One market that has a number of interesting prospects in it these days is the automotive retail market. Due to supply chain issues that have sent automotive prices higher and strong demand, revenue and margins are up nicely. One beneficiary of this has been Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG). Recent performance by the company has been generally positive. That said, there have been some signs of weakness for the company. Overall, I would still make the claim that shares look undervalued at this time. And in the worst case, it's likely that they would be considered no worse off than being fairly valued. All in all, this results in a favorable risk to reward prospect at this time.

Checking in on Penske Automotive

The last time I wrote an article about Penske Automotive was in October of 2021. At that time, I wrote that the company represented a favorable risk to reward opportunity. I mentioned that shares were priced at low levels and that the overall trend for the company recently has been favorable following some pain experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. I did mention, however, that some performance for the company was mixed. But at the end of the day, I rated the company a 'buy'. So far, that call has been working out nicely. While the S&P 500 has generated a return of just 0.9%, Penske Automotive has generated a return for investors of 5.1%.

When I last wrote about Penske Automotive, financial performance for the company only extended through the first half of the firm's 2021 fiscal year. At that time, fundamental performance for the business was up across the board due to strong demand for vehicles and robust pricing. Fast forward to today, and, fortunately, we now have data covering all of the 2021 fiscal year. For the year, revenue for the company came in at $25.56 billion. That represents an increase of 25% over the $20.44 billion management reported for the company's 2020 fiscal year. It's also 10.3% higher than the $23.18 billion the firm generated in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

All of this is great news when taken at face value. But it is important to note that fundamental performance for the company in the second half of the year represents something of a slowdown compared to what it had been generating earlier in the year. Revenue growth in the first six months of 2021, relative to the same six months one year earlier, was 47.4%. By comparison, growth in the second half of the year was a more modest 8.6%. Growth in the final quarter was even slower, coming in at 8.3% a year over a year. In fact, in the final quarter of the year, revenue associated with the sale of new vehicles actually declined by 5.9%.

The real winner was on the used vehicle side, with revenue climbing by 26%. Of course, the company did see some real improvement in pricing. Revenue per vehicle for new vehicles was up 14.4% in the final quarter of 2021 compared to 11.2% for the entire 12-month window. On the used vehicle side, revenue per vehicle was up 22%, up from 17.6% if we had looked at the company through the lens of the entire fiscal year. Actual retail automotive units in the final quarter of the year dropped by 17.7%, while used unit sales increased by just three point 3%. All of this makes sense from a supply and demand perspective. Due to restricted supply and robust demand, management raised prices and the market eventually responded in the form of acquiring fewer vehicles. A similar trend could be seen with sales of the company's retail commercial trucks.

As revenue rose, profits followed suit. For 2021 as a whole, net income came in at $1.19 billion. That's nearly double the $543.6 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, increased only modestly, inching up from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. But EBITDA for the company surged, rising from $937.5 million in 2020 to $1.83 billion in 2021. This also makes sense when you consider that any asset-intensive business that experiences any significant change in pricing power would see margins rise materially. Certainly, you would see profitability climb at a rate that is substantially faster than what revenue growth was.

When it comes to pricing the company, the process is fairly simple. On a price-to-earnings basis, using the company's 2021 data, shares are trading at a multiple of 6.9. The price to operating cash flow multiple for the company is even lower at 6.3, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is in the middle at 6.6. Some investors may point out that current market conditions may not last forever. I would say that is probably true. Though it is unclear how long conditions will remain as they have been. In the worst-case scenario, I could see pricing and demand falling back to what we saw in the 2019 fiscal year. If this were to come to pass, however, I would make the case that shares the company are likely no worse than being fairly valued. I say this because the price to earnings multiple of the company would be about 18.7. The price to operating cash flow multiple would be 15.7. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the firm would be 14.6. This might be an oversimplification, however. I say this because management has been dedicated to consistently growing the enterprise, so even experiencing a return to prior market conditions might still result in a company that's generating stronger sales and profits than what you might anticipate. As an example, in its latest acquisition, announced just this year, the company acquired Team Truck Centres in Ontario, Canada, in a transaction that will add $150 million in revenue to its top line. Multiple acquisitions of this nature have the potential to permanently increase sales.

To put into perspective how the company is priced, I also decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 5.8 to a high of 9.2. Using our 2021 figures, we find that three of the five companies were cheaper than Penske Automotive. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 2.8 to 6.6. In this case, four of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 4.7 to 10, with two of the five companies being cheaper.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Penske Automotive Group 6.9 6.3 6.6 AutoNation (AN) 6.3 5.4 5.5 Lithia Motors (LAD) 9.2 5.4 7.9 Sonic Automotive (SAH) 5.8 6.6 7.0 Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) 7.3 3.3 10.0 Group 1 Automotive (GPI) 6.5 2.8 4.7

Takeaway

Taking all things together, it seems to me as though Penske Automotive may be fairly priced relative to its peers. But on an absolute basis, shares look rather cheap if current market conditions continue. Eventually, I suspect the market might experience a pullback in overall revenue and profit potential. But in that worst-case scenario, I have a difficult time imagining shares falling by any material amount because of how they would be priced in that environment. Because of all of this, I would still consider the company to be an attractive 'buy' prospect at this time.