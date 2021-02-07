Bigandt_Photography/iStock via Getty Images

"There is nothing truer in this world than the love of a good dog." - Mira Grant

Today, we are taking an in-depth look at a small retail play that is deep in 'Busted IPO' territory. While the stock is likely to remain volatile, a lot of bad news already seem priced into the shares. With strong analyst support and a low price-to-sales valuation, the name merited further investigation. A full analysis appears below.

BARK - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) is a New York City based canine products company primarily focused on the marketing of its own branded offerings - encompassing most aspects of a dog's life - through subscription services. Originally a toy and treat company, it has expanded into food and health, boasting over 2.25M active subscriptions. BARK was formed in 2012 as The Original BARK Company and went public when it merged into special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Northern Star Acquisition Corp. on June 2, 2021 with its opening trade transacted at $11.16 per share. The SPAC went public in November 2020, raising gross proceeds of $254.4 million at $10 per unit, consisting of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant to purchase an additional share at $11.50. BARK's stock trades just below $3.50 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $590 million.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending March 31st.

Products

BARK was formed to serve what the founders deemed to be an underserved subsegment of the dog market: happiness and wellbeing. It started as a toys and treats monthly subscription service (BarkBox) supported by the website www.barkshop.com and has since extended to Food, Health, and Home categories. It has also expanded its sales channels to include retail partners Petco (WOOF), PetSmart, Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), and recently announced Walmart (WMT), amongst others.

BarkBox (Google Search)

Specifically, its legacy Play category includes BarkBox (2012) and Super Chewer (2017) subscription brands, with the former supplying themed boxes of BARK toys and treats and the latter providing products for larger dogs and those who are wont to chew. Boxes are delivered directly to the dog owner's home and are customized based on optional monthly 'add-to-box' offerings. A one-time box is $35; a six-month subscription is $26 per month; and an annual subscription is $23 per month. Play contributes the lion's share of the company's revenue.

The Food category consists of BARK Eats, which was launched during 2020 in the Columbus, Ohio market. It is a personalized monthly meal plan of dry kibble, flavor toppers, and supplements all curated after the owner fills out an online questionnaire.

The Health category includes BARK Bright (2020), which includes dog dental care, health supplements, as well as flea and tick remedies.

All of these subscription offerings have their own websites where the dog owner provides basic information about his or her dog(s), allowing for customization.

With the exception of the still launching BARK Eats, these subscription-based offerings are available individually through its BarkShop website, which also markets BARK Home products. Launched in 2019, Home include dog beds, bowels, leashes, and other utility items. Many of its toys and treats, as well as offerings from BARK Bright and BARK Home, are available through third-party retailers.

Disaggregation of Revenue

The company disaggregates its topline via sales channel. Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) consists primarily of its subscription services and website sales, accounting for ~85% of its revenue. Commerce is comprised of sales through third-party retailers - comprising ~33,000 brick-and-mortar and ecommerce locations - and although it is currently ~15% of BARK's topline, that contribution is up from 7% in FY19.

Approach

Currently, with the company's subscription services operating individually with their own websites, it relies on its customer service team to cross-sell primarily through its social media platforms. Going forward, BARK intends to employ the largess from its go-public merger, its well-thought-of brand - net promoter score of 56 - and its six million strong subscriber lists to expand its BARK Eats offering. This strategy makes economic sense given the massive size of the U.S. dog food market (~$35 billion) versus the U.S. dog toy market (~$3 billion) and BARK's meaningful penetration of the latter. The company will also unify all its different activities onto a single online offering, which should significantly expand cross-selling opportunities, making BARK Bright and BARK Eats - each less than 5% of the company's total FY21 revenue - larger contributors to its topline. Furthermore, the company expects that its third-party retail footprint expansion will drive brand awareness, permitting it to further ride the secular tailwinds (accelerated by the pandemic) of increased dog ownership - six million new dog households in 2021 - and greater spending on pets.

To improve its bottom line, BARK intends to focus on higher ticket customers.

Market

With the pandemic pushing U.S. dog ownership to ~70 million households in 2021, total pet spend is rapidly approaching ~$60 billion in the U.S. and ~$130 billion globally. BARK currently commands nearly 1% of the U.S. market. Although it has carved out a niche with ~15% of the toy market, its BARK Eats and BARK Bright offerings will run into considerable competition from established all-natural dog food manufacturers such as Freshpet (FRPT), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and General Mills (GIS), as well as pet product distributors including Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT), The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) and similar competing products sold at specialty retailers such as PetSmart and Petco, amongst many others. Its chief competition online are offerings sold by retailer Chewy (CHWY).

3QFY22 Earnings & Outlook:

BARK is executing on its topline objectives, but currently at the expense of its bottom line. On February 19, 2022, the company announced a 3QFY22 loss of $20.7 million (non-GAAP) on revenue of $140.8 million as compared to a loss of $19.7 million (non-GAAP) on revenue of $105.2 million in 3QFY21 (when it was a private concern), representing a 34% increase at its topline. Adj. EBITDA registered a loss of $18.3 million versus a $14.1 million loss in the prior-year period. Because it is vertically integrated - only selling its own products - BARK's gross margins are considerable at 56%. Furthermore, through the first nine months of FY22, the company's revenue is up 42% versus the prior-year period to $378.6 million as it added 922,000 new active subscribers.

Also positive: The company experienced a 51.5% year-over-year revenue increase in its commerce channel to $22.7 million; BARK's cross-selling emphasis bore fruit with its average order value improving 7% year-over-year to $31.10 without price increases; active subscriptions were up 30% while the lifetime value (gross profit) from each subscription versus the cost of acquiring them improved from a ratio of 4.5 in 3QFY21 to 4.6 in 3QFY22. Year-over-year customer churn was flat at 6.5%.

However, new subscription growth in the quarter of ~371,000 was lower than the ~381,000 posted in 3Q21 (and slightly lower than expectations); and after telegraphing it on its 2QFY22 report, management formalized the lowering of its revenue estimate for FY22 from $516 million to $505 million, placing the blame on supply chain headwinds and a prioritization of attaining Adj. EBITDA profitability (re: lower subscription growth), a forecasted metric it maintained at a loss of $39 million (based on a range midpoint). The market focused on the now slower forecasted growth at the topline - most likely indicating that its original FY23 $706 million revenue projection from its roadshow was off the table - and the company's lack of profitability, removing 15% of its market cap in the subsequent trading session, with shares of BARK closing at $3.46 that day where the shares remain.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

BARK has plenty of capital to weather losses before it attains profitability, holding cash and equivalents of $228.7 million against convertible debt (due 2025) of $76 million as of December 31, 2021. It also has access to an additional $35 million of liquidity under a credit facility.

Despite its slow grind towards $3 since debuting in June 2021, Street analysts remain enthusiastic on this busted IPO, featuring three buy ratings and a median price objective of $14 a share, although both Citigroup (to $14) and Canaccord (to $12) have been compelled to lower targets in the past three months. The current analyst consensus expects BARK to grow its topline nearly 30% in FY23 to $650 million and losses to shrink by one-third next fiscal year. These estimates are likely to be bumped up on the recent announcement around Walmart.

Verdict:

Leveraging its strong subscription toy and treat business to enter a bespoke (at scale) dog food service is a solid business decision. Dog owners, who are already subscribing to BARK so they can avoid a trip to PetSmart to pick up chew toys for their best friends, can save another trip by having customized meals sent to their homes. The question for BARK is profitability. The market is no longer assigning nosebleed valuations to companies that simply grow their topline quickly and have strong gross margins. As such, shares of BARK are down 70% since making their public debut. Also, the departures of the CEO and CFO less than a year after the company went public have not engendered any investor confidence - although the new CEO is the Co-Founder and prior CEO.

The market's newfound focus on profitability notwithstanding, BARK is attractive on a price-to-FY23E sales basis, currently trading at approximately .9 (and .7 net of net cash), especially considering the still 30% topline growth forecasted for FY23 and high-50s gross margin. Those metrics should provide a floor in its share price while would-be investors look for signs of profitability. As such, BARK seems to have a volatile but attractive long-term risk/reward profile at current trading levels.

"A dog can express more with his tail in minutes than an owner can express with his tongue in hours." - Karen Davison

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum