payphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is looking interesting as shares have declined around -31.21% ($39.42 per share) from their 52-week highs. YTD, SBUX has declined more than the indices, falling -25.47% compared to -8.72% for the S&P 500 and -14.87% for the Nasdaq. On Wednesday, 3/16/21, news broke that Kevin Johnson would be retiring after 13 years at SBUX, where he served as its CEO for the previous 5 years. Despite Mr. Johnson announcing his retirement, shares held up fairly well as Howard Schultz will fill the void as CEO on an interim basis until a new CEO is named.

There is a lot to like about SBUX. Over the past five years, SBUX has had a positive growth trend for revenue, net income, and free cash flow (FCF). SBUX has been buying back shares and has become a strong dividend growth company with 11 consecutive years of dividend increases. Living in NYC, there is no shortage of SBUX locations, and I have noticed that there is an increasing number of teenagers going to SBUX. Beyond the financials and growth aspects, SBUX brand awareness and loyalty are especially interesting to me. Having a younger demographic of customers is critical for the longevity of a brand. In my opinion, it's bullish that SBUX has a large customer base of teenagers and young adults because their habits of going to SBUX should continue for many years to come. SBUX is starting to look interesting, and I may start a position as shares may be finding a bottom.

Kevin Johnson's retirement doesn't come as a surprise and thankfully, the stock isn't declining from the announcement

Mr. Johnson was named CEO in 2017 as the successor to Howard Schultz. The news of his retirement wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision, as he informed the board last year. Mr. Johnson told the board that as the pandemic winded down, he would consider retirement. This left the board plenty of time to develop a plan for when the inevitable occurred. After 13 years, Mr. Johnson decided it was time to hang it up and who better than to step in on an interim basis than Howard Schultz?

From 1987 to 2018, Starbucks grew from 11 stores with 100 partners to more than 28,000 stores in 77 countries under Mr. Schultz's leadership. As interim CEO, he will focus on setting an innovation framework while also coaching and onboarding the next CEO. Mr. Schultz will also participate in the search process for the next CEO. He is more than qualified, and under his leadership, shareholders experienced a 21,000% gain from the IPO until he stepped down in 2018. Mr. Schultz is the perfect candidate to lead SBUX during its leadership transition period, and it will only cost SBUX $1 per year as Mr. Schultz will be volunteering his time as interim CEO.

While transitions in management can always cause concern, backfilling the CEO position with Mr. Schultz is a great solution. SBUX has been a huge part of his life, and he has the company running through his veins. I think shareholders can sleep well at night knowing that the founder will be back at the helm and will also personally groom the next leader of this franchise.

Starbucks' financials and valuation look interesting to me here

SBUX's financials look interesting to me as its growing revenue, gross profit, net income, EPS, and its FCF. Over the past five years, SBUX has increased its revenue by $7.97 billion (35.63%). This has allowed SBUX to increase the amount of gross profit it generates by $1.89 billion (27.67%) and its net income by $1.51 billion (52.29%) over this period. The pandemic was a tough period, but SBUX came out stronger than before. Through this time period, SBUX has increased its EPS by $1.74 (87.44%) and its EBITDA by $1.49 billion (29.95%).

Seeking Alpha

FCF is one of the most important metrics to measure a company's profitability, in my opinion, yet not many look at this financial aspect. FCF is important because this is the pile of cash where companies can repay debt, pay a dividend, buy back shares or make acquisitions. Over the past 5 years, SBUX has increased its FCF by 63.29% ($1.73 billion). A company's ability to generate cash from operations is critical to its future success, and SBUX not only generates billions, it's growing its FCF by substantial amounts.

Seeking Alpha / Steven Fiorillo

I created a grid showing SBUX's valuation at the end of the past three years and its current valuation today. From a P/E and price to FCF ratio, SBUX is the cheapest it's been in years. Even though it has been buying back shares. Take 2020 out of the equation since many areas were shut down or had restrictions for a period of time. In 2019, SBUX had a P/E of 29.64 and traded at 31.87x FCF. Over the next 2 years, SBUX had bought back 7.8 million shares, increased its EPS by $0.62 or 21.02%, and increased its FCF by $1.28 billion or 39.46%. Since its share price increased from $87.44 to $116.97 by the end of 2021, its P/E had increased to 32.76, but its price to FCF decreased to 30.37x due to the large FCF increase. Today shares have declined to $87.30, its TTM EPS is $3.73, and it has generated $4.46 billion in FCF. Today you're getting SBUX at a cheaper valuation than you would have at the end of 2019 when shares were trading at just about the same price. The P/E has declined from 29.64 to 23.40, and its price to FCF is now 22.51x instead of 31.87x. From a valuation standpoint, SBUX is looking very interesting.

Starbucks has been a dividend growth powerhouse

SBUX may not be high-yielding equity, but it's not shy about rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends that are growing. With the exception of yield, SBUX checks off all of the boxes I want to see. It has a long track record of dividend increases, a low payout ratio, and strong dividend growth. Today, SBUX pays $1.96 per share, which is roughly a 2.24% yield. Normally, I look for 3% as my bottom-line yield from an individual equity, but SBUX's growth could make up for that.

Over the past 11 years, SBUX has grown its annual dividend from $0.28 to $1.96 per share. This is an increase of $1.68 (600%) per share on its dividend. Over the last 5 years, SBUX's dividend has had a 15.87% 5-Year growth rate. SBUX has a low payout ratio at 56.12%, indicating that its dividend growth trend of 11 years can certainly continue for the foreseeable future. For dividend growth investors, SBUX is an interesting investment because it has everything you're looking for.

Seeking Alpha

Starbucks has a bright future ahead of it but there could be some headwinds along the way

SBUX has just over 30,000 retail locations within 83 markets. Over the next 8 years, SBUX has a goal of operating 55,000 locations across 100 markets by 2030. This would increase its physical footprint by 83.33%. Depending on location growth from its competitors, this would make SBUX the largest restaurant chain globally. SBUX has been adding locations, and in addition to more locations, it has built out its cold beverage portfolio. In the 2021 fiscal year, cold beverages accounted for roughly 70% of all beverage sales for SBUX. This is an increase of 20 percentage points from 2018 to 2021. Cold beverages have driven much of SBUX's growth, and this should continue as SBUX opens more locations.

Starbucks

SBUX has reinstated its share repurchase program and is committed to returning $20 billion to shareholders over the next three fiscal years. Based on the current market cap, that's roughly 1/5th of its shares outstanding, which will be repurchased. A strong buyback program is critical to creating value in several ways. With every share that SBUX repurchases, the shares you hold represent more equity in the company. The other aspect that is positive comes from manufacturing earnings. With fewer shares outstanding, SBUX could generate the same revenue and earnings as the prior year, yet its EPS and revenue per share would increase as they are spread across fewer shares. When you combine this with growing EPS and revenue, SBUX could generate much better than expected earnings as it will get boosts with every block of shares which are repurchased.

Starbucks

While all of this is positive, SBUX could face headwinds from a tightening economy. SBUX is a luxury item, and additional expenses are the first items to get cut from a budget in hard times. Inflation is still over 7%, the fed just announced a .25% rate hike and the possibility of 6 more increases in 2022 and 3 additional hikes in 2023. This will affect credit card rates, loans, and mortgages. We also have rising oil & gas prices combined with geopolitical tensions. Some are forecasting a recession, and some say we're already in one. If inflation and the price of oil & gas don't subside quickly, SBUX could face a rocky road for the time being. On CNBC Make It, Kevin O'Leary discussed why he refuses to spend money on fancy coffee and brews his own. SBUX is a luxury item, and at the end of the day, a tightening economy isn't good as it will reduce disposable income, which will be a headwind for SBUX.

Conclusion

I used to be a shareholder of SBUX prior to the pandemic and exited after doubling my investment between capital appreciation and dividends. I had felt at the time that there were better places for me to put my capital. Now I am looking at SBUX again, and it looks very interesting. I like the commitment to returning capital to shareholders and the financial trends over the past 5 years. SBUX is trading at a cheaper valuation than when I exited the position, and at 22.51x FCF, it's very attractive. SBUX has been a great dividend growth company, and I am considering getting back into the position. I'll probably look to start a small position and add if this level becomes a false bottom. Overall, I do think the future is bright, and SBUX will benefit from adding more locations which will drive EPS and revenue while buying back shares.