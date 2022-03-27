portishead1/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies are done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Trade Signals for 3/21/2022

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Ticker Action Shares Name DHR SELL 106 Danaher Corp TDG BUY 46 TransDigm Group Inc

iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades

Holdings for iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 3/18/2022

Current Portfolio 3/18/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 176 9.36% $28,860 02/22/22 ($28,959) — — ($98) (BBWI) 568 9.28% $28,622 02/28/22 ($30,285) — — ($1,663) (CHTR) 53 9.93% $30,598 03/14/22 ($30,195) — — $403 (DHR) 106 10.05% $30,972 02/01/21 ($28,797) $5,001 $100 $7,277 (INCY) 452 11.03% $33,990 02/28/22 ($30,799) — — $3,192 (MA) 84 9.54% $29,408 11/01/21 ($33,250) $5,525 $49 $1,731 (MCO) 96 10.31% $31,798 07/01/19 ($18,860) $1,007 $584 $14,529 (NFLX) 88 10.86% $33,493 03/14/22 ($29,359) — — $4,133 (QCOM) 192 9.59% $29,566 08/02/21 ($32,635) $6,321 $436 $3,688 (V) 140 9.95% $30,675 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $255 $1,335

Holdings for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 3/18/2022

Current Portfolio 3/18/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 22 1.54% $3,608 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $259 $6,944 (ADBE) 10 1.93% $4,533 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $5,181 (ALGN) 10 1.89% $4,429 11/22/21 ($6,726) — — ($2,297) (AMT) 22 2.28% $5,336 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $431 $3,429 (AMZN) 2 2.75% $6,450 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $6,575 (ANTM) 10 2.04% $4,780 02/28/22 ($4,503) — $13 $290 (APP) 67 1.56% $3,648 08/23/21 ($6,110) $1,816 — ($646) (BBWI) 85 1.83% $4,283 02/28/22 ($4,533) — — ($250) (BSX) 87 1.64% $3,847 02/24/20 ($3,949) $700 — $598 (CHTR) 8.1 2.01% $4,698 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $3,434 (COUP) 37 1.43% $3,354 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($1,823) — ($2,017) (CRM) 21 1.96% $4,595 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $3,086 (CRWD) 28 2.49% $5,826 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 — $5,922 (DASH) 52 2.38% $5,579 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) — ($324) (DHR) 20 2.49% $5,844 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $45 $3,939 (DIS) 35 2.10% $4,911 08/24/20 ($5,102) $902 — $710 (DOCU) 43 1.75% $4,107 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) — ($3,564) (FATE) 120 1.93% $4,530 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,271) — ($5,240) (FB) 20 1.85% $4,330 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $2,092 (FIS) 50 2.04% $4,791 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $147 ($1,861) (FISV) 56 2.40% $5,634 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — ($564) (GOOGL) 3 3.49% $8,168 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $5,887 (INCY) 67 2.15% $5,038 02/28/22 ($4,566) — — $472 (INTU) 12 2.46% $5,758 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $98 $3,987 (KMX) 47 2.10% $4,910 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — ($467) (MA) 16 2.39% $5,601 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $132 $4,720 (MCO) 17 2.40% $5,631 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $239 $5,190 (MSFT) 20 2.56% $6,009 01/04/16 ($2,085) $2,753 $347 $7,023 (MTCH) 41 1.80% $4,210 02/28/22 ($4,589) — — ($379) (MU) 51 1.73% $4,050 02/28/22 ($4,527) — — ($477) (NFLX) 11 1.79% $4,187 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $3,857 (NOW) 7 1.73% $4,059 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 — $4,918 (NVDA) 20 2.26% $5,291 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $15 $8,969 (PYPL) 34 1.72% $4,038 02/21/17 ($2,209) $2,142 — $3,971 (QCOM) 30 1.97% $4,620 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $199 $2,161 (RIVN) 73 1.42% $3,329 02/28/22 ($4,854) — — ($1,525) (SCHW) 54 2.07% $4,860 02/28/22 ($4,555) — — $305 (SGEN) 41 2.50% $5,855 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 — $4,252 (SHOP) 7 2.33% $5,460 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,545 — $4,772 (SNAP) 130 2.00% $4,680 11/22/21 ($6,427) — — ($1,747) (SNOW) 17 1.62% $3,788 02/16/21 ($6,487) $1,820 — ($878) (TDG) 6 1.69% $3,968 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,710 $912 $5,519 (TSLA) 6 2.32% $5,432 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $12,318 (TSM) 36 1.64% $3,842 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $44 ($463) (UNH) 12 2.59% $6,073 05/22/17 ($2,274) $1,335 $303 $5,438 (V) 26 2.43% $5,697 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $156 $3,832 (W) 30 1.60% $3,748 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($1,388) — ($3,029) (WDAY) 20 2.08% $4,872 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,141 — $1,800

