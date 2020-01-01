PonyWang/iStock via Getty Images

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is down in 2022, but it has managed to rebound off of the lows. At the same time, POWI is coming off a strong year as detailed in the recent annual report. However, the bounce seems to have stalled at a critical junction. What happens next could be crucial as it could provide an answer as to where the stock is heading. Why will be covered next.

Why POWI is at a critical junction

The stock is down 9.5% YTD, but that's better than most semis in 2022. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has lost 18.9% YTD, almost double the loss of POWI. However, it's worth pointing out that unlike many other tech stocks that ended 2021 on a high note, POWI's struggles started way earlier.

The stock started to decline in November, losing 13.1% of its value towards the end of 2021, which is why POWI ended the year up only 13.4%, less than many other semis. SOXX, for instance, gained 43% in 2021, outperforming the 27% gain of the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY). The stock has managed to recover some of its losses, but it has struggled to keep going in recent weeks as shown below.

Source: finfiz.com

The stock remains in the descending channel that started late last year. The stock has been trying to break out of the channel, but it has been unable to overcome resistance despite multiple attempts. At the same time, the stock has found support and it's now stuck between the two, support and resistance.

The stock has formed what appears to be a descending triangle. There's a lower trendline consisting of a series of vertical lows and an upper trendline that is sloping downwards with a series of lower highs. The stock has moved between support provided by the lower trendline and resistance of the upper trendline, but it is running out of room since the two trendlines are converging.

How the triangle is resolved is important. If the stock manages to break through the upper trendline, the stock will have broken out of the descending channel and its bearish implications. If it fails to do so and the stock falls below support, then the descending channel remains intact and the way would be clear for new lows. The stock could be heading for a retest of the 2022 lows at around $75 and possibly even lower.

Factors that could sway the direction of the stock

The stock could go in either direction, but there are a few factors that could make one direction more likely than the other. For instance, strong earnings growth can attract buyers, pushing the stock upwards. But while the headline numbers from POWI look okay, growth has been slowing down. A closer look at the FY2021 numbers shows why.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Revenue $703.277M $488.318M 44.02% Gross margin 51.3% 49.9% 140bps Operating margin 24.9% 14.4% 1050bps Operating expenses $185.581M $173.103M 7.21% Income from operations $175.058M $70.487M 148.36% Net income $164.413M $71.176M 130.99% EPS $2.67 $1.17 128.21% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $703.277M $488.318M 44.02% Gross margin 52.0% 50.9% 110bps Operating margin 30.7% 21.6% 910bps Operating expenses $149.560M $143.235M 4.42% Income from operations $215.915M $105.514M 104.63% Net income $200.226M $103.484M 93.48% EPS $3.26 $1.70 91.76%

Source: POWI Form 10-K

The table above shows that FY2021 revenue increased by 44% YoY to a record $703.3M. GAAP EPS increased by 128.2% YoY to $2.67 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 91.8% YoY to $3.26. Good numbers, but the pace of growth is heading in the wrong direction. In Q4, top and bottom-line growth both decelerated. Q4 revenue declined sequentially, even if it still increased by 14.6% YoY to $172.7M. GAAP EPS increased by 46.7% YoY to $0.66 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 38.3% YoY to $0.83, but both declined sequentially.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $172.654M $176.776M $150.693M (2.33%) 14.57% Gross margin 54.0% 51.9% 49.1% 210bps 490bps Operating margin 25.7% 25.8% 18.4% (10bps) 730bps Operating expenses $48.872M $46.147M $46.278M 5.91% 5.61% Income from operations $44.304M $45.592M $27.727M (2.83%) 59.79% Net income $40.700M $42.034M $27.278M (3.17%) 49.20% EPS $0.66 $0.69 $0.45 (4.35%) 46.67% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $172.654M $176.776M $150.693M (2.33%) 14.57% Gross margin 54.5% 52.6% 50.1% 190bps 440bps Operating margin 32.0% 31.7% 25.0% 30bps 700bps Operating expenses $38.831M $36.985M $37.912M 4.99% 2.42% Income from operations $55.321M $55.970M $37.605M (1.16%) 47.11% Net income $50.917M $51.847M $36.431M (1.79%) 39.76% EPS $0.83 $0.84 $0.60 (1.19%) 38.33%

Source: POWI Form 8-K

The slowdown in growth has been driven by weakness in the communications segment, which lost 11 percentage points in the last 12 months, offsetting growth in other segments as shown below in the breakdown of Q4 revenue.

Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Communications 23% 25% 34% Computer 10% 11% 9% Consumer 35% 34% 31% Industrial 32% 30% 26%

Note that earnings growth would have been worse if not for stock buybacks. POWI spent $38M in Q4 to buy back shares at an average price of about $90. POWI spent another $67M in January, which should boost earnings in the next report. These buybacks are expected to continue since POWI authorized another $100M in buybacks, on top of increasing its dividend by 20% to $0.18. From the Q4 earnings call:

"We repurchase $423,000 shares during the fourth quarter for $38 million. Repurchase were heavily weighted towards the end of the quarter, so the impact on share count will be seen primarily in the March quarter. As noted earlier, repurchase activity continued after end of the quarter at an accelerated base, reflecting our price sensitive approach. In fact, within the month of January, we exhausted the $67 million remaining on the plan, buying back an additional 820,000 shares."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Guidance calls for Q1 FY2022 revenue of $175-185M, an increase of 3.6% YoY at the midpoint, which is slower than before. On the other hand, it's also an increase of 4.2% QoQ, which is a positive sign since Q1 revenue tends to decline sequentially. Operating expenses are expected to increase by double digits, which will pressure earnings growth. The stock buybacks mentioned earlier should counter some of the pressure, but if operating expenses keep expanding at a faster pace than sales, then a hit to earnings becomes inevitable.

Q1 FY2022 (guidance) Q1 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $175-185M $173.7M 3.63% GAAP operating expenses $48.5-49.5M $44.2M 10.86% Non-GAAP operating expenses $40.5-41.5M $36.2M 13.26%

There are a couple of reasons why growth is slowing down and likely to continue to do so for some time. Part of the reason why growth is slowing down is because comps are turning against POWI. The chart below shows how revenue jumped from mid-2020 to early 2021. Q1 FY2021 revenue increased by 15% QoQ, which means Q1 FY2022 is going up against a high base, affecting the YoY comparisons. The base is expected to remain high in upcoming quarters.

Source: macrotrend.net

Another reason has to do with inventory building. It appears some companies added extra inventory, boosting sales in previous quarters.

"Communications revenues were down mid 20s, compared to a very strong quarter a year ago when OEMs began building aggressively in an effort to capitalize on the Huawei sanctions."

It seems the OEMs are now using up that inventory, which is having a negative impact on sales as shown in the breakdown of Q4 revenue shown earlier.

In addition, the acknowledgment from POWI that inventory building skewed the quarterly numbers puts recent growth in a different light. Keep in mind that FY2021 revenue increased by 44% or $215M YoY. In comparison, annual revenue increased from $300M in FY2010 to $488M in FY2020, an increase of $188M. The YoY increase in FY2021 revenue surpassed the total of the previous ten years combined.

Such a sudden acceleration in growth is unusual, suggesting that other factors were at play besides an increase in demand. If inventory building raised the quarterly numbers, then the implication is that real demand is not as strong as once believed. Furthermore, future growth could be impacted as the process of inventory building unwinds.

Valuations may not be enticing enough

It's also worth mentioning that while valuations have come down, they may not have come down enough to get people excited enough. The table below shows the multiples for POWI.

POWI Market cap $4.97B Enterprise value $4.45B Revenue ("ttm") $703.3M EBITDA $210.0M Trailing P/E 32.96 Forward P/E 28.69 PEG ratio 0.26 P/S 7.55 P/B 5.78 EV/sales 6.33 Trailing EV/EBITDA 21.10 Forward EV/EBITDA 16.25

Source: Seeking Alpha

For instance, POWI trades at 29 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 33. The stock is valued at 5.78 times book value. POWI trades at higher multiples in pretty much every metric compared to the sector median. POWI may not be the most expensive stock around, but there's no denying that there are other semis available at lower valuations. It's hard to see buyers rushing in to get in on POWI if there are alternatives at lower cost.

Investor takeaways

A previous article concluded that the stock was most likely heading lower, which turned out to be the correct assessment. The stock lost as much as 31% of its value after the high in mid-November. It rebounded, but it's still 20% off its most recent high.

The article noted how the stock had underperformed in FY2021 in comparison to other semis, even though FY2021 was an outstanding year for POWI numbers-wise. In FY2021, revenue grew by 44% and non-GAAP EPS grew by 91.8% YoY, much faster than in years past.

In fact, POWI accomplished in one year what previously took ten years to do. FY2021 revenue increased by $215M YoY, more than the previous ten years combined. While such a growth spurt may seem impressive, it also raises suspicions that growth is not totally backed by real demand, especially in light of the reports of inventory building by OEMs.

I am neutral on POWI. It's not that there are no arguments in favor of long POWI. There are a number of initiatives that are expected to open up new revenue streams in 2022 like motor drives, on top of existing products that are doing well like GaN switches. The addressable market is expected to double to $8B in the next five years.

However, there's uncertainty as to how much of the strong growth in FY2021 was due to real demand and how much was due to inventory building. There's the possibility that POWI is not doing as well as the quarterly numbers suggest it is. FY2021 was a record year for POWI, but a reversal to a much slower mean is likely. It's difficult not to be wary of a company suddenly growing by leaps and bounds when growth was flattish for years. If the stock's underperformance is any indication, many people out there share these concerns.

Ignoring the risk that the numbers could be worse off is hard to do with multiples where they are. Tough comps will make it hard for quarterly growth. It's possible the stock will break higher, but the charts favor lower prices. The current environment is not a favorable one for risk taking due to geopolitical tensions, which could trigger selloffs. Take all this into account and there are still too many hurdles to overcome when it comes to betting on POWI.