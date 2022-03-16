Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

As you know, inflation was already high due to the impact of the global pandemic: governments around the world reduced interest rates and increased spending. Layer on the supply-chain issues as a result of factory closings, semiconductor chip shortages, and various other factors and inflation was already a problem even prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That event has caused a new and perhaps even bigger problem: a big increase in the price of oil - a prominent determinant of inflation. As a result, the Federal Reserve, which had already been way behind the inflation curve, finds itself in an even bigger hole. The point is, this week's 0.25% increase in the Federal Funds rate is only the first of what the Fed currently expects to be six more hikes. The financial services sector is highly levered to higher interest rates: they generally profit from the low interest rate they pay on customer deposits versus the higher rate they can earn by investing and lending. As a result, investors should consider allocating a portion of their portfolio to the Financial Sector, and the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is a high-quality cost-efficient way to do so.

Investment Thesis

As just explained, interest rates are a key driver of financial sector earnings - and that should result in higher stock prices for the companies that operate in the sector. Indeed, YTD, the financial sector (as represented by the VFH ETF) has outperformed the broad market indexes of the S&P500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100 - represented by the (SPY), (DIA), and (QQQ) ETFs, respectively:

Data by YCharts

The current cycle of Fed interest rates hikes is just beginning with this week's 0.25% increase: the first rate increase since December of 2018. Note also that CNBC reported:

Along with the rate hikes, the committee also penciled in increases at each of the six remaining meetings this year, pointing to a consensus funds rate of 1.9% by year's end. That is a full percentage point higher than indicated in December. The committee sees three more hikes in 2023, then none the following year.

Fed Funds Rate (New York Times (Federal Reserve))

However, investors should consider that even if rates were to reach 1.9% by year-end (which is by no means assured ...), that would still be considerably below current consumer price index ("CPI"). The CPI is clearly off to the races with the latest reading coming in at a whopping 7.9%:

CPI (Federal Reserve)

The point is this: all things being equal, the current rising interest rate environment should be a strong tailwind for the Financial Services Sector going forward. With that as a backdrop, let's take a closer look at the Vanguard Financials ETF to see how it has positioned investors to benefit from the trend.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a fairly well-diversified 40.6% of the entire portfolio:

VFH ETF Top-10 Holdings (Vanguard)

The top-two holdings, each with an 8.1% weight, are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A).

JPM - with leading investment bank, commercial bank, credit card, and asset management franchises - is perhaps the most dominant and arguably best-managed bank in the U.S.

Berkshire Hathaway is up 35% over the past year and is currently trading at over $515,000/share - an all-time high. Its shares are not only benefiting from its financial and insurance exposure, but also from the relative strength of top holdings like Apple (AAPL), BNSF Railway, and it's now $7 billion stake in the stock of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which has been on a real tear of late:

Data by YCharts

My point here is that although VFH is a financials ETF, such a large weight in Berkshire actually offers investors a bit of diversification and exposure to other sectors as well.

Wells Fargo (WFC), the #4 holding with a 4.1% weight, could well be one of the most levered banks when it comes to rising interest rates. For years, the bank has been mired by scandal and poor management. However, well-respected Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson believes Sentiment Is Improving for Wells Fargo given its asset sensitivity, loan growth, and operating leverage. Wells currently trades with a forward P/E=12.9x and yields 1.94%.

Asset management firms like Charles Schwab (SCHW), BlackRock (BLK), and Goldman Sachs (GS) are also well represented in VFH's top-10 holdings, with an aggregate 6.8% weight. Goldman Sachs is down rather dramatically from its 52-week high and currently trades with a forward P/E of only 8.75x:

Data by YCharts

As for the broader portfolio, as you might expect, Diversified Banks have the biggest allocation at 22.4%. The next largest sub-sector is the Regional Banks, which have a 15.8% weighting. That is followed by Asset Management (9.0%) and Investment Banking & Brokerage (8.6%).

From a valuation perspective, note that the recent market correction has really beaten down the valuation metrics of the VFH ETF and made the fund a value play as compared to the broad market despite the generally bullish outlook for the sector vis-a-vis expectations for more interest rate hikes:

VFH ETF Valuation Metrics (Vanguard)

I would argue that a P/E ratio of 11x compares quite favorably with the EPS growth rate of 16.5%. Tack on VFH's current 1.9% yield, and the ETF looks very attractive in my opinion.

Risks

All the normal market risks certainly apply to the Financials Sector as well: impacts from covid-19 (supply chains and factory closings), Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the potential for mutually assured economic calamity should China choose to assist Russia and the US respond with direct sanctions against China. These pose huge geopolitical, economic, and market risks given the global economy that was arguably still in the beginning stages of recovering from the worst impacts of the pandemic. Point is: the bullish tailwind of rising interest rates could be dramatically affected by a number of dynamic geopolitical factors which, no one - including myself - can accurately predict with 100% confidence how they will turn out. That said, with inflation so high, investors have to consider alternatives to holding cash, which is still paying next to nothing (the 10-year Treasury is only yielding 2.15%).

Summary & Conclusion

The combination of the rising interest rate cycle and the recent sell-off in the markets have, in my opinion, made the Financial Sector a relative bargain as compared to the broader market averages like the S&P500, DJIA, and QQQ. The Vanguard Financials ETF has an excellent portfolio that is nicely positioned to benefit from the interest rate trend, has a P/E ratio of only 11x - less than half that of S&P500's P/E=25x, and has a relatively cost-efficient expense fee of 0.10% - which is the same as the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). The XLF is a Financial ETF alternative which investors should also consider. Either is likely to outperform the broad market over the next year.

I'll end with the graphic below which compares the returns of the VFH and XLF Financial ETFs over the past 5 years: