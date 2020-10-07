Crucial Characteristic Notes

Zero to One Strategy #1 Embedded Moat: Shift4 is the payments operating system for the most complex industries; sports venues, hotels, casinos, and restaurants. Shift4 has a first-mover advantage, while it’s built a large network and recently expanded its platform through acquisitions. It is difficult for Shift4’s large customers to leave Shift4’s platform as they depend on the platform in many aspects, whether accepting payments or simply integrating with other applications that will ultimately help drive their core businesses. This results in high switching costs if customers were to abandon the platform, but Shift4 looks to provide value to its customer by seeking to simplify complexities at lower costs. #2 Scale Moat: Shift4’s platform wins customers because it identifies complex problems and simplifies them so that customers can make the most of their payment platform. Shift4 offers this in one platform which enables customers to integrate new innovative digital solutions that Shift4 may offer and then deploy for them at a large scale, both domestically and internationally. “Leveraging the moat our platform affords, we further differentiate by obsessively solving merchant and partner pain points with innovative proprietary solutions like our Point-of-Sale software, business intelligence cloud, mobile pay-at-table (SkyTab) products and a laser focus on operational capabilities that most competitors prefer to outsource. This allows us to deliver a single vendor solution to complex merchant environments. Eliminating multiple vendors and outsourced providers, in turn, eliminates cost and complexity and increases merchant satisfaction. This is why 7,000+ software partners and 200,000+ merchants have adopted the Shift4 model.” #3 Network Effect Moat: The power of one central platform is crucial to Shift4’s growth, as Shift4’s platform grows with its customers and Shift4 is strategically investing in more solutions that increase the TPV of its customers’ businesses. As Shift4’s customers grow, Shift4 grows alongside them, especially as it simplifies large venues backend of payments processing whether its customers want to expand to new verticals and integrate new solutions or expand internationally. Shift4 will ultimately leverage its partnership with Starlink to leverage internet connectivity around the world, which will result in strong network effects as Shift4 continues to expand its platform to offer solutions for new verticals and deploy them at speed across the world. #4 Brand Moat: Shift4’s quietly established a strong brand moat as it is partnered with some of the most recognizable brands in America and about a third of all the restaurants and hotels in the U.S. These moats have resulted in strong growth, as indicated below. Shift4 Investor Relations

The Time Is Now Shift4 enables seamless customer experiences with a secure and robust suite of payment options and technology offerings. Shift4 empowers the convergence between integrated payments and eCommerce enabling software, whether a third party or an in-house solution. Given Shift4’s proven track record, its customer relationships with prominent brands, as well as its massive TAM, Shift4 fits well within the fintech battleship we are engineering within the Goldilocks Zone. We are at a point of time when payment merchants are increasingly adopting software solutions and looking to remove costs from the parties that don’t add additional benefits to the core business. Shift4 offers a unique proposition as it is the central payment processor for many complex payments environments, while Shift4 is poised to innovate its offering with advancements in payment technology.

Quality of Board of Directors Founder and CEO Jared Isaacman has an advisory role on the board and he has a 38% stake in the company. Karen Davis, is a notable board member who’s held a variety of senior positions at Google. Jared’s father is also on the board and has served as Shift4’s President since its founding in 1999. The other board members include people with experience within the food and beverage industry, large hospitality industries, and someone who specializes in capital markets. More on the board of directors can be found here.

Visionary Founder/CEO Jared Isaacman is a serial entrepreneur who dropped out of high school at the age of 16 to pursue his passion; optimizing inefficiencies when it comes to payments. “I founded what was to become Shift4 Payments when I was 16 years old, in my parents’ basement. I was drawn to what was, at the time, an emerging sector filled with odd and unnecessary inefficiencies and therefore opportunities. There were a lot of fundamental problems with how the merchant services industry was operating. The challenges I observed included mismanaged and misaligned distribution, cumbersome onboarding, and a slew of operational inefficiencies. I believed there was a better way.” Jared is the youngest of four siblings, all of which are at least 10 years older than Jared. He was inspired by them and during middle school, he saw them graduate from college and work in successful fields, which drove Jared.

In ninth grade, Jared and his friend (Brendan Lauber, current Chief Technology Officer at Shift4) started Deco Systems, a basic web design company that did basic computer work. Jared then got his first experience in payments through a part-time job (6 months) at Comp USA, a computer retailer at the time.

At CompUSA. Jared “poached” his customers by offering them more software solutions on the side, outside of work. One of these customers was from MSI, an early credit processing company that enabled businesses to accept credit cards. He worked with MSI outside of work hours as well, and then they offered him a job, he then proceeded to drop out of high school to start to work. After working there for ~6 months, he recognized the opportunity to create a better company on his own. 15 years later Shift4 acquired MSI.

As he started working with customers, Jared recognized deficiencies in the marketplace because of the complexities of integrating a wide range of applications that will also operate with payment processing capabilities on one central platform.

Jared sees a problem, engineers a better solution, and makes that solution a reality; Jared is special when it comes to solving problems and removing unnecessary costs while optimizing efficiencies. I am personally a big fan of Jared and believe that he truly resembles one of the visionary Founder lead CEO’s that we want to partner with within our “business of owning businesses” at BTM. After living in his parents’ basement for three years, as Jared was getting his company off the ground, he started to pursue his passion for aviation, which has become a hobby, he also graduated college with a degree in professional aeronautics. If you’re interested in learning more about Jared, this podcast was very informative. With that being said, Jared’s focus over the past 10 years has not solely been on Shift4 as he has played an important role in pioneering the commercial space industry. “ At age 28, he started what would become the world’s largest private air force, Draken International, and then sold it to Blackstone for a nine-figure sum eight years later (2019).” - Meet The New Billionaire Who Dropped Out Of High School And Flies Fighter Jets For Fun This is quite impressive but it’s heartening to see that he’s reverted focus back to Shift4 full-time. “Our Focus: Shift4 will have my complete attention. Over the years, I have built and sold several successful businesses while still serving as CEO of Shift4 Payments. Despite those outside interests, I have overseen consistent year-over-year revenue growth. In consideration of this IPO and the road ahead, I have reduced my equity interest and resigned my officer responsibilities in all outside ventures so that I can devote substantially all of my time, focus and energy to Shift4.” - Shift4 S1

Now that Jared is solely focused on Shift4, he can regain his focus and build on Shift4’s momentum since its IPO.

Product Roadmap/ Evolution Shift4 Investor Relations Shift4 Investor Relations Isaacman started United Bank Card in 1999, a transaction processor to provide merchants the means necessary to securely process credit and debit card transactions.

United Bank Card would later be rebranded as Harbortouch to highlight the Harbortouch POS system it released in 2008.

Harbortouch acquired MSI, the company Isaacman worked for back when he was a teen, and the company rebranded to Lighthouse Network in 2017

In 2017, Lighthouse Network acquired Shift4, a leading payment processing solution for 10,000 clients across North America, some of which include Choice Hotels, Caesars Entertainment, Red Roof Inn, Sleep Number, and the PGA Tour. The company once again rebranded, announcing that the entire company will operate entirely under the Shift4 name. It also announced that Shift4 will power the payment processing for the company’s Harbortouch, Future POS, Restaurant Manager, and POSitouch product brands.

Shift4’s evolution will revolve around adding more solutions to its platform to create more value for its current and future customers. Shift4’s made strategic acquisitions to appeal to more potential customers in new markets, such as eCommerce, through 3dcart, and sports venues, through Venue Next.

In the future, Shift4 will be open to offering its payments platform as a SaaS to hospitals and non-profits. As Shift4 expands to new verticals, it’s easier to get SaaS contracts approved rather than a TPV plan on which Shift4 derives a fee, for healthcare companies and nonprofits as they aren’t striving to process a high payment volume.

SkyTab pay at the table: SkyTab Pay at the Table by Shift4 Payments

Mergers & Acquisition Strategy Recently, Shift4’s been active in acquiring companies that add value to current Shift4 customers as well as expand Shift4’s market to new markets, such as eCommerce and sports venues. Shift4 acquired Venue Next in March of 2021. Venue Next is a category leader in providing POS and payment solutions for theme parks, sports and entertainment venues. Shift4 identified that Venue Next had cool tech, but it didn’t have a payments proposition. Now, Shift4 easily integrates concessions, suites, ticketing, and parking all in one ecosystem. In November of 2020, Shift4 acquired 3dcart, a multinational eCommerce platform that served over 14,000 businesses. 3dcart now integrates Shift4’s payment processing solution so that its customers don’t need to set up a separate merchant account or can connect to pre-existing payment providers. Shift4's has grown 3dcart’s site count by nearly 5x since the acquisition. Additionally, Shift4 also launched a crypto acceptance service with BitPay so that merchants can accept crypto. Shift4’s acquired these two payment gateways because they lacked payment processing capabilities, while they enhance Shift4’s platform for current customers and new customers. As new innovative software companies emerge, Shift4 may look to acquisitions to boost its platform, while it won’t be making any acquisitions in the hotel and resort space because the dominant players use the same solutions and they’re incredibly difficult to replace.

Proprietary Tech Shift4 operates in its customers’ core verticals and offers a complex end of payments platform for companies that accept payments across a variety of locations, while Shift4 has a long history and a first-mover advantage. For example, Shift4, by partnering with the Raiders stadium in 2020, showed Shift4 that stadium venues are not much different from hotels and other large complex environments. This inspired Shift4 to acquire Venue Next and highlights that the technology that Shift4 offers, greatly evolves with its customers while incorporating new technologies into its platform. Shift4 currently possesses its own rails, except one portion, which is the backend that is responsible for processing the most complex interchange calculations and setup between the card networks and the merchants themselves. Shift4 currently uses TSYS for this portion, however, the contract terminates this year and Shift4 will move to Everest, its in-house solution that’s been in development over the past three years. This will remove Shift4’s dependency on the TSYS “backbone”. $175 billion is processed on Shift4’s gateway which means it’s Shift4’s platform connected into the software and Shift4 provides the tokenization, encryption while it also provides the backend gateway which connects to legacy merchant acquirers. 50% of growth over the past year comes from gateway customers moving to Shift4’s end-to-end platform which results in a 4 to 5x increase in gross profit contribution.

Customer Satisfaction Shift4 uses a similar model to Square’s Seller ecosystem as Shift4 provides its merchants with terminals for free. Then Shift4 offers the software to integrate all of a customer’s needs, which is complex and requires a good understanding of how numerous solutions interact. Now, Shift4 is aiming to remove the middlemen and other unnecessary costs while reducing its customers' reliance on legacy systems. This results in a sticky customer base that is reliant on Shift4 and customers depend on Shift4 for one of the most important components of their business; accepting payments. When there is an issue with this or Shift4 experiences an outage, it has a dramatic effect on its customers. For example, the outages and dependency on third-party legacy systems is a threat to customer satisfaction and Shift4 is developing in-house solutions to remove Shift4’s dependence on middleware. Now, Shift4 can get back to simplifying its customers' operations and working directly with its customers to provide them the optimal integrations to make the most of Shift4. In turn, when complex customers use Shift4, they tend to remain customers for a long time.

Powerful Secular Growth Trend The “Power of Pay” is a consistent trend that we are investing in at BTM. Shift4 has the technology and platform that will evolve with card-present commerce, meaning that Shift4 is on the right side of technology. Shift4 enables its customers to leverage stock-keeping units (SKUs) and connect them with data from end-users to drive consumer insights. Shift4 is the payments processing platform for complex environments and these environments will not be going away, so they will need to innovate on the right side of technology by taking advantage of opportunities to remove unnecessary costs. The 2-minute clip below from Isaacman highlights it all. Mobile payments X Telling the story of the future

Total Addressable Market Shift4’s current TAM is $1.7 trillion and this is expected to increase to $3.7 trillion. Shift4 will absorb more of its potential market share as it continues to innovate its platform to offer more integrations/ solutions while enabling its customers to process more transactions. Shift4 will look to absorb more of its TAM as it expands with its customers. It currently reached ~5% of its TAM.

Market Share Competitors include Square, Toast, Clover, Global Payments, Lightspeed, and Freedom Pay as well as Stripe and Adyen

In 2020, there were ~1 million restaurants in the U.S. and Shift4 currently serves 125,000 restaurants, giving them ~12.5% market share of the category, which is a $7B opportunity (only in the U.S.).

In the hotel and resort space, Shift4 serves 40,000 customers in these industries, giving Shift4 ~40% market share of this segment.

Shift4 technology is present in a third of restaurants and hotels in the U.S., which highlights its ability to capture market share in the segments it operates. Moving forward, Shift4 will look to enter new international markets and capture large hospitality venues as well as restaurants across the globe.

Competitive Differentiation Shift4 Payments vs Stripe: Why they switched from Stripe to Shift4 Payments (Link to video) Shift4’s competitive differentiation is that it strategically wins and dominates the large complex environments in which it operates. Shift4 operates in highly competitive industries and aims to build technological advantages over competitors as it expands into new verticals, while strengthening its overall platform. By acquiring Venue Next, Shift4 boosted its competitive advantage within stadiums and entertainment venues. The acquisition of 3dcart is meant to do the same, as it continues to boost Shift4’s platform by offering eCommerce solutions. However, it is the complexities that Shift4 simplifies for its customers when they add new solutions or start working with new software within one part of their business. New software solutions can seamlessly be integrated into a customer’s future business model, so customer experience on Shift4 grows alongside them. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Shift4 as their official credit card processor. By partnering with the Raiders, it demonstrated to Shift4 that stadium venues are not much different from hotels and it highlighted the opportunity for Shift4 to leverage its strong partnerships in the hospitality industry. Shift4 helps its customers manage insight from the end-consumer from an in-venue experience which is all connected to consumers and their mobile devices. This example highlights how Shift4 grows with its customers as their business becomes more complex. Down the road, if the Raiders wanted to allow customers to bet from the same mobile app, Shift4 could grow with its customers and support the software integrations to make that a possibility. Eventually, when you’re in a stadium you’ll be able to order food and drinks directly from your phone and have it delivered right to your seat all while you bet on the game. These types of complex operations are where Shift4 separates itself from the competition. Shift4 Investor Relations Adyen is the organization that resembles Shift4 the most, as Adyen is a global commerce player that integrates software across all verticals. Similar to Adyen, Shift4 integrates to software as well whether it’s an airline, like Allegiant Air, or SpaceX. Shift4 Investor Relations Toast is another Shift4 competitor but they specialize in integrated payments for restaurants and Shift4 currently doesn’t offer the “levers” to attract restaurant customers. Shift4’s marketplace has a great opportunity to further monetize its restaurant customers by offering additional value-added services. However, Toast doesn’t support a wide range of verticals, while Shift4 operates in many. Shift4 Investor Relations

International Expansion Shift4 is currently in more than 40 countries and looking to accelerate international expansion, especially as its platform is unique because it offers one single global platform. Shift4’s partnership with SpaceX, more specifically Starlink, could enable Shift4 to utilize next-generation internet connection to process payments on the Shift4 software at high speeds across the globe. The Starlink partnership will force Shift4 to globalize into every market that’s served by Starlink, even potentially planets in space.

Sounds Financials $529 million in expected gross revenue for 2021

$545-550 million in gross revenue for 2021 (assuming no losses from the TSYS outage)

$46.7 billion in end-to-end payment volume in 2021

$1.15 billion expected in gross revenue by 2024

Greater than 55% gross profit margins, which are expanding as Shift4 shifts its dependence on legacy backend processors like TSYS

At least 50% end-to-end volume growth over the next 3 years and greater than 30% annualized net revenue growth over the same period

Liquidity or Bankruptcy Risk Shift4 has $1.45B in cash and accounts receivable on its balance sheet and is not at risk of burning through the capital as it operates close to breakeven with ~$123 million of Q3 and Q4 losses attributed to the TSYS outage. $184m in current liabilities in Q4 and has issued two convertible not due until 2026 and 2027. $1.23B in cash, sufficient to fund operations over the next 6-8 quarters as it should turn free cash flow positive in 2022.

Shift4 10K To highlight Shift4's strong financial position, the company announced a $100 million share repurchase program in December of 2021.

Shareholder Dilution Risk Shift4 issued a convertible note offering a total of 7,000,000 shares. Shift4 seems to have taken advantage of its higher stock prices this summer. Shift4 may need to issue more shares to raise capital as it has convertible notes due in 2025 and 2027. In the L.A. Steven’s Valuation Model, we’ll use 20% dilution to account for future shareholder dilution.

Risk Factor Mitigation In Q3 of 2021, TSYS, a large legacy payment processor, experienced an outage that negatively impacted Shift4’s revenue for the quarter by $25M. The company would’ve grown gross revenues (not including network fees) by 69% YoY compared to 44% while this normalized in the 4th quarter. Shift4 Investor Relations