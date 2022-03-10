primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

By Kevin Davitt, Senior Instructor, Cboe Options Institute

Some goin' east, some goin' west

Some stand aside to do their very best

Some livin' big, but the most livin' small

Peter Tosh - Stop That Train

Is Bigger Better?

Humans have an evolutionary desire for "more." Hunter-gatherer societies were nomadic and constantly searching for sustenance. "More" was associated with a greater probability of survival. For example, a larger buffalo was objectively better because it would yield more meat, more skin - a lot more. From an economic standpoint, more... was better.

While our daily lives look way different than those of the Paleolithic era, our minds are quite similar. We've maintained the desire for more, even though it's often unnecessary. From cars to calories and other creature comforts, more isn't all it's cracked up to be. The law of diminishing marginal utility has an inflection point. Basically, there can be negative utility for consumption beyond a specific point. Unlike pizza and paychecks, bigger isn't always better.

Thinking about the capital markets, is bigger always better? A larger portfolio, greater opportunities, big gains... they all sound great to me. Perhaps it's my Neanderthal brain at work because it ignores the interconnected relationship between risk and reward. The question is not so straightforward.

Derivative markets, like any other market, have embedded financial risk. The magnitude of risk in derivatives is related to the notional value embedded in the product. That goes for other markets as well, but we don't typically use the term "notional value" to quantify the risk. In consumer transactions, the price you pay tends to correspond to the degree of risk or responsibility. For example, most might agree there's more risk in the decision to buy a million-dollar home than there is to rent an apartment for $1,500 per month.

To be clear, we're talking about financial risk. I could get a Portillo's Big Beef (dipped, of course) with giardiniera, a large order of fries, and a milkshake for about $15. The risk there is my longer-term health given that bag of takeaway contains around 2,500 calories. That's one delicious risk, but I digress (and digest). How does this play out in capital markets?

The S&P 500 Index was measuring around 4400 in early March. A standard SPX option has a contract multiplier of 100. Every SPX option affords exposure to 100 units of an index that, at that time, was measuring 4400. So, the notional value (Index value * Contract multiplier) of every SPX option would have been ~$440,000.

On average, nearly 1.6 million SPX options trade daily. Based on volume alone, the SPX options clearly have utility. Generally, they're used by individuals and institutions with larger portfolio values looking to manage risk. If my portfolio is substantial, diversified, and behaves like the S&P 500 Index, I may choose to use SPX options to hedge my risk or express a market view.

What about the rest of us who might be new to the option markets? What if my portfolio value is smaller? What if someone wants exposure to the S&P 500 Index, but the size of the SPX contract is just too dang large?

Appropriate Size Matters

Nanos are here. Cboe is excited to introduce a smaller, simpler index option product.

Nanos work very much like regular index options, but, recalling the relationship between price and risk, a single Nanos contract is much more affordable. Let's explore why.

The underlying index tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index. However, the Nanos index is 1/10th the size of the standard S&P 500 index.[1] Assume the S&P 500 Index is measuring around 4400. Since the underlying index for Nanos is 1/10th the value of the S&P 500 Index, the Nanos index would be measuring ~440 (4400/10). Translation, it's much smaller.

There's another key difference between a Nanos contract and a standard index option contract. Nanos have a 1-multiplier whereas all standard equity and index options have a 100-multiplier. Leveraging our example from above with the S&P 500 Index at 4400, Nanos have a more digestible notional value of $440 (Index level * Contract multiplier).

An example comparing equivalent (ATM) options will reinforce this important multiplier difference. Assume again the S&P 500 Index is valued at 4400. Suppose the ATM (4400 strike) call option in the SPX with two days until expiration has a mid-market value of 30.00. Remember SPX options have a 100-contract multiplier, so I would need $3000 (30.00*100) to buy that option (plus applicable fees and commissions).

Suppose in comparison the ATM (440 strike) call option in Nanos has a mid-market value of 3.00 (smaller, 1/10th index). Given Nanos has a 1-multiplier, I need just $3 (plus applicable fees and commissions) to buy that option. Though both options afford me upside exposure to the S&P 500 Index over the next two days, Nanos are simply more affordable.

For additional simplicity, there are far fewer strike prices listed for Nanos. Many newer market participants tend to be overwhelmed by the number of strike prices available for standard index options. In each expiration of SPX options, there can be +1000 total strikes. At any given time, there will only be a handful of strikes listed for Nanos.

Imagine a cereal aisle - did you know there are at least sixteen versions of Cheerios? I'm a fan of the classic and Honey Nut varieties. Sometimes you just don't need too many choices.

Weeklys: Leading by Example

Cboe has a history of anticipating and responding to shifts in demand. For example, when the exchange-listed equity options in 1973. Index options were pioneered in the early 1980s, followed by long-term options (LEAPS®) in 1990, and the VIX Index in 1993. VIX futures and options arrived in 2004/2006, respectively. In between those last two monumental innovations, Cboe was the first exchange to list Weeklys in 2005.

In 2005, the initial reaction by the trading community to options that expire weekly was tepid. Many market participants didn't see the potential appeal in options with short-dated maturities. But that viewpoint overlooked two drivers of success for Weeklys - they have lower premiums when compared to options that expire further out in time, plus they allow for a more specific exposure.

Let's imagine I'm keenly interested in next month's jobs data (Nonfarm payrolls). Remember, that information is released on the first Friday of the month. Prior to the introduction of Weeklys, the most proximate expiry would have fourteen more calendar days until expiration. Since 2005, I've been able to use options that expire the same day as the monthly jobs data is released. Those weekly options have a smaller premium than the same strike that expires two weeks later, a nice benefit if I'm a buyer. The option that expires in one week will be cheaper (in dollar terms) than the same one expiring in three weeks. My total risk is smaller as a result.

Comparatively, if I'm more interested in selling options, time decay (theta) occurs most rapidly in the week ahead of expiration. I have the potential to realize theta more quickly and more often. Both alternatives are compelling but have very different risks to be aware of.

Volume Trend

Over the past few years, options volume continues to move toward short-dated maturities and smaller average contract size. Let's visualize that trend to see what that means.

Option Volume by Maturity

Cboe LiveVol Pro

The graph plots annual volumes (as a percent of total market share) on the Y-axis. Days until expiration is laid out on the X-axis. Let's focus on options with one day until expiration. In 2016, roughly 5% of all options traded had a single day until expiration. In 2021, that figure grew to 11%.

Last year, nearly 10% of all options traded expired the same day and more than 20% of all options traded expired in 24 hours or less. Even the biggest proponents of Weekly options in 2005 likely couldn't have imagined how successful these products would become.

The Growth of Individual Trading

There's been a lot of media attention on the growth of retail/individual trading over the past two years. The confluence of coronavirus lockdowns, stimulus checks, and ease of market access (Robinhood, etc.) introduced millions to the capital markets since early 2020. On average, these people are younger (the mid-30s), have fewer investable assets, and higher risk tolerances relative to older investors.

Over the same time frame, average daily volume in US option markets skyrocketed. Going back to our "notional value" concept, by May 2021, the notional value of daily options trading exceeded the notional value of daily equity trading. Compare that to 2020, when on average about $100 billion in notional options trading occurred daily and about $240 billion in notional equities hit the tape. The value of daily options trading increased five-fold between early 2019 and late 2021.

Value of Daily Options Trading (2019-2021)

Cboe Global Markets

To give the growth rate even greater context, let's look at average daily volumes in equity options over a longer time. Twenty years ago, on average about two million equity options traded daily. In 2021, daily volumes approached 38 million and this year the average is running 43 million. The chart below shows the massive growth since 2018 (volume in millions).

U.S. Equity Options ADV (2000-2021)

The OCC & Cboe Global Markets

You can see the pace of option volume growth picked up following Cboe's launch of Weeklys in 2005. The growth since the industry moved to (mostly) commission-free is even more demonstrable. We're excited to see the degree to which Nanos growth resembles Cboe's other game-changing innovations.

VIX Backwardation

As excited as we are about the Nanos launch, it wouldn't be an Inside Volatility newsletter without some exploration of VIX!

VIX Backwardation Graph (October 2020-Present)

Bloomberg

The snazzy visual here plots the relationship between the front month (standard) VIX futures contract and the second (standard) future. Going back to October 2020, the chart highlights the handful of occasions when the front month (standard) future traded at a premium to the second-month contract. Those periods fall above the red horizontal line. That's when the VIX term structure is backwardated or inverted.

Inverted term structures are unusual, and in the case of VIX, indicate meaningful concern about future volatility. There have already been far more days in 2022 (twenty-two as of March 10) where the VIX term structure closed in backwardation compared to all of 2021 (happened twice). In fact, it's the longest VIX inversion since the COVID-selloff of two years ago.

Equity, commodity, and volatility markets continue to grapple with the potential impact of Russia's decision to send troops into Ukraine. The inversion in VIX and the significant rise in energy prices reflect the ongoing concern.

Learning How to Learn

I'm a father of an awesome seven-year-old boy. It's incredible to see a young person develop and learn new things. He's now reading and writing and expressing himself in profoundly different ways when compared to a year or two ago. I am reminded that learning requires a foundation. You start small and build upon fundamentals.

Some examples: I've been coaching his youth baseball team. Boys and girls with varying degrees of exposure to sports have all made huge strides because we focus on the basics. Initially, very few children understood the equipment, rules, and positions, but it's reinforced week after week. The practice inspires growth.

The "start-small process" plays out across endeavors.

Richard Dennis was an order runner on a Chicago trading floor as a teenager. By his early 20's he started trading "mini" commodity contracts. The legend has it he turned less than $2,000 into a few hundred million before he was 27. Start small, grow…big.

You can't start at the finish. Despite our desire for more, bigger, better -- there's no substitute for starting small, learning from mistakes, and improving. The approach allows for the flexibility to course correct and carry on - in baseball, in options trading, in life. So, happy birthday to Nanos - the new, smaller, simpler options contract available for trading beginning March 14.

Our prehistoric minds might want "more," but it's important to understand that risk (and potential reward) increase in unison. Sometimes, smaller is better.

Industry News

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers below.

General

The information provided is for general education and information purposes only. No statement provided should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell a security, future, financial instrument, investment fund, or other investment product (collectively, a "financial product"), or to provide investment advice.

In particular, the inclusion of a security or other instrument within an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other instrument, nor should it be considered investment advice.

Options

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which are required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Trading FLEX options may not be suitable for all options-qualified market participants. FLEX options strategies only should be considered by those with extensive prior options trading experience.

Uncovered option writing is suitable only for the knowledgeable market participant who understands the risks, has the financial capacity and willingness to incur potentially substantial losses, and has sufficient liquid assets to meet applicable margin requirements. In this regard, if the value of the underlying instrument moves against an uncovered writer's options position, the writer may incur large losses in that options position and the participant's broker may require significant additional margin payments. If a market participant does not make those margin payments, the broker may liquidate positions in the market participant's account with little or no prior notice in accordance with the market participant's margin agreement.

Futures

Futures trading is not suitable for all market participants and involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether futures trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle.

For additional information regarding the risks associated with trading futures and security futures, see respectively the Risk Disclosure Statement set forth in Appendix A to CFTC Regulation 1.55((C)) and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

VIX® Index and VIX® Index Products

The Cboe Volatility Index® (known as the VIX Index) is calculated and administered by Cboe Global Indices, LLC. The VIX Index is a financial benchmark designed to be a market estimate of the expected volatility of the S&P 500® Index, and is calculated using the midpoint of quotes of certain S&P 500 Index options as further described in the methodology, rules, and other information here.

VIX futures and Mini VIX futures, traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC, and VIX options, traded on Cboe Options Exchange, Inc. (collectively, "VIX® Index Products"), are based on the VIX Index. VIX Index Products are complicated financial products only suitable for sophisticated market participants.

Transacting in VIX Index Products involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a VIX Index Product position (except when buying options on VIX Index Products, in which case the potential loss is limited to the purchase price of the options).

Market participants should put at risk only funds that they can afford to lose without affecting their lifestyles.

Before transacting in VIX Index Products, market participants should fully inform themselves about the VIX Index and the characteristics and risks of VIX Index Products, including those described here. Market participants also should make sure they understand the product specifications for VIX Index Products (VIX futures, Mini VIX futures, and VIX options) and the methodologies for calculating the underlying VIX Index and the settlement values for VIX Index Products. Answers to questions frequently asked about VIX Index products and how they are settled are available here.

Not Buy and Hold Investment: VIX Index Products are not suitable to buy and hold because:

On their settlement date, VIX Index Products convert into a right to receive or an obligation to pay cash.

The VIX Index generally tends to revert to or near its long-term average, rather than increase or decrease over the long term.

Volatility: The VIX Index is subject to greater percentage swings in a short period of time than is typical for stocks or stock indices, including the S&P 500 Index.

Expected Relationships: Expected relationships with other financial indicators or financial products may not hold. In particular:

Although the VIX Index generally tends to be negatively correlated with the S&P 500 Index - such that one tends to move upward when the other moves downward and vice versa - that relationship is not always maintained.

The prices for the nearest expiration of a VIX Index Product generally tend to move in relationship with movements in the VIX Index. However, this relationship may be undercut, depending on, for example, the amount of time to expiration for the VIX Index Product and on supply and demand in the market for that product.

Mini VIX futures contracts trade separately from regular-sized VIX futures, so the prices and quotations for Mini VIX futures and regular-sized VIX futures may differ because of, for example, possible differences in the liquidity of those markets.

Final settlement Value: The method for calculating the final settlement value of a VIX Index Product is different from the method for calculating the VIX Index at times other than settlement, so there can be a divergence between the final settlement value of a VIX Index Product and the VIX Index value immediately before or after settlement. (See the SOQ Auction Information section here for additional information.)

Exchange-Traded Products ("ETPs")

Cboe does not endorse or sell any ETP or other financial product, including those investment products that are or may be based on a Cboe index or methodology or on a non-Cboe index that is based on investment products trading on a Cboe Company exchange (e.g., VIX futures); and Cboe makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in such products. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of these products carefully before investing. Investors also should carefully review the information provided in the prospectuses for these products.

Investments in ETPs involve risk, including the possible loss of principal, and are not appropriate for all investors. Non-traditional ETPs, including leveraged and inverse ETPs, pose additional risks and can result in magnified gains or losses in an investment. Specific risks relating to an investment in an ETP are outlined in the fund prospectus and may include concentration risk, correlation risk, counterparty risk, credit risk, market risk, interest rate risk, volatility risk, tracking error risk, among others. Investors should consult with their tax advisors to determine how the profit and loss on any particular investment strategy will be taxed.

Cboe Strategy Benchmark Indices

Cboe Strategy Benchmark Indices are calculated and administered by Cboe Global Indices, LLC as described in the methodologies, rules, and other information available here using information believed to be reliable, including market data from exchanges owned and operated by other Cboe Companies.

Strategy Benchmark Indices are designed to measure the performance of hypothetical portfolios comprised of one or more derivative instruments and other assets used as collateral. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Strategy Benchmark Indices are not financial products that can be invested in directly but can be used as the basis for financial products or managing portfolios.

The actual performance of financial products such as mutual funds or managed accounts can differ significantly from the performance of the underlying index due to execution timing, market disruptions, lack of liquidity, brokerage expenses, transaction costs, tax consequences, and other considerations that may not be applicable to the subject index. Index and Benchmark Values Prior to Launch Date

Index and benchmark values for the period prior to an index's launch date are calculated by a theoretical approach involving back-testing historical data in accordance with the methodology in place on the launch date (unless otherwise stated). A limitation of back-testing is that it reflects the theoretical application of the index or benchmark methodology and selection of the index's constituents in hindsight. Back-testing may not result in performance commensurate with the prospective application of a methodology, especially during periods of high economic stress in which adjustments might be made. No back-tested approach can completely account for the impact of decisions that might have been made if calculations were made at the same time as the underlying market conditions occurred. There are numerous factors related to markets that cannot be, and have not been, accounted for in the preparation of back-tested index and benchmark information.

Taxes

No Cboe Company is an investment adviser or tax advisor, and no representation is made regarding the advisability or tax consequences of investing in, holding, or selling any financial product. A decision to invest in, hold or sell any financial product should not be made in reliance on any of the statements or information provided. Market participants are advised to make an investment in, hold or sell any financial product only after carefully considering the associated risks and tax consequences, including information detailed in any offering memorandum or similar document prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the financial product, with the advice of a qualified professional investment adviser and tax advisor.

Under section 1256 of the Tax Code, profit and loss on transactions in certain exchange-traded options and futures are entitled to be taxed at a rate equal to 60% long-term and 40% short-term capital gain or loss, provided that the market participants involved and the strategy employed satisfy the criteria of the Tax Code. Market participants should consult with their tax advisors to determine how the profit and loss on any particular option or futures strategy will be taxed. Tax laws and regulations change from time to time and may be subject to varying interpretations.

General

Past performance of an index or financial product is not indicative of future results.

Brokerage firms may require customers to post higher margins than any minimum margins specified.

No data, values or other content contained in this document (including without limitation, index values or information, ratings, credit-related analyses and data, research, valuations, strategies, methodologies, and models) or any part thereof may be modified, reverse-engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form or by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Cboe.

Cboe does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY WARRANTY WITH RESPECT MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

Hypothetical scenarios are provided for illustrative purposes only. The actual performance of financial products can differ significantly from the performance of a hypothetical scenario due to execution timing, market disruptions, lack of liquidity, brokerage expenses, transaction costs, tax consequences, and other considerations that may not be applicable to the hypothetical scenario.

Supporting documentation for statements, comparisons, statistics or other technical data provided is available by contacting Cboe at www.cboe.com/Contact.

The views of any third-party speakers or third-party materials are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of any Cboe Company. That content should not be construed as an endorsement or an indication by Cboe of the value of any non-Cboe financial product or service described.

The inclusion of research not conducted or explicitly endorsed by Cboe should not be construed as an endorsement or indication of the value of that research.

Trademarks and Intellectual Property

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Bats®, BIDS Trading®, BYX®, BZX®, Cboe Options Institute®, Cboe Vest®, Cboe Volatility Index®, CFE®, EDGA®, EDGX®, Hybrid®, LiveVol®, Silexx®, and VIX® are registered trademarks, and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM, C2SM, f(T)options, HanweckSM, and Trade AlertSM are service marks of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, S&P 100®, S&P 500® and SPX® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Dow Jones®, Dow Jones Industrial Average®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Global Indexes® are registered trademarks or service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC, used under license. Russell, Russell 1000®, Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell MidCap® names are registered trademarks of Frank Russell Company, used under license. FTSE® and the FTSE indices are trademarks and service marks of FTSE International Limited, used under license. MSCI and the MSCI index names are service marks of MSCI Inc. ("MSCI") or its affiliates and have been licensed for use by Cboe. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright

© 2022 Cboe Exchange, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

[1] Nanos trade on Cboe as a $1 multiplier option (versus a $100 multiplier for standard options) on the Mini- S&P 500 Index, which is 1/10th the value of the S&P 500 Index.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.