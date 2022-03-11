adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) announces its fourth-quarter earnings numbers next week where the e-commerce firm will be looking to at least meet the bottom-line consensus number of $0.37 per share. Pinduoduo has beaten quarterly bottom-line expectations for multiple quarters now so it will be interesting to see if the momentum can continue. Although the company remains unprofitable over a trailing twelve-month average, Q4 should be the third straight quarter where a positive net profit will have been reported.

Despite the upturn in profitability, plenty of risk remains in Pinduoduo to the downside. For one, the company's sales multiple of 3.38 remains well ahead of what the sector is trading at presently (P/S of 1.03). Furthermore, despite the encouraging news from Beijing lately with respect to supporting financial markets, the technical chart (where the pattern of lower lows remains in control) does not look appealing in the slightest.

PDD share price action (Stockcharts.com)

Bullish Justification

On the contrary, however, we must remember that shares traded very close to $200 a share just a mere 14 months ago. Suffice it to say, when we have setups like PDD where the jury is clearly out on where this stock is headed, we like to use the company's high levels of implied volatility (due to upcoming Q4 earnings on Monday) to most likely put on a delta positive position (bullish). The two main reasons why we would steer towards are a delta positive play are

Shares despite the recent run-up continue to trade at price-extreme levels. We do not like putting on delta neutral positions or short positions when the respective share price is trading at a price extreme. Quality checks. If indeed Pinduoduo passes the quality checks we will put it through below, then we have no problem defending our long delta position (through most likely rolling options out in time) if indeed the position were to go against us.

Strategy For PDD Stock

Before we get into how much "quality" is currently in Pinduoduo's business, let's talk strategy. The strategy we are looking at here prior to the earnings announcement is either the sale of a put ratio spread or a broken wing butterfly most likely in the regular May cycle. The only difference between these two strategies is the defined risk nature of the butterfly which means it is not as capital intensive. We favor these strategies for this type of setup because they enable us significantly stretch out our breakeven point to the downside plus also have no risk to the upside due to a credit being initially received. Furthermore, they enable us to profit from a down move in the underlying if shares stay above a certain threshold.

Although most traders and investors focus on potential profitability from ratio spreads and butterflies, it is all about downside risk for us and what we could potentially lose. Here is where Pinduoduo's "quality" comes into play in that if the company's fundamentals are strong, adding time or extrinsic value to a long delta position is a valid option.

Growth

Pinduoduo continues to grow its sales aggressively with $15.36 billion expected to be the annual top-line number for fiscal 2021 (68% growth). Although sales growth is expected to subside in fiscal 2022 (34% Projected growth), Pinduodio's EPS (FWD) long-term growth (3 To 5 Year CAGR) comes in at a very encouraging 55%. Analysts who cover Pinduoduo have $3.69 in earnings per share earmarked for the company in 2025 which explains the 55% compounded annual average growth rate projection. An encouraging start.

Profitability

Pinduoduo's gross margin presently comes in at 60.62% (TTM). When we take a five-year view, margins have been growing and remain above the sector average of just under 36%. When we couple the company's gross margin with the elevated sales growth alluded to earlier, this is a potent combination to deliver those earnings projections discussed above. Furthermore, the company's operating cash flow (TTM) of $4.24 billion continues to grow due to astute changes in working capital and gives the company options if indeed it needs to change course in the near term,

Debt Level

At the end of the company's most recent third quarter, $1.81 billion of long-term debt was reported on equity of $10.56 billion. This gives us a debt to equity ratio of 0.17 which is attractive as the ratio continues to decline. High leverage and negative profitability are the two primary reasons why companies suffer over the long haul. Both of these key areas are improving in Pinduoduo which should also encourage the share price going forward.

Conclusion

Therefore to sum up, although Pinduoduo has been out of favor for quite some time now, the decision by Beijing to support financial markets may very well have resulted in a firm bottom in Chinese plays. We will look to put on something in here before earnings are announced early next week. We look forward to continued coverage.