Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is an outdoor specialty retailer with 122 stores across 29 states. By 2019, the 5-year revenue CAGR was 5.8%, but COVID demand caused revenues to increase by 64% in 2020. The stock dropped from $17 to $13 on the termination of the sale to Great Outdoors. Later in the week, SPWH announced 3Q21 results, a miss on EPS caused the shares to drop to $11. In this article, I will elaborate as to why, despite the 35% drop in the share price, there is still downward pressure and the share price may fall more in 2022.

Since the start of the pandemic, peers have gained 20% to 155%. In the meantime, SPWH dropped by 21%. However, that was because SPWH's share price was capped since December 2020 to the take-over price of $18. But the termination of the deal in December 2021 turned a 20% gain in the stock into a -21% loss.

Margins to stay structurally lower than its main competitors

Pre-pandemic, SPWH had an EBITDA margin comparable to DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Hibbett (HIBB), however, SPWH failed to keep pace with competitors' margin expansion. During the pandemic, all players became a double-digit EBITDA margin operator except for SPWH.

Initially, the margin expansion was driven by picked-up demand for outdoor products, increased prices and dilution of fixed costs. However, supply chain issues and inflation started to impact operators. All of them were able to offset those headwinds with pricing, as is observable in the gross margin below. SPWH was the outlier whose gross margin declined due to inflation.

Going forward, I expect the EBITDA margin to decrease for all players, but I foresee them maintaining the gap to SPWH. DKS and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) will have a higher margin than SPWH as they are 8 and 4 times larger. This translated to a larger negotiation power with suppliers improving the gross margin. Also, the larger size would allow DKS and ASO to dilute its fixed costs. Already their SG&A is 400bps lower than SPWH's, I expect this gap to widen.

Capex intensity to stay higher than competitors in the medium term

While Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) and ASO seem to have a lower capex requirement than peers, DKS and SPWH seem to have a comparable capex intensity in the past five years. However, I believe this relationship will decouple in the coming years as SPWH will be expanding its stores. In 2021, SPWH opened 10 stores and is expecting to open 7 to 10 new stores in Utah, Wyoming, California and Ohio.

In the meantime, DKS has only opened 3 stores since 2018 and has no intention of aggressive store expansion which would indicate capex to stay around 2.5% of revenues.

Questionable store expansion strategy

Going over SPWH's strategy, I am not sure it is a winning strategy. First, the capex deployment seems suboptimal. For example, below shows where they are planning to open new stores, while they may be profitable markets, I believe cannibalization from its other stores will be higher than they expect. Just look at the yellow dots (new stores for 2022), they all are in areas with many stores.

On the other hand, if we compare SPWH's store map with DKS', I find it interesting that SPWH has no stores in west-central, especially in the south. Specifically, there are no SPWH stores in Texas, while it is DKS' second most important state with 50 stores. So if SPWH opened stores in Texas, it is likely that they would steal sales from competition rather than another SPWH store.

Higher dependence on firearms than peers

When comparing the revenue sources of peers, SPWH seems to be higher dependent on firearms reaching ~58% of revenues.

Meanwhile, DKS generates less than 46% of its revenues from what they call 'Hardlines'. Note that besides hunting and fishing, hardlines also include fitness and golf equipment, so I suspect the portion of firearms to be ~25% of revenues.

The firearms sales of 2021 likely to be a one-off

In one year, hunting revenues almost doubled from 435.2M USD to 836.2M USD. It is very hard to believe this is sustainable and not induced by the Biden Administration's "Gun Safety" initiative. Initially, it seemed Biden wanted to install very tough regulations such as holding gun manufacturers accountable, banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons, regulating possession and reducing the number of firearms an individual may purchase just to name some of the actions.

This caused a surge in firearm sales in anticipation of any strict regulations. However, by June 2021, Biden's tone was softer. He talked about holding just the rogue firearms dealers accounted, supporting local law enforcement, investing in interventions, expanding summer programs and helping formerly incarcerated individuals reenter the community (source). This indicates that there won't be any material regulation on the sale of firearms.

So it is very likely that the frequent firearm buyers won't be buying that fifth or sixth firearm anytime soon. Also, I don't think that the revenues from firearm accessories and consumables such as bullets won't offset the decline in the sale of firearms. I believe 2022 revenues could decline anywhere from 200M to 400M USD as hunting revenues should return to 435M to 635M USD.

Conclusion

Initially, SPWH stock seemed attractive as it decreased from trading at a P/E ~10x to 6.5x after the termination of the acquisition. However, the lower multiple seems justified:

DKS seems a superior company with more diversified revenues, pricing power, better margins and lower capex requirements. So SPWH's discount to DKS is justified.

SPWH's capex strategy does not seem to be optimal.

There is a 400M USD risk in SPWH revenues depending on whether firearm sales will continue at the same pace.

I recommend waiting on the sidelines for a couple of quarters as I think we may get a chance to enter at a significantly lower price.