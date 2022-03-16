Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) are emerging pure-play EV makers that have dominated investors' attention over the past year. NIO has proven its EV leadership and production capability with its manufacturing partner JAC. However, Rivian still has much to prove on its manufacturing ramp after it reported a disappointing FQ4 card recently.

Nonetheless, some investors may not be comfortable with NIO, given its Chinese roots. Therefore, we believe that NIO stock's valuation has also been discounted to reflect the recent political uncertainty afflicting Chinese equities. But, with RIVN at an earlier stage in its production ramp, valuing RIVN stock has also proven to be highly challenging.

We consider both stocks as speculative positions. Therefore, investors who do not have space for speculative stocks should avoid both. We discuss which is the better buy for speculative investors only.

NIO & RIVN Stock Key Metrics

NIO stock EV/NTM Revenue valuation (TIKR)

Recently, NIO's stock has been battered following a "perfect storm" scenario that engulfed Chinese equities. We also discussed in a recent article how the threat from potential US sanctions, delisting, and debilitating COVID-19 lockdowns had pummeled Chinese stocks. Therefore, investors should not be surprised to see NIO stock trading at an NTM revenue multiple of just 3.5x.

Nevertheless, RIVN stock has also been hit tremendously after it reported its FQ4 results. We discussed Rivian's underwhelming FY22 guidance in a previous article that saw management slashing its production outlook by 50%. Nevertheless, its stock has risen by about 17% since our article was published (Buy rating). However, it's still trading at a depressed EV/FY23 Revenue of 3.37x, even though its revenue estimates have been revised further downwards. Therefore, we believe that much of its near-term headwinds have already been priced in.

What Are The Differences Between NIO and Rivian

NIO deliveries by month (Company filings)

NIO has proven its production prowess as one of China's leading pure-play EV makers. The company delivered 94.4K vehicles on a last-twelve-months basis as of February 2022. Furthermore, the company is also expected to compete aggressively in China and Europe with its new vehicle line-up of ET7/ET5/ES7 this year.

In addition, NIO also has a highly advanced NIO Pilot advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology. The company has also received top marks for vehicle quality in China, as reported by CnEVPost (edited): "The number of failures per 100 new NIO vehicles is 49, the lowest of any car brand in China and well below the industry average of 135, according to a ranking released March 15 by Autohome, China's largest automotive website."

Rivian pre-FQ4 production guidance (Company filings, Barron's)

In contrast, Rivian guided for just 25K production in FY22 as it was hit hard by the global supply chain disruptions engulfing the automotive industry. Therefore, it was a significant decline from its previous 50K forecast, falling well below the previous consensus estimates of 40K deliveries. Thus, Rivian's production ramp has proven to be much less resilient than NIO.

Notably, NIO is also not immune to supply chain shocks. The surges in raw materials costs have impacted most players worldwide, including EV leader Tesla (TSLA). It has also impacted China's leading EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF). Both companies have also raised prices on their vehicles to cope with these increases and protect their margins.

Nevertheless, we believe that NIO's production base in China has an advantage over Rivian. China is the world's largest EV factory as it exported almost 500K vehicles in 2021, up 260% YoY. It easily eclipsed Germany's 230K exported units and the US' 110K units. Notably, DIGITIMES highlighted that China has a "mature" EV supply chain that has contributed significantly to the resilience, efficiency, and consistency of its EV production. It added (edited):

China is able to become the world factory of the EV industry thanks to the maturity of its EV critical component supply chain. China already formed standards for making batteries used in EVs, raw materials used for battery anode materials, and assembly of EVs, allowing the related costs to be only half of those in other places. - DIGITIMES

Therefore, we think NIO has a significant manufacturing ramp advantage compared to Rivian. It shouldn't surprise investors that Tesla's most important Gigafactory is in Shanghai. Its estimated annualized run rate of 800K surpasses Fremont's 450K capacity. Furthermore, Tesla is reportedly upgrading Shanghai's capacity to reach 1M units. It's also seeking a new plant to double China's production capacity to 2M units moving forward. Given its 500K exported units in 2021, it indeed demonstrated China's prowess as an EV manufacturing base. NIO also has plans to attain a 600K capacity over the next few years, on par with Rivian's. However, we think that NIO looks potentially closer to reaching this milestone than Rivian.

Is NIO Or RIVN Stock The Better Buy?

If you are averse to Chinese EV stocks, there's no need to consider them here. However, if you believe that China is on its way to becoming the world's largest economy in due course, then read on.

We are confident in NIO's proven production capability, expansion plans, and technology. Compared to Rivian, we think NIO is easily way ahead in many aspects. Yes, NIO stock could still be affected by near-term geopolitical headwinds. But, we believe investors could use these opportunities to add exposure to NIO stock and build up their positions over time.

We are confident that its newest product launches could be a near-term catalyst to defend NIO stock against these headwinds. Therefore, we think NIO stock is the better buy, but for speculative investors only.