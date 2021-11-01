Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

The Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) has been one of my favorite funds to review on Seeking Alpha. It's nothing fancy, but it delivers on its objective to consistently deliver a 7% annualized distribution each month in a tax-efficient manner. By holding ETFs across a variety of asset classes, it resembles what you might find in a closed-end fund. But the ETF structure means HNDL is far less volatile, which is excellent news for retirees not interested in frequent trading.

However, since my last article in December, I've realized that I overlooked one significant flaw and gave HNDL a pass on another. Specifically, HNDL's policy of selecting the lowest-cost ETFs in each asset class or, in some cases, the largest by assets under management, is not good for shareholders. In addition, the equal-weight portfolio I've been benchmarking HNDL against since its inception continues to outperform, even after adjusting for fees and leverage. Therefore, this article aims to take a much more critical look at HNDL's approach and the assets it holds. If I sound too bearish, that's not my intent, as I still believe HNDL will meet the objectives of many income investors. However, I feel the need to discuss these two flaws in greater detail, and if it causes you to take a second look, that's just part of the portfolio management process.

HNDL combines two equally-weighted portfolios: a passively-managed core portfolio and an actively-managed explore portfolio. The core portfolio has 35% to U.S. aggregate bonds, 7.50% to the Nasdaq-100, and 7.50% to large-cap U.S. equities. The explore portfolio results from an algorithm that allocates weights to 12 unique asset types with no asset comprising more than 16% of the ETF. The prospectus describes the strategy as "momentum tilted," and the Index is rebalanced monthly and reconstituted annually in January. I've summarized the current allocations in the graphic below.

At a high level, HNDL is currently underweight fixed-income (4) and mortgage-backed securities (5), and overweight MLPs (6) and equities (7). The current portfolio is roughly 50 to 50 split between equity and fixed-income securities. HNDL's top ten holdings are listed below, but please note no cash is held. That's the 23% effective leverage factor distorting the weights, and the figures used throughout this article are adjusted for this.

Followers of HNDL will notice several changes over the last three months resulting from the annual reconstitution. Nine ETFs, totaling 41% of the total target weight, were replaced, as follows:

SCHZ replaced by the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) VTI replaced by the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) ITOT replaced by the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) HTRB replaced by the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) MBB replaced by the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index ETF (VMBS) QYLD replaced by the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) HYLB replaced by the iShares Broad USD HY Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) FUTY replaced by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) MLPA replaced by the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Most of these changes appear due to a policy change that results in the lowest-cost option selected for most ETFs in the core portfolio. However, for the explore portfolio, the default selection is now the largest ETF by assets under management, with an exception granted for ETFs that have expense ratios at least 20% less. This policy change explains why XLU replaced the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF despite having a higher expense ratio. FUTY's 0.08% is precisely 20% less than XLU's 0.10%, so XLU, the larger fund, won in a tiebreaker.

Next, let's look at HNDL's performance since its inception in January 2018, assuming all dividends were reinvested.

Portfolio Visualizer

As shown, HNDL outperformed the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) by an annualized 3.45% but underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) an annualized 7.43%. This isn't necessarily very surprising since we've been in a bull market for most of the last four years. I showed in a previous article how if HNDL launched in 2008, it would have taken nearly seven years for SPY to catch up. The reason is that HNDL's assets, adjusting for leverage and fees, had about a 20% lower drawdown from November 2007 to February 2009. HNDL is for risk-averse investors needing income, not for those early in their accumulation years.

You may have noticed HNDL's annualized gain of 5.80% isn't enough to cover the 7% target distribution. It's true and is why it's currently trading below its initial $25 offering price. However, until December 2021, its annualized gain was 8.36%, so it's the result of the swift market correction most ETFs are experiencing. Still, it begs the question of why HNDL hasn't protected shareholders this year, as the graph below shows that it underperformed SPY by 0.51%.

Portfolio Visualizer

I have two explanations that I'd like to go into greater detail next.

The Explore Portfolio's Algorithm Is Sub-Optimal

In my first piece on HNDL on January 1, 2021, and every subsequent article since, I've voiced concerns about HNDL's proprietary algorithm used to determine allocations to the explore portfolio. It was a simple exercise of creating a benchmark portfolio that any retail investor could easily copy. This benchmark has the same allocations as HNDL's core portfolio and equal-weight the 12 assets in the explore portfolio. For simplicity, and because registered investment companies can easily rebalance portfolios while simultaneously avoiding taxes, I set the portfolio to rebalance monthly. Below are the results using the latest ETF choices.

Portfolio Visualizer

Keep in mind that this unlevered benchmark gained a whole percentage point more than HNDL. The 23% leverage would add about 1.57% more return, and HNDL's expense ratio was 1.17% for most of this period. Therefore, we can safely say the algorithm has not produced any alpha for shareholders. Four years may still be too early to conclude it's a bust, but it's something I've been waiting to see for more than a year now, and I don't think it's an unreasonable expectation.

For those looking to recreate this graph above for the long run, here is a link you can use, but you will have to configure appropriate asset backfills should your subscription allow you. The graph below is the performance summary since 2008, and if you'd like to do this yourself, leave a comment at the end of the article, and I'd be happy to offer assistance.

Portfolio Visualizer

Since the starting period was January 2008, this graph helps envision how an unlevered version of HNDL likely would have performed before, and recovered from, the Great Financial Crisis. Its maximum drawdown from May 2008 to February 2009 was 20.80%, or around 27% after accounting for leverage and fees. Still, it's far better than what SPY experienced, a 48.23% loss between November 2007 and February 2009. Finally, the benchmark's 6.61% annualized return should clear the 7% hurdle with the leverage added in, so I don't have much doubt that HNDL's yield is sustainable. A deep recession where equities and bonds substantially fall might call it into question, but I consider that a low-probability event.

The Policy For Selecting ETFs Doesn't Make Sense

Earlier, I described the nine ETF changes made at the January reconstitution. Recall how the lowest-fee ETF in the asset class was the default option in some cases, while in others, the winning ETF was the one with the most assets under management. I've praised the low-cost approach before, but now I've had a change of heart and think it's doing shareholders more harm than good. Allow me to explain further.

In the last six months, I have expanded my ETF coverage, creating a database of over 800+ U.S. equity ETFs that track everything from short- and long-term performance histories to specific fundamental and technical metrics for each ETF. I'm in the process of doing the same for fixed-income ETFs, too, and I have to say it's incredible the number of choices investors have. More specifically, the number of low-cost options has increased, and there's so much competition now that a few basis points extra in fees will have minimal impact on long-term returns. To illustrate, I put together the following fee matrix to show the effect various expense ratios have on your investments over time, assuming a 7% annual return. For those looking for more customization, please visit this website.

Author

Let's pick a time horizon of ten years and an expense ratio of 0.16%, which is about what HNDL's underlying assets net out to be. In this setup, investors lose 3.02% of their gains to fees, which isn't bad. Adding an extra ten basis points to an expense ratio of 0.26%, and that figure increases to just 4.89%. Remember, the objective is maximizing returns. A rational investor should choose the higher-fee option so long as the underlying holdings can generate excess returns of more than 1.87% over ten years (4.89% less 3.02%). I'm arguing that's more than doable, and I have many examples to prove it. Let's go through some on the equity side.

Real Estate

HNDL currently holds SCHH, which is the largest by assets under management. It also happens to be the cheapest, with a 0.07% expense ratio. However, it's in seventh place out of the nine with sufficient history over the last ten years. The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) and the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ) are likely not broad-based enough, but there's nothing wrong with the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) or the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR). Through February 2022, these two ETFs produced ten-year returns of 138.76% and 127.61%, respectively. That's 25.36% and 14.21% better than SCHH, and they're low-cost ETFs, too.

Author

Dividend ETFs

HNDL holds the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) in its domestic dividend ETF category. VIG has been a solid performer over the last decade, mainly because it's a low-yielding fund with similarities to the S&P 500 ETFs HNDL already owns. It has a bit of a value lean, but not much, and I've recently downgraded VIG for this reason and others, including my expectation for a slowing dividend growth rate. The graph below shows VIG's performance against IVV since 2007.

Portfolio Visualizer

Instead, I've compiled a list of alternatives that would better diversify the fund and likely boost returns. At the top of the list is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which has the same expense ratio, better dividend yield and growth, and a forward price-earnings ratio about six points less. Ten-year returns are also 44% higher. Even though SCHD is a $35 billion fund, VIG gets preference in HNDL's model because it's a $63 billion ETF.

Author

VIG was the worst performer out of all the ETFs listed above from November to February. Also, it was the fourth-worst out of the 64 dividend ETFs that I report on each month. Not coincidentally, VIG also has the fourth-highest forward P/E ratio among these 64 dividend ETFs. From a risk management perspective, adding VIG to the portfolio doesn't make much sense. To protect a portfolio from a switch from growth to value, you don't buy one of the highest P/E funds in the category. Instead, you go for cheap ETFs like SCHD, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), or even the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (EPS).

Portfolio Visualizer

Remember that HNDL is currently overweight Real Estate and Dividend ETFs. These selections matter and I think Strategy Shares can take certain steps to improve returns. Even monitoring the equity portfolio's P/E ratio would be a good start.

Investment Recommendation

As one of only two ETF analysts covering HNDL, I hope my previous articles have given you confidence in Strategy Shares' multi-asset approach to delivering consistent 7% distributions each year. I've backtested the asset classes and determined that the distribution is sustainable with the leverage employed. Also, it's unlikely you would be able to replicate the tax efficiency of its distributions by selling off assets to create "homemade" dividends. Finally, the ETF structure benefits risk-averse retirees since they won't have to deal with premiums and discounts to NAV that add to the risks of closed-end funds. These are good things, and arguably, it's worth the 0.97% expense ratio.

However, the purpose of this article was to highlight two major flaws with HNDL's approach. First, the algorithm used results in sub-optimal asset allocations. I check this each time I review, and I'm often disappointed. My unlevered custom benchmark, which effectively ignores the algorithm and sets each asset in the explore portfolio to equal weight, outperformed HNDL by an annualized one percent since its inception. The outperformance would be even higher after adjusting for leverage and fees. In my view, it's time we started seeing some proof that this algorithm works.

The second flaw is how HNDL selects its assets. Buying an ETF based on assets under management or by expense ratio might sound great in theory but has little value in the real world. The ETF space is incredibly competitive, and a few extra basis points in fees won't make a difference in returns, just like how a $63 billion ETF isn't more attractive than a $35 billion ETF. Instead, what matters are things like revenue and earnings growth, valuation, sentiment changes, interest rate forecasts, credit quality, and duration. Therefore, given these flaws, my rating on HNDL is only a hold today, and I look forward to assessing how each of HNDL's assets performs against their peers as the year progresses.