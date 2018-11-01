hirun/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Stock Review: Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE: SMLP

One of my biggest pet-peeves with respect to investment managers is an “error of omission” being a highlighted mistake—missing out on Amazon, Google, etc. In a profession where a 51% success rate can lead to exceptional results, everyone has legitimate mistakes—mistakes where money was lost, not just the lost opportunity cost of money.

SMLP was one of my bigger mistakes (lazy analysis and bad timing perpetuated by inertia) and has been a meaningful detractor to multi-year partnership performance, even despite the stock being up 78% last year. But what’s old can be new in investing as facts and prices change, and we think the stock has meaningful upside from here. To start with the conclusion: shares trade for ~$25 and we think fair value is over $75, suggesting 200%+ upside. The market cap is approximately $250 Million and the Enterprise Value about $1.7 Billion. Based on 2021 results SMLP trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x, a Free Cash Flow to Equity yield of 60%, and has 5x leverage.

As the name suggests, SMLP is a midstream energy company. Specifically, they own and operate Gathering and Processing assets in addition to a new long-haul natural gas pipeline called Double E.

Gathering & Processing:

As discussed in the 2020 write-up on DCP Midstream Partners, gathering and processing is critical to the production of hydrocarbons. Gathering involves collecting hydrocarbons from different well sites and transporting them via pipeline to a central point, usually a processing plant. Once at the processing plant the hydrocarbons get separated into the wet components (oil, naptha, propane, etc.) and the gassier components (primarily methane, but can also be ethane depending on economics). E&P companies usually pay a midstream company to build, own and operate these assets and producers will often dedicate a number of acres and/or a certain amount of volume to a gathering system.

The business is dependent on activity, which is dependent on commodity prices. It’s also capital intensive and competitive. For those reasons it’s not a great business. However, when production is growing it can be quite lucrative for existing infrastructure with spare capacity, and with their total G&P footprint at a 37% utilization rate, SMLP has plenty of spare capacity. As oil and gas inventories continue to tighten the call on US oil and gas production will resume. The below graph shows well connections to SMLPs systems over the past 5-years. Not surprisingly, EBITDA followed well connections, declining from $288mn in 2017 to $240mn in 2021. While we suspect the correlation will hold as prices and activity move in the other direction, our base case is that EBITDA stays flat around $240mn a year for the G&P segment.

Volume and capacity shown on an 8/8ths basis. SMLP owns ~38% of the Ohio Gathering JV.Represents simple average per eia.gov.

We don’t know what the right EBITDA multiple for G&P assets is. It’s been as high as 12x and as low as 6x in the past several years. Neither are probably correct. We think of it more on a FCF to equity yield basis, especially when that FCF is paid to equity holders or is used to reduce debt. SMLP’s G&P segment generates close to $150mn of FCF. That FCF will go towards the balance sheet for the next several years and if the reduced debt balance gets transferred to equity value (as it should), the equity value will grow to $55 per share over the next two years, just through accretion.

Double E:

Double E is a joint-venture between SMLP (70%) and Exxon (30%) that owns a 135-mile natural gas pipeline put in service at the end of 2021. The pipeline runs through the core of the Delaware Basin and flows from SMLPs Lane processing plant in New Mexico to the Waha Hub in Texas. While the basin isn’t known for natural gas exploration and development, drillers inevitably produce associated gas as a byproduct of the crude oil and natural gas liquids they’re looking for. Combined with a more economic price for gas, environmental policies that limit gas flaring, and companies’ focus on ESG, associated gas must find a commercial market. By partnering with Summit to build and operate Double E, Exxon is finding an outlet for their gas.

Exxon subscribed to 75% of the existing capacity under a 10-year take-or-pay agreement. Securing additional 3rd party agreements will be key to maximizing Double E’s value, but with Permian production growing and with 10 Bcfd of gas already processed in the vicinity of Double E, management is optimistic. Total existing capacity on the pipeline is 1.35 Bcfd, but is expandable to 2 Bcfd by adding compression stations. At full capacity Double E will generate $45mn of incremental EBITDA to SMLP, with upside to $66mn if the pipeline is expanded. Compression would only cost $50mn, taking the cost to build EBITDA multiple from 6.2x to 5x for the project. Generally, a long-haul gas pipeline with long-term commitments from a counterparty like Exxon would sell for 10-12x EBITDA. Therefore, the base case value of Double E 2-3 years from now is $450mn, with an upside case of $790mn. With approximately $200mn of project level financing SMLP’s equity stake in Double E is worth $250mn to $600mn, or $25 to $60 a share.

Combining our assessed value for the G&P segment and Double E, we think shares will be worth $80 to $115 within a couple of years, with a present value of approximately $75.

Inertia redux?

The transformation the company has gone through since the fund’s initial purchase is stark, so we think the investment proposition is new and my prior mistakes are unlikely to be perpetuated.

Aside from diversifying and improving the asset base with Double E, other key changes include a new CEO, a restructured balance sheet and improved corporate governance. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a company improve in so many areas in such a short amount of time outside of a bankruptcy process.

CEO Heath Deneke was recruited to SMLP from Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP, owned in the fund) in late-2019. Heath was the COO of Crestwood and was instrumental in building out their footprint and making them one of the more highly respected G&P companies in the sector. With Summit and Crestwood having several overlapping basins of operation, we were very encouraged by Heath’s hiring.

Since Deneke took the helm, the most dramatic change has been with the balance sheet. Management opportunistically repurchased deeply discounted debt, exchanged common for preferred shares, extended maturities and simplified the capital structure. As a result, close to $800mn of fixed capital obligations have been eliminated in 2-years. There’s still work to do, but we like the progress that’s been made so far.

Another meaningful, albeit less quantifiable change has been with the corporate structure and governance. For all intents and purposes SMLP is now governed like a C-corp. rather than a Partnership. Private equity sponsor Energy Capital Partners is gone, the General Partner stake was purchased by SMLP and is now owned by LP unitholders, Incentive Distribution Rights have been eliminated, and the board is now comprised of mostly independent directors who are elected by Limited Partners starting this year. Incentives are now fully aligned with LPs.

While I’m not proud of the damage SMLP inflicted on past performance, we aren’t in the business of blindly selling positions to avoid the mental anguish of bad memories. We’ve re-analyzed this one what seems like hundreds of times and re-weighed the risk/reward, the results of which keep it in the portfolio as a smaller position, but one with lots of potential upside.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.