Introduction

Why have I not looked into the Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) earlier? Basically, the spin-off after the United Technologies & Raytheon merger was so successful, resulting in a stock price surge from the low $10s to almost $60. I didn't want to jump on a train that I clearly missed. As the stock has come down to $46, the dividend yield has increased to 1.3%, which makes it a more acceptable yield for the dividend crowd. After all, Carrier isn't an (ultra) high-growth stock. However, there's a lot of growth left in the company as it benefits from secular growth in the US and rapidly rising middle-class demand overseas. Along with it comes high free cash flow, a favorable valuation, and plenty of room for capital gains and dividend hikes.

It's an interesting stock for people looking to buy industrial dividends.

There's Both Value And Growth In Carrier

Carrier has been one of the most successful spin-offs in recent years. The company was spun off along with Otis Worldwide (OTIS) when United Technologies became a pure-defense & aerospace play after absorbing Raytheon in a merger, becoming Raytheon Technologies (RTX). It makes sense for Carrier to be a stand-alone company as its segments HVAC, refrigeration, and fire & security are everything except a niche market that needs support from bigger (industrial) business segments. Investors also benefited from good timing. The spin-off took place in one of the most risk-averse environments since the Great Financial Crisis.

With that said, Carrier is probably one of the most well-known brands as everyone is familiar with its HVAC and refrigeration segments. Maybe not as a mechanic, but everyone has seen the logo on these big AC units.

HVAC is indeed the company's biggest segment with $11.4 billion in sales. Neither fire & security nor refrigeration comes close to that. What's interesting is that the company has a #1 or #2 market position in almost all markets.

Needless to say, the single biggest bull case for this industrial stock is higher economic growth (obviously). It increases the need for refrigeration, supports construction and HVAC demand, and boosts spendable income. After all, maintaining an AC in the summer used to be cheaper in the past.

The company also benefits from at least four secular trends. CARR expects 10% annual growth in health and wellness-related sales, 9% annual growth in sustainability-related solutions, and 15% in digitalization. To me, what matters, even more, is the growing middle-class. Between 2020 and 2025, the company sees a 700 basis points increase, which is a big deal.

Carrier's value creation framework is built on 5 pillars:

In this case, capital deployment is key. The biggest priority for any cash flow is organic growth, followed by inorganic growth (acquired growth - M&A). Once these demands are satisfied, the company looks to maintain a 30% payout ratio by 2023. In 2020, the payout ratio is expected to be 27%. These numbers are conservative and indicate the focus on growth, which is key. After all, a 1.3% dividend yield is not something investors want to see in connection with a high payout ratio - suggesting very low dividend upside potential.

What fascinates me is how much free cash flow the company is generating. Free cash flow is net income adjusted for non-cash items and capital expenditures ("CapEx"). In other words, it's after the company has invested in organic growth. Last year, CapEx was $344 million. This year it's likely $351 million followed by a gradual increase to $361 million as it accounts for inflation and higher CapEx related to acquisitions.

In the case of Carrier, it looks for companies that help its ability to build a cold chain ecosystem and accelerate digital and aftermarket growth. In addition to this, the company aims to increase geographic coverage.

Bank of America expects that Carrier will increasingly benefit from the carbon-footprint reduction. In this case head pumps and variable refrigerant flow systems.

[Carrier] offers a range of products that drive carbon footprint reduction, such as heat pumps and variable refrigerant flow systems. Improving leverage, margins, and free cash flow conversion post Chubb divestiture.

I'm a big fan of the company's heat pump exposure. I think this industry will be huge in the decades going forward. While heat pumps are currently too expensive for most households, the costs will down and the usefulness will improve once renewable energy (including nuclear) becomes more efficient and affordable. In this industry, Carrier is the third-biggest player.

Going back to Bank of America's comments, free cash flow is not only improving, but it's one of the company's key assessment metrics when buying companies - which makes sense. Carrier is looking to do $2.05 billion in 2023. This implies a 5.1% free cash flow yield using CARR's $40 billion market cap. That's an impressive number and likely to grow to 5.9% in 2024.

Between 2020 and 2024, free cash flow is expected to grow by 10.4% per year, which is truly remarkable.

What this means is that the company has a lot of room to grow its dividend. If it were to distribute all of its free cash flow, the dividend yield would quickly approach 5%. That's obviously not happening, but it gives you an idea of how much free cash flow the company is generating.

Unfortunately, because the company is young, the dividend history is short. On June 10, 2020, the company declared a $0.08 quarterly dividend. In December, the company hiked its yield by 50% to $0.12. On December 8, 2021, the dividend was hiked by 25% to $0.15. This implies a 1.3% dividend yield. While I cannot promise that the next hike will be 25%, I would not be surprised if dividend growth came close to that.

In this case, it is important to mention that Carrier has a very healthy balance sheet. If that were not the case, it would have to prioritize debt reduction instead of dividends. In 2021, the company had $6.7 billion in net debt. That's gross debt minus cash. During this period, CARR had $9.5 billion in long-term debt, which it got under very favorable conditions. For example, it has $2.0 billion in notes due April 5, 2050. The coupon yield on these is just 3.6%. $2.0 billion in notes due 2025 are yielding just 2.24%. Additionally, $7.5 billion of this debt load is due after 2026.

CARR Valuation

A $40 billion market cap, $380 million in pension (and related) liabilities, and roughly $4.5 billion in net debt (to price in net debt reduction due to free cash flow) give us an enterprise value of $44.9 billion. That's 12.8x next year's expected EBITDA.

That's not deep value, but it's also far, very far from overvalued.

I think a fair value (where it wouldn't be cheap anymore) under current circumstances is 20-25% from current prices. Which would be close to $57.

Takeaway

I like Carrier - a lot. It's not a boring company selling ACs in a mature market, but a company that benefits from secular growth in a mature market and strong growth in countries that benefit from a rapidly rising middle-class. I also like that governments around the world are basically pushing for Carrier products. In Europe, many governments will soon move more aggressively towards heat pumps, while companies strive to become carbon neutral, which means new HVAC systems need to be installed - among other things.

Carrier sells products that basically sell themselves. Moreover, it generates a ton of cash while doing so. Its yield of 1.3% is not high (same as the S&P 500 yield), but it will more than likely benefit from very high dividend growth in the future. Carrier has a healthy balance sheet and a perfect foundation for aggressive acquisitions if it finds suitable targets.

The valuation is good and I will try to buy the stock close to $42-$43.

