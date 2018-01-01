tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The discount of UserTesting (NYSE: NYSE:USER) compared to its industry combined with a strong business model leads me to believe that UserTesting is undervalued.

Introducing UserTesting

UserTesting operates a software-as-a-service platform that enables enterprises to learn about people's experiences with its products, designs, apps, processes, or brands. Its platform gathers customer feedback from specific audiences that express their ideas. UserTesting is the first company to provide a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform that allows companies to see and hear actual people's reactions to products, ideas, applications, processes and brands, et cetera.

UserTesting is part of the customer experience software market. As it was difficult to get a good peer group with pure customer experience software stocks, I use the broader industry in which UserTesting is classified, which is Software-Applied industry. I used 30 random stocks in this industry with a minimum volume to create an industry proxy. The median of this proxy will be used for further benchmarking throughout this article.

Competitive position

Competitors include online sentiments and survey companies, such as Qualtrics, Medallia, and Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey). These types of companies try to collect what the customer thinks of a product. Then there is are behavior analytics companies, such as Amplitude and Pendo, which focus more on what customers do with a service.

The idea of the platform of UserTesting is that it adds something new to the customer experience industry by covering the human insights and perspective by really getting into the idea what it is like to be the customer.

In order to do so, the company provides a platform that enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they narrate their thoughts out loud. In my opinion, this answers questions about the customer experience, which are not answered by the competitors (yet).

As the current market leader in this video-first type of platform, it does offer a significant competitive advantage over its competitors.

Fundamental analysis

I split the fundamental analysis into two parts, (revenue) growth analysis and margin analysis.

Industry growth

For the past decades, businesses have been more and more focusing on the customer and its experience. With the help of data collection and increasing global competition, I expect that the customer experience market will keep increasing well into the future, at a high rate. The importance of customer experience is also noted by research from PwC, which exposes the costs of driving customers away with bad CX (customer experience), but also shows the price premium for getting things right.

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the customer experience market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 17.9% to USD 27.13 billion by 2026.

UserTesting recent growth

Growth performance of UserTesting in the last few years:

Stock Revenue Growth (Quarterly YoY) Revenue Growth (TTM YoY) Revenue Growth Rate (3Y) UserTesting 44.56 44.23 nan Industry 33.39 35.64 24.76

Source: Seeking Alpha, income statement and earnings

According to the most recent annual report, total revenue in 2021 increased by 44% as compared to 2020. The increase was primarily due to net growth with existing customers, as reflected in its net revenue dollar-based retention rate of 118%, and sales to new customers as reflected by the increase in total customers to 2,350 in 2021 compared to 1,710 as of 2020. This growth was boosted by investments in market awareness and its technology. I will get more into this in the margin section.

Future growth

The future growth of the industry is estimated to be high. I expect the revenue growth rate of UserTesting to be well above the growth rate of the industry, as they seem to have a robust competitive position.

Furthermore, the company is a young company that is in its investing phase. For instance, in the latest earnings call, the company said it is still investing in expanding to other countries. In the fourth quarter, international revenue increased 76% compared with the prior-year period and represented 20% of total revenue. This can be a catalyst as its international revenue becomes a larger part of the total revenue and the product gets more and more awareness worldwide due to new sales offices.

Another catalyst is, that the company is in the early phase of expanding its partner and reseller program, according to its latest earnings call. I believe that this opportunity can help leverage the product into the market and its awareness in order to help support its growth.

Growth estimates by analysts in percentage:

Stock Revenue 2022 Revenue 2023 Revenue 2024 Earnings 2022 Earnings 2023 Earnings 2024 UserTesting 33.5 31.4 nan 66.1 12.5 nan Industry 20.6 19.5 18.5 7.6 25.0 17.7

Source: Analyst estimates from Seeking Alpha

For the prior reasons mentioned, I believe that the analysts expected revenue growth rate of 31.4% for next year is quite plausible. Letting this rate decrease 2% each year will result in a 26.5% annual revenue growth rate for the next 5 years.

Margins

I computed several key margins for UserTesting and its industry. The first number in the cells in the following table refers to UserTesting, while the number between the parentheses refers to the median of the industry.

Accounting item as % of revenue: UserTesting(Median Industry):

Accounting Item Last 4 Quarters 2021 2020 2019 2018 2022 Gross Profit 74.8 (74.9) 74.8 (75.0) 71.1 (73.7) 69.9 (72.6) NaN (71.1) NaN (82.0) Operating Expense 109.5 (66.1) 109.5 (69.0) 104.3 (66.4) 95.6 (70.8) NaN (56.8) NaN (73.9) Normalized EBITDA -33.1 (10.1) -33.1 (10.3) -32.4 (13.0) -24.8 (8.8) NaN (12.8) NaN (13.7) Normalized Income -34.4 (0.3) -34.4 (5.4) -33.2 (-0.4) -25.5 (-2.4) NaN (4.7) NaN (6.2)

Source: Seeking Alpha income statement

What immediately stands out is the high operating expense margin compared to the industry. When I looked into the annual statement, the company linked the high expenses mostly to improved headcount in all its operating departments, but especially marketing and sales. Even though it's understandable from a growing point of view that they try to invest as much into improving its brand awareness, it does add significant risk to owning the stock. I will get more into the risks in the next section.

Risk analysis

Before I get into the valuation of the stock, I will touch upon the risks of owning UserTesting:

Key risk measures:

Stock 52W Beta, daily Market Correl UserTesting 1.02 0.21 Industry 1.69 0.81

Source: Yahoo Finance prices and Seeking Alpha

UserTesting's beta shows that it's not really sensitive to market movements. The low correlation indicates that the stock adds additional diversification for a portfolio.

The biggest risk for this stock is the extremely high operating expense margin and as result a negative EBITDA. If all of these investment expenses don't result in an excess growth rate, or only a short-term growth rate, this company, and its investors are in big trouble. With large competitors in the industry, they could try to copy its platform and improve it or design some substitute, which would significantly reduce the revenue of UserTesting. However, as the first mover, having achieved awareness of its platform and a network of clients/workers, I don't think the platform is easy to copy.

As I stated in the competitive position section, I believe that its growth rate is not just the result of high marketing costs, but also because of its strong competitive position and demand for its type of product. Thus, I believe its excess growth to be sustainable.

You see it more often with disruptive SaaS companies, that start out with very high operating expenses margin but decrease in the long run. If the competitive advantage and its growth are sustainable, a positive EBITDA can be achieved. For an example, I refer you to the case of Shopify, which started out in a very familiar situation and now yields a positive EBITDA.

Valuation

I have computed several key current valuation metrics.

Key valuation measures:

Stock Enterprise Value / Revenue Enterprise Value / Gross Profit UserTesting 9.03 12.07 Industry 11.23 14.24

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even though UserTesting is expected to grow at a higher growth rate, UserTesting trades a discount compared to the industry. I believe this discount to be caused by the risk of high operating expenses and doubts on the sustainability of the business model of UserTesting and its growth.

As I explained before, I believe that the company offers a strong proposition in a growing market. It's a somewhat disruptive product, which often required more marketing efforts to bring in new customers. But once the awareness of the product offered has increased and people get comfortable with the product, I believe the excess revenue growth from the investments to continue. In the longer run, let's say 5-10 years, I expect that the operating expense ratio to have significantly decreased.

Due to these reasons, I believe that UserTesting is currently undervalued compared to its industry.