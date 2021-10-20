Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 17/3/2022

The discussion around renewables has been particularly interesting on the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war and the general geopolitical cascade that followed. Renewables has seen some major backlash, with a lot of annoyance among constituents that viable energy alternatives have been eschewed for what oil lobbies are surely framing as a pipe dream. Of course, with the retirement of coal, now back in action, and nuclear, unfortunately not back in action, energy has gotten incredibly expensive. With governments perhaps less excited about supporting renewables right now, exposed metals may take a hit. Thankfully, Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY)(OTCQX:AAUKF) is not very exposed to this risk, except perhaps in copper. However, we think that other rumblings may trump this concern which is still rather remote. Along the thinking about economic disintegration and strategic and defensive thinking about supply chains, a semiconductor push might be an offsetting or even additive factor that could see more held reserves of copper and better demand dynamics in copper markets. On top of continued strength expected regardless of the renewable situation in PGMs, Anglo American looks supremely attractive.

Renewable Backlash Risk

As far as copper goes, the renewable backlash risk essentially amounts to the fact that much of the copper rally has been fueled by an increasing intensity of the renewable transition, particularly by Europe which has launched initiatives across renewable technologies. Indeed, governments are in strong support of these initiatives in a variety of ways, and are especially supporting renewable energy generation that is less capable of producing strong economics without government help like solar and wind.

Electrification is also being supported by the electricity networks. Red Electrica (OTCPK:RDEIY) in Spain as an example is defending its government remuneration by proposing projects that have to do with increasing the capacity of the grid to take on power from sources like solar and wind that produce less regularly. This is to increase capacity factors at renewable generation sites and to support EVs in particular, making sure that their charging is from actually sustainable sources.

Intensity of Metal Use By Metal and Application (Bloomberg)

Copper is the most exposed to the renewable energy push by far, and renewables has been the major differential in driving up its prices over the last year or two. As governments worry about how the production of solar panels and turbines might be benefiting governments that are now being regarded with greater hostility, thinking about China in particular whose stance on the Ukraine war has been very uncertain, government support for these modes of renewable energy may abate. If incentives falter for electrification as well, EV adoption will fall too, another major use case for copper. Our hope is that as far as the backbone of electrification goes, which is supported by the operators of grid concessions, tariff regimes are in place for long enough where concretely lessened support for these initiatives cannot take place until the situation calms down.

PGMs, which are another important division for Anglo American, are a little more agnostic to the state of the renewable transition. Palladium and other PGMs are not being intensively used yet in hydrogen infrastructure because these efforts remain very nascent. Meanwhile, catalytic converters in cars will actually be a stronger market than forecast if EV adoption doesn't pick up as quickly, and indeed if the hydrogen push is also less forceful than expected. This segment is generally more resilient under the current circumstances, and as a larger exposure anchors much of Anglo American's results.

Semiconductor Push

The other side of strategic considerations comes from the situation of relying on Taiwan for semiconductor production. While Taiwan is a friendly entity, the concern is that depending on the developments with the Ukraine-Russia war, China may or may not be emboldened to make its move on Taiwan and capture those extremely valuable semiconductor assets. Production in Taiwan is meaningfully far ahead technologically speaking, to the point where a scorched earth strategy might be required to keep these assets from enriching the Chinese in the case of a successful invasion.

These concerns have meant that Europe and the US are beginning to sit on councils together to start funding their own semiconductor industries. The issue of China and external forces controlling the semiconductor supply chain has already been serious enough where companies like ASML Holding (ASML) haven't been allowed to sell their cutting edge technology to Chinese entities due to the risk of it being copied, or at the very least the risk of Chinese entities having access to the benefits those technologies provide.

One of the big concerns around the push to support semiconductor in Europe and the US is that it will lead to greater competition over scarce resources for semiconductor production, and that the ascendancy of these industries into explicit strategic geopolitical importance will mean that resources like copper might become hoarded as well. Hoarding activity and the ascendancy of copper into a major strategic resource could be the impetus for even more increases in price.

Anglo American

Anglo American is quite exposed to copper. About 17% of its EBITDA comes from this division. We think that there is going to be a setback for the renewable push as a consequence of its ill-fated timing, where a premature abandoning of fossil fuels is meaning major strain on Europeans right now. However, with semiconductors now becoming a sort of defense exposure, supported implicitly by national security interests, copper as an essential resource for semiconductors and computing are going to become more important.

The rest comes from PGMs and bulks. Bulks has their own story connected to China, where steel mill caps and other 'ecological' measures have put down the price of iron ore meaningfully. There are additional reasons for this, like concerns around the overheating construction markets in China where they have a major ghost palace problem on their hands.

Anglo American Commodity Mix (Q2 Interim Report)

As mentioned earlier, PGMs are going to be fairly resilient on the demand side. Indeed, on the supply side the potential locking out of Russian supplies of PGMs from the western trading bloc has already put their prices meaningfully higher. While there has been a reversal, the prices are still above previous local highs by a clear margin. We continue to be bullish on the commodity, hence our continued position in Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY).

Anglo American Price (Google Finance)

While the only marginal retreat from highs indicates continued excitement over the Anglo American portfolio of mines, we think that the current geopolitical situation may only just support copper even further, subjecting its price to a sustained paradigm shift. While there are risks that would include a swift resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict beginning to ease pressure on commodities, with greater supply coming online in general over the next couple of years an impetus for even more commodity declines, these risks are very marginal to the thesis. With bulks being the only more shaky area, we think that PGMs and copper will continue to deliver margin. As a consequence, Anglo American remains attractive both for its low value at only 7x PE and the prospect of continued headline momentum as semiconductor concerns only become worse, not better, with copper playing a central role.