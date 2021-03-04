InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) went public in March 2021, raising $350 million in gross proceeds (excluding underwriter options) in an IPO that priced at $21.00 per share.
The firm provides healthcare management for high-cost, dual eligible seniors in the U.S.
INNV has been sanctioned by several state regulators for unacceptable service provision.
Until new management puts its own house in order, which will likely require several quarters of effort and monitoring, I’m on Hold for the stock.
Denver, Colorado-based InnovAge was founded to develop its InnovAge Platform to reduce unnecessary spend while focusing on the patient experience and improving outcomes.
Management is headed by president and CEO Patrick Blair, who has extensive experience in working with elderly and vulnerable populations at Bayada and at Anthem.
The company’s primary offerings include:
The firm contracts with government payors such as Medicare and Medicaid to provide personalized healthcare to elderly persons based on an interdisciplinary approach that seeks to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs.
In 2018, healthcare spending for Medicare and Medicaid amounted to more than $1.3 trillion. But only 12 million individuals accounted for $464 billion of that amount, representing the highest cost individuals that the firm is focused on.
According to a 2020 market research report by Mark Farrah Associates, four of the top five companies accounted for 47% of the Medicaid managed care market in 2019.
The top companies were:
Top line revenue by quarter has grown steadily over the past 5 quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has plateaued recently:
Operating income by quarter has fallen markedly in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven:
In the past 12 months, INNV’s stock price has fallen 76.7 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 11.65 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$750,760,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$644,880,000
|
Price / Sales
|
1.11
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.95
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
12.39
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$10,930,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
11.40%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.02
As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Centene (CNC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Centene (CNC)
|
InnovAge (INNV)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
0.43
|
1.11
|
158.1%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.51
|
0.95
|
86.3%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
11.71
|
12.39
|
5.8%
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$3,880,000,000
|
$10,930,000
|
-99.7%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
13.4%
|
11.4%
|
-15.2%
In its last earnings call, covering FQ2 2022’s results, management highlighted the challenge of addressing the deficiencies in the firm’s operations as identified in recent CMS and state audits.
The deficiencies highlighted included inconsistency in its transportation of patients, scheduling follow ups with coordinating entities and communication of information between its care teams and third parties.
Additionally, the firm will need to improve its documentation efforts across all aspects of care for patient interactions.
For example, the company has already submitted its corrective plan in California and has ‘moved into the monitoring phase of the sanction process.’ In Colorado, the firm is in the process of submitting its corrective action plans while New Mexico is still under audit which identified deficiencies similar to those identified in California and Colorado.
As to its financial results, revenue rose 11.5% year-over-year, due to an increase in the number of patients and an increase in Medicaid rates.
However, the company is experiencing higher per patient costs in three areas: outpatient and specialist care, inpatient and respite utilization and increased housing rates mandated by certain states.
Part of this higher cost of care was a result of atypically low comparison versus FQ2 2021 as a result of center closures due to the pandemic, but some is also due to wage inflation from a tight labor market.
Looking ahead, management has withdrawn forward guidance due to sanctions by Colorado and California and the uncertainty in New Mexico as well.
Also, the recent COVID Omicron surge will probably lengthen enrollment time cycles, reducing revenue growth in the process.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain timing of the end of enrollment freeze in California as a result of its audit deficiencies and compliance efforts.
Until INNV puts its own house in order, which will likely require several quarters of effort and monitoring, I’m Neutral on the stock.
