Investment Thesis

In my previous article on Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC), I concluded the company was slightly overvalued based on the growth potential at that time. You can read about it here. Since then, the stock is down ~10% vs ~6% for the S&P 500 and is now fairly valued in my opinion for a 6% return, assuming management is able to deliver on its ambitious promise to reach ~$1.9 billion in FCF by FY25. That said, I wouldn't exclude a further 10-20% drop on the back of market volatility, which could allow investors to pick up shares at a cheaper valuation.

About Alcon

Founded in 1945, Alcon is a Swiss-American medical eyecare company specializing in products that offer freedom to live independently with better eyesight. ALC's global headquarters are located in Switzerland and Texas and the company employs over 23,000 associates across over 100 nationalities in 75 countries.

ALC reports its activities into two segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The surgical segment includes advanced viscoelastics, surgical solutions, surgical packs, and other disposable products for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. The Vision Care segment manufactures contact lenses and lens care products, such as products for dry eye, contact lens care, ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers.

ALC's product mix FY21 - Investor Presentation

Recent Developments

On February 15th, 2021, the company reported FY21 full-year results. Overall, the results were solid and the company exceeded both EPS and revenue consensus. In Q4 FY21, sales reached $~2.1 billion, growing by ~11% YoY and full-year sales were $8.3 billion, up ~21%. Over the last 12 months, the company generated $645 million in free cash flow, compared to $367 million for FY19. Higher core operating income and lower separation spending were partially offset by higher capital expenditures and increases in inventory, primarily to support new product launches. Capital expenditures were $700 million for the year, up from $553 million in 2019, primarily due to the timing of spending for ALC's contact lens manufacturing expansion.

2021 was an exceptional year for Alcon. We exited the year with fourth quarter sales of $2.1 billion and full year sales of $8.2 billion, which is at the high end of our sales guidance. This is a result of strong demand for key products and new product launches as well as solid commercial execution. Core operating margin was 16.3% for the quarter and 17.6% for the full year right in line with our guidance. And finally, core diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.56 and $2.15 for the full year. David Endicott - Chief Executive Officer - Q4 FY21 Earnings Call

At the same time, the company increased gross margin by 60 basis points compared to FY19, driven by higher sales and mix. The core operating margin was also 70 basis points higher versus 2019. ALC continues to see inflationary headwinds related to raw materials freight and labor and has built-in approximately 40 basis points of incremental margin pressure in its FY22 guidance. However, thanks to its leading market position and pricing power, I don't think the company has any troubles raising prices if inflation grows more than expected going forward.

Fourth quarter core gross margin was 62.8%, about 60 basis points ahead of 2019, mainly driven by higher sales and mix. For the full year, core gross margin was 63.4% in line with 2019. Core operating margin was 16.3% in the quarter. In line with our comments, during our last earnings call, we increased spending and marketing and sales to support new product launches and key products. For the full year, core operating margin was 17.6%, an increase of 70 basis points versus 2019. Tim Stonesifer - Chief Financial Officer - Q4 FY21 Earnings Call

FY Investor Presentation

Surgical sales grew 14% compared to Q4 FY19, driven by a strong performance in implantables (23% growth vs Q4 FY19). ALC remains the market leader in presbyopia-correcting IOLs on the strength of both PanOptix and Vivity. The company also added Hydrus Microstent to its portfolio of implantable devices in the last quarter. According to management, Hydrus represents an exciting opportunity in the large and fast-growing mild-to-moderate glaucoma market.

FY Investor Presentation

The vision care segment also performed well. The segment is up 13% versus Q4 FY19, mainly driven by double-digit growth in contact lenses. Precision1 and Dailies Total1 lenses continue to see strong momentum, which was already one of the main takeaways in Q3 FY21.

FY Investor Presentation

Going forward, I expect ALC to increase the number of lines in its new manufacturing platform and to continue its transformation program to reduce costs and increase savings.

Company Valuation

Based on 490 million shares outstanding, and a price of $76 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $37 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated free cash flow for FY22 of $1.1 billion based on Wall Street estimates.

A 3-year FCF growth rate of 15%, which is higher than revenue guidance to reflect management's ambition to reach close to $1.9 billion in free cash flow by FY25

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 6%, based on the company's WACC.

Author's DCF model

Based on the model, ALC's intrinsic value is ~$78 per share. The stock is currently fairly priced for a 6% return assuming management is able to deliver on its ambitious promise to reach ~$1.9 billion in FY25. However, given the recent market volatility, I wouldn't exclude another 10-20% drop over the next months from the current level. All in all, I think patient investors will be able to pick this stock cheaper over the next few months.

Key Takeaways

Alcon has built a leading position over time in the surgical and vision care markets. Recently, they have shown they can grow at a double-digit rate which is impressive for a ~$40 billion market cap company. The stock is down ~10% since my previous article and I believe it is now fairly valued for a 6% return, assuming management is able to deliver on its promise to reach ~$1.9 billion in FCF by FY25. That said, I wouldn't exclude a further 10-20% drop on the back of market volatility in the upcoming months, which could allow investors to pick up shares at a cheaper valuation.