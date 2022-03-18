designer491/iStock via Getty Images

What Is a Coverdell ESA?

Coverdell Education Savings Accounts are designed to provide a specified beneficiary with funds for education. Prior to 2002, such accounts were called “Education IRAs”, though they are strictly for education and could result in taxes and penalties if used for retirement.

Funds from a Coverdell ESA can be applied to qualified education expenses that range from elementary school up through college and extend beyond tuition to expenses such as transportation and equipment as well.

Multiple people can contribute to the same Coverdell ESA, or there can be multiple Coverdell accounts, but either way, there is a limit of $2,000 that can be contributed by any beneficiary in a given year as well as from all contributors combined.

Coverdell ESA Qualified Expenses

The beneficiary of a Coverdell ESA must use the funds for “qualified” education expenses for the withdrawals to be tax-free. Using the funds for non-qualified expenses can subject the withdrawals to both taxes and penalties.

Qualified expenses include:

School tuition

Room & board

Books and supplies

Computer equipment and internet expense (even if not required by the school)

Transportation

How a Coverdell Account Works

A Coverdell account works something like a Roth IRA. Account paperwork is filled out with a financial institution and money deposited. It can be set up by a parent, friend, or another relative of the beneficiary. More than one Coverdell account can exist for the same beneficiary, though total contributions across all of them are limited to $2,000 in any tax year.

The owner of the account selects and manages the investments in the account as well as the contributions and withdrawals. The rules for withdrawals will determine if there is any associated tax liability.

Coverdell ESA account holders receive an IRS Form 1099-Q from the account administrator at the end of each tax year to use for their taxes.

Age & Eligibility Requirements

The designated beneficiary must be under the age of 18 when the account is established, though an exception is made for special needs beneficiaries. The account must be designated as a Coverdell ESA when it is created. The document creating and governing the account must be in writing, and it must meet certain requirements.

Coverdell Income Limits

Any individual can contribute to a Coverdell ESA, subject to an income limit. Individuals with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) over $110,000 (or $220,000 if filing a joint return) may not contribute to a Coverdell ESA in that tax year.

Individuals with a modified adjusted gross income MAGI of between $95,000 and $110,000 (between $190,000 and $220,000 if filing jointly) may contribute but will be limited to an amount less than $2,000.

Individuals with a MAGI of less than $95,000 ($190,000 jointly) may contribute up to $2,000 as long as the total of all contributions does not exceed $2,000 per year.

Account Distributions

The beneficiary of a Coverdell ESA can use tax-free distributions to pay for qualified education expenses. If a distribution exceeds the beneficiary's qualified education expenses or is used for non-qualified expenses, a portion of the earnings from the account becomes taxable.

Once the beneficiary reaches the age of 30, amounts remaining in the account must be distributed within 30 days, unless the beneficiary has special needs.

Coverdell Rules

Specific rules for handling Coverdell ESAs can be quite detailed, especially when combining Coverdell ESAs with other education accounts or financial aid programs. For more detailed information from the IRS, readers should consult:

Contribution Limits

Contributions to Coverdell ESA accounts must be made in cash and by the standard due date for tax filings, not including extensions. However, there are contribution limits and income restrictions for contributors as follows:

Criteria Contribution limit < $95,000 MAGI (individual or filing jointly) up to $2,000 $95,000-$110,000 MAGI (filing jointly: $190,000-$220,000) Gradual reduction from $2,000 limit to zero > $110,000 (filing jointly: > $220,000) May not contribute Trusts, corporations or other entities May contribute up to $2,000 Once the beneficiary reaches 18 years of age No one may contribute Once total contributions for any tax year reach $2,000 No one may contribute

Tax Benefits of a Coverdell ESA

From a tax perspective, Coverdell IRAs are taxed like Roth IRAs. Contributions must be after-tax, as you cannot take a deduction for them. Once in the account, however, all taxes on income or capital gains are deferred and withdrawals can be made tax-free if certain qualifications are met. For Coverdell ESAs, that means using the funds for qualified education expenses, and before the beneficiary reaches 30 years of age.

How To Withdraw Funds From a Coverdell Account

Withdrawals are permitted on a tax-free basis, provided they are for qualified educational expenses while the beneficiary is under 30. (Special needs students are exempt from the age rule.)

Withdrawals not made to qualified expenses or not distributed by the time the beneficiary becomes 30 are subject to taxes and penalties.

The beneficiary can, however, be changed. Thus, if the stated beneficiary does not attend college, for example, the funds in the Coverdell can be applied to a sibling or other family member who meets the age requirement.

Advantages & Disadvantages of a Coverdell Plan

Parents and other relatives can always open custodial accounts for children or grandchildren, but ordinary custodial accounts are subject to taxation. Coverdell ESA plans offer an alternative (or addition) that can grow tax-free if used specifically for education.

Pros

Tax deferral: All taxes on income and gains in the account are deferred.

All taxes on income and gains in the account are deferred. Tax-free withdrawal: No tax on withdrawals if used for qualified education expenses.

No tax on withdrawals if used for qualified education expenses. Transferrable: Plans can be transferred to another child in the family.

Plans can be transferred to another child in the family. Single account: Multiple relatives can contribute to a single Coverdell account, subject to the contribution limits.

Multiple relatives can contribute to a single Coverdell account, subject to the contribution limits. Secondary education expenses: Coverdells allow for education expenses other than just college.

Coverdells allow for education expenses other than just college. Investment flexibility: Coverdell plans can invest in any public securities.

Cons

Low contribution limits: Contribution limits are lower than for other types of custodial accounts and education savings plans.

Contribution limits are lower than for other types of custodial accounts and education savings plans. Income limitations: Contributions are not permitted from individuals with incomes over the stated limit.

Coverdell vs. 529 Education Savings Accounts

Coverdell ESAs represent an alternative to 529 Education Savings Plans. A quick comparison between the two is shown below.

529 Plan Coverdell ESA Contributor eligibility Open to anyone Limited to those with income below $110,000 ($220,000 jointly) Withdrawal Rules Must be for qualified education expenses Must be for qualified education expenses Contribution limits $250,000-$500,000 in each state $2,000 per beneficiary per year Tax Benefits Tax-deferral plus tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses Tax-deferral plus tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses Transferability Can be transferred to another child Can be transferred to another child Age limit for students None 18 for contributions and 30 for withdrawals Investment options Specific choices provided Any public securities or funds

Which One To Choose

The tax benefits, expense options, and transferability of 529 plans vs. Coverdell ESAs are similar. For those looking for greater investment flexibility, a Coverdell offers that advantage. But if you are a higher-income donor or wish to make contributions above $2,000 per year, you would have to use a 529 plan. Something to keep in mind is that you can have both types and you can even have multiple 529s in different states.

How To Start a Coverdell

Opening a Coverdell ESA is about as easy as opening an IRA account. You can apply online at most brokerage firms or mutual fund companies. Once opened and a beneficiary is named, anyone can contribute, subject to the maximum of $2,000 for all combined.