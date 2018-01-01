JillianCain/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recently, Wall Street Journal and New York Post reported that Sycamore and Hudson’s Bay are preparing a bid for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) with an offer in the high $60s. This news about the buy-out proposal didn't come as a surprise as, earlier this month, Kohl’s disclosed that its advisor Goldman Sachs (GS) has engaged with a number of private equity, strategic and real-estate focused investors regarding a potential buyout or real estate sales leaseback kind of transaction. Kohl’s has been under attack from various activist investors like Starboard Value, Acacia Research (ACTG) and Macellum Advisors to consider potential alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Real estate firm Oak Street Real Estate has also expressed interest in purchasing the department store chain’s real estate.

Kohl's Outlook

On the business front, after seeing a ~20% decline in sales in 2020 due to Covid-related disruption, the company’s sales recovered posting an increase of ~21.8% in 2021. KSS’ revenues were helped by stimulus-fuelled demand and fewer promotional activities last year which led to a higher revenue realization and flow-through benefits to the operating margin. For FY2022, management expects a sales growth of 2% to 3% helped by the implementation of the various strategies, especially the expansion of beauty products through the Sephora brand as well as strengthening their active and casual wear assortments.

On the athleisure side, Kohl’s is shifting its focus to become a lifestyle brand that caters to the changing needs of consumers who live a more casual and active lifestyle. It has strengthened its relationships with top national brands such as Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), and Champion, and is also relying on its strong private brand portfolio, which includes Tek Gear and Flex. The company is replacing the active catalog and positioning it in the front of the store. With expanded product offering and repositioning strategies, the company is in a good position to benefit from this growing trend in the active category. The results of these efforts are already showing and management talked about strength across all active categories (Women’s, Men’s, and children’s as well as footwear) in Q4 2021.

In addition to athleisure, Kohl’s is also expanding its outdoor offerings led by brands like Eddie Bauer, Lands' End, and Colombia. It is introducing a premium denim product line from Buffalo Jeans and Levi's SilverTab to expand its casual lifestyle portfolio. Kohl’s is underpenetrated in the dress category and dresses rank among the most searched items on a digital platform. So, the company is expanding offerings across Sonoma, SO, Nine West, Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang along with Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to create a dress destination in its stores.

The company is also concentrating its efforts on improving its women's dress category. As a result, they've teamed up with Draper James RSVP, a collection from the Reese Witherspoon-founded brand that specializes in women's clothing and accessories. Sonoma, Kohl's private flagship brand, could also play a key role in this initiative. It already accounts for $1 billion in total sales, with women accounting for half of those sales volumes.

Kohl's Women category will also benefit from the company's recent partnership with the Sephora brand. In 200 stores, it has built 2500 square foot Sephora shops. These stores have seen positive results, with sales increases in the mid-single digits percentage and new customers flocking to the stores. According to the management, 25% of the total Sephora customers were new to Kohl's. In the coming years, the Sephora brand is expected to generate $2 billion in sales. They plan to open at least 850 Sephora-branded stores in the next two years. I believe it will boost the company's same-store sales in the coming years.

While the company’s revenue outlook looks encouraging, its margins are expected to decline in FY22. The company’s FY22 operating margin guidance of 7.2% to 7.5% indicates a ~129 bps Y/Y decline at the midpoint. Management expects ~100 bps impact on GM from increased freight cost and inflation, partially offset by benefits from sourcing initiatives. The company’s investments in Sephora shops and increasing labour cost and wages would also impact S,G&A costs and operating margins.

Overall management expects FY22 EPS to be between $7 and $7.5 which at the midpoint is slightly less than FY21’s $7.33 in annual EPS.

Is Kohl’s Stock Overvalued or Undervalued?

Kohl’s stock is trading at ~8.72x adjusted forward P/E and its trailing twelve months P/E (non-GAAP) is ~8.55x. This is a discount to its historical levels and isn’t expensive. Kohl’s is not alone with such low valuations though. Almost every retailer which is facing significant online competition from Amazon (AMZN) or similar e-commerce companies is trading at similar valuations. Macy’s (M) is trading at ~6.29x forward earnings, Nordstrom (JWN) is trading at ~8.20x, and Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCQX:MAKSY) is trading at ~8.40x.

Kohl's P/E Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Kohl's Valuation vs Peers (Seeking Alpha)

KSS’ valuation looks even more attractive if one looks at its free cash flow profile. Over the last five years, the company has generated an average FCF of ~$1.1 bn. Over the next three years, the company is expected to generate another ~$2.5 bn in free cash flow. I believe the company’s healthy FCF is attracting various bidders and the proposed take out valuations in the high $60s or low $70s look plausible. Management has already rejected buyout offers priced at $64 and $65. So, the stock does appear undervalued in the low $60s.

KSS's Free Cash Flow (Kohl's Investor Day Presentation)

KSS Stock Key Metrics

Kohl's Net Sales growth and margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

If we look at the company’s net sales growth (excluding credit card revenues), it was slightly up in 2018 and declined slightly in 2019. However, Covid resulted in a sharp drop in revenues in 2020 with an equally strong recovery in 2021. Similar is the case with gross and operating margins. It is interesting to note that the company’s margins surpassed their pre-Covid levels in FY2021 due to the strong demand. However, if we look at the guidance for FY2022, operating margins are expected to be ~7.35% at the midpoint, which is only slightly higher than FY2018 levels. The company's store count has remained more or less the same around the current level of 1,174.

Do Analysts Like KSS Stock?

If we look at the Wall Street ratings, most of the analysts have Neutral or Hold ratings on the stock. While the stock is attractively priced, I believe most of the sell-side analysts are wary of the e-commerce threat.

Kohl's Wall Street Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

However, Quant Ratings is bullish and SA Authors also have a positive view of the stock.

Kohl's Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Is KSS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I believe KSS is a buy at the current levels. With several activists interested in the company and management itself involving Goldman to look at the strategic alternatives, I believe there is a good chance that we will eventually see a buyout. Earlier this year, the company received an offer of $64 per share from a consortium led by Starboard Value and Acacia Research. Sycamore Partners then offered to buy the company for at least $65 per share. Management rejected those offers saying these offers do not adequately reflect the company’s value in light of its future growth and cash flow generation. With the investor interest continuing, we are likely to see a higher offer in the high $60s or low $70s. Hence, I believe the company is a Buy trading in the low $60s.