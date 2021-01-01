Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The pandemic continues to hit brick and mortar stores, and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is not an exemption. The macroeconomic changes and restrictions disrupt the supply chain across many businesses. But it remains unperturbed with its solid performance in the last year. Furthermore, its 1Q results foreshadow a fruitful year ahead.

Meanwhile, its YTD price still appears stagnant. Even so, hope floats as it remains better than the S&P 500 average. Dividend growth and yield are promising for investors. So, its continued dip matched with its dividends makes it a viable stock to consider today.

Company Fundamentals

In 2021, Starbucks made up for its lost revenues and earnings in 2020. The easing of restrictions and economic improvements helped exceed its pre-pandemic performance. The operating revenue reached $29.06 billion, a 24% increase from 2020. Its Gross Profit Margin was 22.7%, showing that its rebound was not an illusion. Its net income quadrupled in only a year, amounting to $4.2 billion. Indeed, the company proved its growth and profitability last year.

The opening of 1,173 stores fueled its expansion amidst the supply chain disruptions. It capitalized on growth through expansion, which proved to be effective. For instance, its Return on Asset (ROA) remained high at 0.13 or an income of $13 for every $100 asset. Likewise, its Current Ratio amounted to 1.19. Its Free Cash Flow (FCF) rose to $6.02 billion. The values in all financial statements showed increased viability, long-term sustainability, and liquidity.

In 1Q 2022, Starbucks continued to exhibit its fundamental strength. But it missed its target values. Supply chain disruptions intensified due to the threat of the new Covid-19 variant. Yet, revenues remained high at $8.05 billion, or a 19% year-over-year growth. Thanks to its increased store openings. The thing is, the uptrend in its store sales remained strong or a 13% year-over-year increase. EPS reached $0.7, showing increased efficiency amidst the expansion and external pressures.

Operating Revenues (MarketWatch)

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

In the recent earnings call, it was believed that the FY 2022 revenues could reach $33 billion, or a 13% year-over-year increase. Fortunately, Starbucks has a lot of growth drivers to prove its potential and meet its 2022 goals. In the last year, growth has become more evident. Also, the price of its products remains competitive. It may be another reason to increase its price and open stores without sacrificing revenue and margin growth.

In the US alone, it already had over 6,500 stores, which drove a massive increase in 1Q 2022 sales. Today, there are over 26 million members of its loyalty cards. Starbucks card loads and Starbucks mobile app usage continue to expand as well. Given its current positioning, the upward pattern of its core operations will continue. It's also a good thing that recent macroeconomic changes remain manageable. As such, purchasing power may adjust amidst the fairly aggressive price increase.

This year, the company plans to open 2,000 stores, a 70% increase in 2021 store openings. Of the 2,000 stores, over 70% of them will be located outside the US. It is logical since SBUX has received lots of love from consumers in Asia, particularly in China. For instance, it opened about 650 stores in China in 2021, comprising almost 50% of total openings. It shows that it may still penetrate many small-to-medium-sized markets despite its size. It is good to note how it starts to seep into other emerging markets. It will be another growth driver as its international market expands.

Store Openings (MSN)

However, Starbucks must remain careful. Heightened restrictions may disrupt its supply chain. Furthermore, if businesses close again, layoffs will lead to a decrease or loss of income. It must also watch out for the inflationary pressures right now. Last month, the inflation rate rose to 7.9%, a new all-time high in 40 years. It would impact both the purchasing power and operating costs and expenses. Hence, gross profit margin may contract to 16-17%, affecting the earnings.

But with the continued vaccination and decreasing transmission, the impact may recede. Of course, it may still be hard to make an inference during these turbulent times. But what is more evident now is the company's strong market positioning. From its strategic pricing and openings to its well-managed labor, it remains a formidable figure in the industry.

Lastly, Starbucks promised a better year ahead for its employees and shareholders. It already showed its FY 2022-2024 guidance last month. Amidst the leadership transition, it aims to improve human connection and innovation. A few days ago, it showcased more innovations for growth and sustainability in 2022-2030. By 2030, it may already have expanded its stores by 55,000 with nearly 45 million loyalty card members.

Price Assessment and Comparison

SBUX has been in a slightly downward pattern since the start of its 4Q 2021. But it was in the latter part of December when it had its steep crash. Today, it is trading at only $87.66, $28, or 25% lower than the start price of 2022. Its trend remains stagnant and does not show any promise to go up for the next few weeks. It seems to be in contrast with its solid and intact financials. But it still appears to be logical, given the strong headwinds it faces. Another factor is the rising inflation rate that impacts its material and labor costs. Other external factors due to the pandemic may become a challenge despite its strategic market positioning. Potential shutdowns or supply chain disruptions must also be considered.

Nevertheless, its slow-moving price still shows a high probability of rebounding in 2023-2024. This is still based on my estimation that the EPS may range from $3.93 to $4.50. This may even rise to $124, a 40-44% return in the current trading price. My projected price is based on the historical multiples. It remains possible despite the macroeconomic pressures.

EPS Forecast (Author Estimation)

The PE Ratio of SBUX is 23.69. It is higher than the standard ratio of 20, but it remains reasonable. It is lower than the average ratio of the S&P 500 of 25.16. It also remains near its competitors, such as Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) at 21.50 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) at 23.65. They all trade at about 20x multiple, but SBUX has the most enticing growth prospects in 2022-2024. The thing is, SBUX is yet to penetrate more of its low-tier markets, unlike the other two. It still has more opportunities for growth and expansion to catch up or even outdo its peers.

PE Ratio (Yahoo Finance)

Dividends

SBUX remains a promising dividend stock. The per-share value has consistently increased over the years. The company did not cut payouts amidst the pandemic. It had an average growth rate of 17% for the last five years. In 2020-2021, annual dividend growth was 9.7%. This year, dividends are set to $1.96 per share, another 9% increase.

Relative to its price, the current dividend yield is 2.24%, far higher than the market's basis points and its five-year average. The value of the stock remains enticing. To verify it, I used the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price $87.66 Estimated Dividends Per Share $1.96 Dividend Growth on Average 0.1772899729 Cost of Capital Equity 0.1996490877 Derived Value $103.201239 or $103.20

With that, SBUX remains 15% cheaper. It should have been set at a higher price, but external factors put downward pressure on the price. Even so, its current dip makes it an attractive dividend stock. It has a lower price with an increasing dividend payout.

Given its enticing valuation, we must know the capacity to sustain it. Its dividend payout ratio is 0.55, which means that 55% of its earnings go to dividend payouts. The company continues to be generous while ensuring its capacity to cover dividends. It is taking a safer path to earnings and investor engagement compared to MCD and QSR.

Dividend Payout Ratio (MarketWatch and NASDAQ)

Key Takeaways

Starbucks Corporation guarantees investors of its solid and intact fundamental health. The consistency in all its financial statements suggests its viability, liquidity, and sustainability. Its consistent dividend payments are a testament to its generosity and adequacy.

It must be careful of macro pressures that may affect its supply chain. SBUX has proven its capacity to adjust its operations to massive changes. But it has to watch out for the post-pandemic inflation, driven by pent-up demand and increased economic activity. It can affect its costs and expenses and the purchasing power of customers. Fortunately, it is in strategic market positioning with competitive prices and capitalization on expansion.

Meanwhile, its shares are still traded at a lower price due to the downward pressure of the said factors. Even so, its revenues and margins must improve further in the second half. Its expansion through store openings matched with strong brand loyalty will establish its growth this year. Price will surely bounce back, as proven by its financial performance, dividend growth, and market positioning. Its lower price matched with its dividends makes it a viable option, especially for dividend stocks.