One of the advantages of a conglomerate strategy is that cyclically strong businesses can offset cyclically weak businesses, leading to at least a little less volatility over the full cycle. The catch, though, is that sooner or later all of the businesses have to pull their own weight. That’s my main issue with Textron (NYSE:TXT) right now – while the bizjet business (Aviation) is performing well and set up for multiple years of good performance, the Bell helicopter business is in a transition period and the Industrial segment has been a chronic underachiever.

There are potential sources of upside, including the possibility of a significant military project win for Bell, but my main concerns are that the bizjet recovery is already priced in and that a meaningful turnaround in Industrial is a lower-probability event. I can see, maybe, upside into the low $80’s today, but that’s not enough to get me really interested in the stock.

Bizjets Is Fueled And Ready To Go

Although Aviation reported a 13% year-over-year decline in revenue and bizjet landings were a little softer in January, this is the segment that I expect to see the best performance from in the near future. Margin was up nicely despite a revenue shortfall and the backlog rose 156% year over year and 18% quarter over quarter with a strong 1.44x book-to-bill. Management also reported 20% year-over-year growth in aftermarket sales as usage continues to recover.

Bizjet deliveries were down 15 units from the year-ago period, and issues like labor availability and input cost inflation are still very much relevant, but management is looking to accelerate production throughout the year and do so in a more linear fashion to maximize efficiencies and profitability. Overall deliveries should return to the 2019 level this year, and management is looking to maintain a roughly 1-year backlog or so.

Management is also investing for the future here. Although urban air mobility is more relevant to the Bell division, the company has been investing in the development of electrification technology. To that end, Textron announced on March 17 that it had reached an agreement to acquire Pipistrel and combine their e-aviation assets with Textron’s existing programs into a new segment (Textron eAviation) focused on the development of sustainable aircraft.

Bell Hovering On The Edge A Binary Outcome

Bell has long depended upon U.S. military spending for the bulk of its operations, and with the H-1 program winding down, a nascent recovery in commercial demand (helped by stronger oil/gas prices) just isn’t enough to hold the line. While margins were still above 10% in the fourth quarter, it will be difficult to sustain that level of profitability.

The “but” here is whether the company can win the Army’s business for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (or FLRAA) program. This program is meant to replace the UH-60 Black Hawk and should be worth over 3,500 aircraft and $50B over the life of the program. Textron has been developing the V-280 Valor for this opportunity, and I believe the company likely has an edge over Lockheed Martin (LMT) given its experience with programs like the V-22, but success is by no means guaranteed. A decision should be made in the second quarter of this year.

A little further out is the Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft (or FARA) program, where Textron is competing for an award that will replace the AH-64 Apache and OH-58D Kiowa programs. These helicopters likely wouldn’t enter service until around 2030 and the overall size of the program will likely be half that (at best) of FLARA, but it’s still significant to Textron.

I think it’s unlikely that Textron will win both programs, but the two programs combined would likely be worth around $15 to $20 a share, though a lot depends on final pricing, order volumes (including foreign orders), and production costs. Were the company to lose both competitions, it would create some real long-term challenges for the business, as the commercial rotorcraft market isn’t all that large and meaningful military awards don’t come often.

One longer-term opportunity worth monitoring is urban air mobility. Companies like Honeywell (HON) have been giving this potential market more attention lately, and I can see the appeal particularly for relatively lightweight cargos (drone deliveries, basically), but I think any real commercial opportunity is well in the future.

Industrial Needs Work

Recent weakness within Textron’s Industrial business can be explained by higher input cost and erratic OEM production schedules for Kautex and supply chain and labor issues making it difficult for the Specialty Vehicle business to keep up with demand, but the reality is that Industrial has been a “problem child” for some time.

Kautex has meaningful business opportunities in hybrids, but as pure electrics eventually gain share, this business is going to have a hard time keeping up. The bulk of the business today is driven by fuel tanks and selective catalyst reduction systems, both unnecessary in a purely electric world, and while the timeline to pure EVs may be a lot longer than currently expected, the reality is that the business doesn’t have much leverage to electrification (mostly in battery/thermal management).

Specialty Vehicles isn’t as structurally vulnerable, and the issues with Arctic Cat aren’t as significant, but at best it’s been an “okay” business” and isn’t likely to be significantly better than that. Moreover, at around 10% of total revenue, it can only impact the overall business just so much.

The Outlook

I do expect three years of above-trend mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth from Textron on the strength in the bizjet business, but over the longer term I expect growth to slow, driving a long-term revenue growth rate in the mid-single-digits. Winning those military contracts in the Bell division would certainly help, and I currently include a risk-weighted allocation in my model.

On the margin side, I’m expecting EBITDA margins in the 11.5% to 12.5% range over the next three to four years, while I expect long-term FCF margins in the mid-to-high single-digits. Adjusting for the unusually high FCF in ’21, I expect around 6% long-term FCF growth from Textron.

None of this drives an especially compelling fair value, with discounted cash flow suggesting a mid-to-high single-digit long-term total annualized potential return and margins and returns driving a 12.5x forward EBITDA multiple and a fair value in the low $80s. Relative to my current estimates, winning FLRAA could add another $7.50/share to $12/share to my long-term fair value, while losing both would take around $7.50/share out of my valuation.

The Bottom Line

I think the virtues and value of the bizjet recovery cycle are well-understood by the Street and in the stock. I likewise think the long-term issues in Industrial are understood and discounted. That puts a lot of the valuation and stock performance on the performance of the Bell division, and specifically whether the company wins the FLRAA program. I don’t see enough upside from that binary outcome nor enough undervaluation overall to want to take on that risk, so this is not a particularly compelling stock to me today.