms represent the greatest number and amount of land.

But large-scale ones represent the greatest production value.

So the specialized leases FPI offers allows farm operators to unlock personal or family capital/net worth – which would otherwise be tied up in land ownership – while retaining the ability to conduct their livelihoods on land that is familiar to them.

Really, farming REITs are ideally positioned to transact sale-leasebacks with them via upREITs. And they use stock shares as currency to avoid capital gains taxes.

Farmland Partners Continued…

FPI also has a renewable energy component.

By Q4-21, it was leasing to five solar energy projects across five farms and three wind energy projects across nine farms. These can generate approximately 64 and 47 megawatts of renewable energy, respectively.

Then there are the 24 additional farms FPI owns that can support future solar projects.

Admittedly, farming REITs do have higher leverage than most other REITs, but that’s understandable. Farms are almost always 100% occupied, and there’s limited capital expenditures.

I think of them as ground leases with modest improvement needs (e.g., irrigation and barns).

As of Q4-21, FPI had approximately $513.4 million of outstanding debt, excluding debt issuance costs, most of which is secured by mortgages. In February then, it extended its $112 million debt facility by extending the term five years to 2027. The initial spread on this is 1.95%.

Last year, FPI also converted a preferred security, which changed its annual cash flow by around $6.3 million. This improved its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share by $0.15 to $0.20.

I’ll explain it shortly.

As FPI CEO Paul Pittman pointed out on the Q4-21 earnings call:

“It was overall an instrument that gave us great access to capital at the time when common equity was not a viable avenue… The common equity price – the common stock price between the time when we issued the Series B and we converted it – increased by 45%. But most importantly, this Series B conversion is accretive to AFFO and cash flow in general. And in the fourth quarter of 2021, we just started to see the positive impact of the conversion, which will be of course magnified in the full year of 2022.”

We look forward to seeing that.

And Even More About FPI

In terms of 2021 earnings, FPI generated about:

12% year-over-year revenue growth

17% year-over-year operating income growth.

Keep in mind, it was involved in litigation starting in 2018, with a legal bill that escalated in 2021. Litigation-related legal and accounting expenses for fiscal-years 2020 and 2021 were $8.8 million and $2.7 million, respectively.

Yet AFFO per share was still up 74% between the two. As Pittman pointed out:

“... we still have the financial drag that comes from the litigation related to the short-and-distort attack. But based on recent news reports, it appears that the Department of Justice is actually investigating some if not all of the parties involved in the attack on our company as well as attacks on other companies. So maybe after three or four years, we will finally reach a positive result in those litigations.”

Now, in terms of valuation, I must say this REIT isn’t for weak hands. Its market cap is around $624 million, and its earnings history has been poor, thanks in large part to that lawsuit.

Shares are now trading at $13.67 with a 1.5% dividend yield. Once again, if you factor out the lawsuit, the dividend would be covered at $0.24 in AFFO per share.

So our model suggests that FPI should cover the dividend in 2022 and grow by over 40% in 2023. This puts our buy-under target at $14.

Also, keep in mind that Pittman owns 2.36 million shares, according to Yahoo Finance. And I imagine he likes getting dividends just as much as we do.

I like insiders with serious skin in the game. They keep things working in everyone’s favor.

Our Next Farming REIT Is Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land (LAND) is an externally-managed farming REIT that owns 159 farms consisting of 108,308 acres in 14 states. While FPI seeks to own mostly row crops, LAND is focused on specialty produce, primarily annual fruits and vegetables, and certain permanent crops like blueberries and nuts.

Fresh produce is the most productive crop for farmers in terms of revenue per acre. It also earns the highest rents for landlords.

As shown below, average revenue, income, and cap rates from fruits and vegetables significantly outpace those from traditional commodity crops.

A farmer with 10,000 acres of corn in the Midwest would only need approximately 100 acres of strawberry-specific ground in California to generate the same amount of revenue.

This translates to net income earned that’s approximately 74x higher for the latter on a per-acre, pre-government-payout basis. Naturally then, Mr. Market likes the specialty crop business model.

That explains the difference between LAND’s stock price in green and FPI’s in black…

(Yahoo Finance)

As I previously pointed out, farming REITs carry higher leverage than traditional equity REITs. LAND’s loan-to-value ratio on a fair-value basis and net of cash was about 44% as of Q4-21.

Ninety-nine percent of those borrowings are set at fixed rates, with a weighted average of 3.36% for six years. And in terms of maturities, LAND has about $65 million coming due over the next 12 months.

Concerning liquidity, LAND has about $115 million of dry powder and over $35 million of unpledged properties. That includes availability on lines of credit. And it recently increased the size of its MetLife facility.

Gladstone Land Continued…

Notably, LAND’s dividend record has been much better than FPI. Over the past 28 quarters, it’s raised its monthly payout 25 times for an overall 51% increase.

This includes a recently raise of $0.0453. And, since 2013, LAND has paid 108 consecutive monthly dividends to common shareholders.

Its annual adjusted FFO for 2021 was approximately $20.4 million compared to $14.3 million in 2020, up 42%. Meanwhile, AFFO per share was $0.668 in 2021 versus $0.641 in 2020, up 4%.

The company said that the:

“… year-over-year increase in the per-share figures were a bit muted due to an early lease termination fee received during the first quarter of 2020, which resulted in additional AFFO of about $0.10 per share last year.”

LAND’s common dividend payout ratio in 2021 was about 81% of AFFO vs. 84% in 2020. The primary driver behind that increase was higher top-line revenue, partially offset by increases in related party fees and additional borrowing costs.

Shares are now trading at $35.85 with a p/AFFO multiple of 51.1x – which, incidentally, isn’t a typo. Its dividend yield is 1.52%, and analysts are forecasting 26% AFFO-per-share growth this year.

(FAST Graphs)

I find it interesting that LAND’s AFFO yield is now 1.9% and it has two preferred issues: Series B and C. As I see it, this REIT is simply printing money right now.

So I want to give a shout-out to founder and CEO David Gladstone for executing at all cylinders. You might not be surprised then to hear that management owns around 10% of common shares.

In Conclusion…

Owning farmland may seem like a simple concept, but it can be extremely lucrative.

Food demand is increasing yet available farmland is declining, creating an opportunity to generate wealth. Large amounts of farmland are being converted to suburban uses, such as housing subdivisions, schools, parks, office buildings, government buildings, and industrial buildings.

As seen above, iREIT on Alpha owns FPI in its Small-Cap Portfolio. Our most recent purchase was in September 2021 at $11.97.

Since our first buy-in, shares have returned about 44%.

We also own Power REIT (PW) shares there, which I mention because it owns and invests in cannabis greenhouses. This company was our No. 1 REIT pick in 2021 where, as you can see below, shares grew by over 170%.

(Yahoo Finance)

We sold it in December and have recently added more shares. Considering its success, we have to wonder…

Will FPI and LAND enter the cannabis sector?

You never know.