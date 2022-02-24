BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Semiconductor industry has seen supply chain constraints and global shortages over the past couple of years. In 2021, over 11 million vehicles had to be removed from production due to Semiconductor shortages, according to Statista. Industry executives also predict that the Semiconductor shortage is expected to continue into 2022 and for some products even into 2023, according to Electronic Design.

A major reason for chip shortages and delays is the complex and international supply chain. According to Semiconductor Alliance, the average chip can travel 25,000 miles and cross over 70 international borders before the customer gets their hands on it. Bloomberg estimates the number of miles travelled is as high as 55,000 miles. Thus any pandemic, sanctions or even fire at a fabrication plant can snag production and cause major knock on effects.

Semiconductor Supply chain (Bloomberg)

The Global Leader

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is the World's Largest Semiconductor Foundry. The global giant manufactures 11,617 different products with 281 distinct technologies for over 510 customers. TSM’s customers include Apple (AAPL), AMD (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

top customers TSMC (tomshardware)

Many of the US chip companies create their designs in the states and then send them to TSM to be manufactured with the best quality and at scale.

TSMC Market Share (CNBC)

Taiwan Semiconductor’s market share is dominant and the world’s reliance on the giant is clear to see from the chart above. Thus the firm is the backbone of the Semiconductor industry.

The World’s Smallest Chips

In the semiconductor game, smaller and more powerful is better. TSMC leads the way, while Intel (INTC) has struggled and fell way behind. Intel’s 7nm chip was delayed substantially due to a production issue and now they have had to bow their heads to TSMC to help with production, which is expected by 2023.

Meanwhile TSMC is trailblazing its new 5nm node chips which are being supplied to Apple. In addition, the firm is expected to start mass production of its 3nm process by 2023, extending its massive lead over Intel.

To further strengthen TSM’s dominant position, Samsung's 3nm process has not been up to scratch for Qualcomm and thus the company plans to contract TSMC for its future 3nm nodes, according to a report from digitimes.

Strong Financials

TSMC has strong financials with a 3 year CAGR of 15%, they also experienced 20% growth over the last period. Revenues at today’s conversion rates stand at $56.2 billion, on $23 billion in operating income, this gives a solid 42% operating margin which is fantastic.

Revenue TSM (created by author)

The trend is set to continue as the company posts guidance for 15% to 20% revenue growth and a 53% Gross Margin.

TSM Margins (created by author)

TSMC is also expecting a consistently high return on equity of 25%. TSMC also pays a dividend of approximately 2.24%. The firm's balance sheet is a fortress with $42 billion in cash and maintainable debt.

Is the Stock Undervalued?

In order to Value TSMC I plugged the latest financials into my valuation model, which uses the discounted cash flow analysis method of valuation. I have been more conservative than the company predicting 10% revenue growth for next year and 5% for the next 2 to 5 years. In addition, I have predicted operating margins to maintain at 43%.

TSMC Stock Valuation (Created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

In addition, I have capitalized R&D expenses of approximately $4billion/year in order to give a more accurate estimation.

TSM Valuation (Created by author )

Given these factors I get a fair value of $142/share , the stock is currently trading at $105/share and thus is approximately 27% undervalued. With a PEG ratio of 0.9 which is fairly cheap.

Competitor Analysis

I have also valued the company relative to competitors on both a PE ratio basis and EV/EBITDA multiple.

TSM competitors (created by author)

In terms of EV to EBITDA (forward) TSM is the most expensive with an EV/EBITDA of 11, compared to Intel at just 6. But given the manufacturing dominance I believe this is fair. The same is true for the PE ratio of 19, which is higher than competitors. However, in terms of the general market a PE ratio of 19 is fairly cheap, given the PE ratio of the S&P 500 is 24. Of course, this doesn't take into account the country risk which I will get into in the next section.

TSM competitors (Created by author)

Risks

China is a Sleeping Dragon

The biggest risk I can see for TSMC is China. The CCP has recently announced that they wish to become "Semiconductor Independent". This is part of the "Made in China 2025" policy which is includes a National Integrated Circuit Plan. In addition, the country has goals to produce 70% of domestic semiconductors by 2025. There have even been reports of China poaching Semiconductor Taiwanese talent and stealing technology. Then if we add in the Macro view that the Chinese government sees Taiwan as a part of China, then this all adds up to a lot of geopolitical risk. If a situation like Russia-Ukraine did occur in the Taiwan region, expect the stock to crash substantially.

On a positive note, the US & TSMC recognise this threat from China and they have announced a new $12 billion US Semiconductor plant, which is expected to be TSMC's most advanced chip facility outside of Taiwan. This would also be TSMC’s second manufacturing site in the U.S.A.

Competition

Taiwan semiconductor is at the top of the tree right now, however the semiconductor manufacturing industry is fiercely competitive. If TSMC has a manufacturing or supply chain issue, then it could fall behind and that would result in a similar situation that occurred with Intel. Now although I don't see this happening anytime soon, it is a risk.

Final Thoughts

TSMC is a dominant global leader in the Semiconductor industry, they have seen meteoric growth on both revenue and profits which is expected to continue. The firm's a global supplier of major giants like Apple and even other major chip companies such as NVIDIA. There main competition Intel has struggled with production delays and this has meant they have had to bow their head to TSMC. The major risks are China's push towards semiconductor independence and a potential supply chain issue. However, negating these the stock looks very attractive for the long term investor.