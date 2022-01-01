DakotaSmith/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cyclical industries are tricky. Not only do you often hear various iterations on the theme of “it’s different this time” during the peaks (spoiler alert – it’s almost never different), but you have the bull trap lure of attractive-looking valuations ahead of weaker revenues and margins, and often cuts to expectations as the cyclical highs and lows tend to exceed initial expectations.

So, with that backdrop, maybe it is different this time for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX). Given a still-tight market for trucks and drivers, not to mention ongoing growth in e-commerce and intermodal, I think there’s an argument for a shallower cyclical correction this cycle. What’s more, Knight is actively building up its non-truckload operations and truckload earnings may only be around half the mix when the cycle peaks.

I liked Knight back in August, and the shares have beaten the S&P 500 since then, rising about 13%. That performance only matches that of the Dow Jones Transportation Index, though, and while the shares have outperformed some truckload carriers (Heartland (HTLD), U.S. Xpress (USX), Werner (WERN), Schneider (SNDR) has outperformed, as have more logistics-driven names like J.B. Hunt (JBHT). I still believe these shares are undervalued, but I do advise readers to beware of cyclical correction risk.

A Knight With New Horses

First and foremost in my “it’s different this time” argument is the different mix at Knight. Long a leading truckload carrier, Knight has been diversifying its business mix – first into brokerage and intermodal, and more recently into less-than-truckload.

The move into logistics continues to go well, particularly the “Power Only” offering where Knight can leverage its large trailer portfolio. In this business, the truck arrives at the shipper’s facility and picks up an already-loaded trailer. Logistics revenue rose 139% in the fourth quarter, but Power Only revenue grew 321% on a 132% increase in volume, and profitability is improving meaningfully.

With intermodal, load counts were down 23% in the last quarter and turns are still under pressure, but pricing was quite strong and profits were up sharply. With a switch from Berkshire Hathway’s (BRK.A) BNSF to Union Pacific (UNP), I would look for Knight to see improved turnaround and margins; Union Pacific has been outperforming BNSF on service metrics and investing in ramps and terminals to drive improved volumes.

Less-than-truckload remains an intriguing opportunity, particularly given that this market is more consolidated than truckload and has seen more responsible pricing across the cycle (in part due to the fact that irresponsible players go bankrupt…). Since my last update, Knight acquired another asset – buying North Dakota-based MME and adding more than 30 service centers across the Upper Midwest, Mountain, and Pacific Northwest regions.

As this graphic shows, Knight already has a good geographic footprint, but there’s still work to do filling it out, both in terms of adding states and backfilling with more service centers. While expanding into LTL trucking does nothing to ease the company’s challenges with drivers, it does give the company more flexibility on deploying assets, adds further value to brokerage, and gives the company additional growth levers.

Riding The Cycle … Bumps Ahead, But The Wheels Will Stay On

This has been an uncommonly strong up-cycle for the industry, with driver and equipment shortages magnifying (or exacerbating, depending on your point of view) cycle dynamics like the mad dash to restart production and supply V-shaped demand recoveries after the pandemic. You can see this in spot pricing – in the prior two cycles, trough-to-peak pricing increased about 40% (from $1.25 to $1.70 and $1.40 to $2.00), but this cycle has seen pricing go from $1.40 to around $2.65 (close to 90%).

Rates are definitely going to decline at some point, but I don’t think the market is set up for a sharp fall unless higher energy prices and global turmoil tip the economy over into a recession. Driver availability is still limited, equipment availability is still limited, and demand for shipping is still strong. Knight’s recent guidance can be interpreted as calling for a peak/to in the first half of 2022, but I don’t expect a precipitous decline – I think a 25% to 30% fall to around $1.90 to $2.00 is a reasonable expectation.

It’s also important to note that LTL and truckload don’t move in lockstep, so the fact that logistics, intermodal, and LTL are growing parts of the business mix is relevant. Intermodal and brokerage demand likely will also ease off peaks, but I think the cyclical correction will be shallower than in past cycles.

The Outlook

One headwind to keep an eye on is equipment sales. Gain on sales were a meaningful contributor to reported operating income in 2021 (around 7%), and while I do still see a tight equipment market in 2022 (supporting used truck prices), I could see this fading as a contributor later in the year.

I’m expecting 20% revenue growth in 2022, which is more or less in line with the Street, but I’m looking for a 5% decline in 2023, with a below-Street estimate of 6.85B (the Street’s at $7.3B). Longer term, I expect around 5% to 6% long-term revenue growth as Knight continues to expand non-truckload businesses.

I expect EBITDA to trough around $1.55B in 2023 (Street is closer to $1.66B), but I expect a nice rebound in 2024 (true for revenue as well). Over the longer term, I expect low double-digit FCF margins from Knight, as the growth of lower-margin businesses is offset by the lower capital intensity of operations like brokerage, and I expect FCF growth to come in a little higher than revenue.

The Bottom Line

I value Knight with multiple approaches, including discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA (7x), and P/E (12x). All lead me to believe that fair value is in the $60 to $70 range. I do worry about the risks that go with holding a cyclical company into a down-cycle – not just the risk that the cycle itself proves worse than expected, but that investors will ignore the space while revenue and margins are weak. Still, relative to the longer-term opportunity, I think that’s a risk that may be worth taking.