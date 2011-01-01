Have you seen all the negative things that have been thrown at the market of late? Well, if you have not, let me tell you what you missed.
We had the Russian/Ukrainian war, oil rallying strongly, the supposed death of the US Dollar, China shutting down because of another Covid variant, nuclear threats, an earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan, the Fed raising rates, reducing its balance sheet, and outlining 6 more rate hikes... oh, and don’t forget the scary “death cross” that all the financial media was reporting.
It seems that everything has been thrown at the market, including the kitchen sink, yet we have seen quite a strong rally. In fact, how many of you news-hounds even realize that the market bottomed on the exact day that Russia invaded Ukraine, and has now rallied 350 points (8.5%) off the bottom struck that day?
I know this has left so many of you scratching your heads. But, if you are scratching your head, I guess you did not learn the lesson the market taught in the spring of 2020. While the worst of the Covid death rates were being reported, while there were economic lockdowns being reported throughout the United States, while companies were drastically lowering their earnings expectations, while we were seeing record levels of unemployment, and while economists were proclaiming we were about to go into a recession, the stock market rallied over 1000 points in an almost straight line higher, as per our expectations at the time. I know many of you have seen me post this picture before, but it tells the story so well.
So, while I view it as beating a dead horse, many of you still believe this news-horse is alive and well and can be rode with reliability. All I have to say is that those are some really good blinders you must be wearing.
In the meantime, I will be traveling over the coming week to Israel, where I am going to be able to meet the many wonderful people who run Seeking Alpha every day. So, I do not have much time to write this article, and it will be relatively short.
In the coming week, I am expecting the market to top out, and provide us with the last opportunity for the bears to take us to a lower low. But, I think there is a high probability the bears will likely fail. Our support now is in the 4345/50SPX region. And, as long as the next pullback holds that support, I am expecting to next head to our next higher targets.
I will not likely be able to do any more updates for a few weeks due to my travel schedule. So, have a great week.
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" me.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
“Avi - Killer calls non-human from the future...... amazing work!”
"March 2020 I stopped doing what everyone else was doing, stopped doing the same thing over and over and blowing up accounts, and started listening to Avi. My IRA has experienced 300% return since then."
“Ranking Avi’s calls on pivots as “superb” is an understatement!”
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.