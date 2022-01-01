KTStock/iStock via Getty Images

Two high-yield communications stocks - Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and AT&T (NYSE:T) - offer yields well in excess of long-term interest rates at the moment. LUMN boasts a dividend yield of roughly 9% while T forward dividend yield will likely be in the 6 to 8% range.

In addition to the attractive dividend, both stocks are trading at suppressed prices. T is trading at roughly 31% below its 52-week high and about 5% above its 52-week low, while LUMN is trading at 28.2% below its 52-week high and about 19% above its 52-week low.

Both also have battled stagnant/declining core businesses and heavy leverage. This largely explains the bearish sentiment being inflicted on both companies' stock prices, and has pushed both to execute on fairly aggressive dispositions and spinoffs in recent quarters.

Both also say they are pivoting to growth, and are investing heavily to do so. While it remains to be seen if these efforts will be successful for either company, it nonetheless stands to reason that the investment theses for both rely heavily on effectively executing here. Market patience has worn thin, and it is now time for the management teams at both companies to either put up or shut up.

Which is the better buy today? While both companies have their strengths and weaknesses, and we do like the fact that T has an investment grade credit rating, LUMN's deeply discounted valuation compared to T's unimpressive discount, gives it a much greater margin of safety and therefore wins the nod for being a better buy in our view.

AT&T Vs. Lumen - Heavy Leverage & CapEx Burdens

There is no mistaking the fact that both companies are heavily leveraged. While both have well-laddered debt maturity schedules and sufficient liquidity to avoid any near-term dangers of insolvency, both companies realize that they at the very least cannot afford to take on much more leverage. In particular, they need to return to growth in their core businesses to drive natural deleveraging over time. The challenge here, of course, is that in order to drive growth in their businesses, they need to invest aggressively in them. However, the heavy debt and dividend burdens are weighing on their ability to do that.

T finally came to the realization that they could not do everything to the extent that they wanted to, so they reduced all three by spinning off the media business (thereby reducing investment CapEx needs), spinning off a large pile of debt in the same transaction, and also announced that they would slash the dividend in the wake of that move. As they stated on their most recent earnings call:

we understood we had three businesses that had really great potential: software-based entertainment with HBO Max, fiber, and 5G. We felt that the secular trends that were behind these businesses were really great and we needed to press up and invest significantly. And at the same time, we understood given our dividend, the size of our dividend, as well as the size of our debt load that we couldn’t lean in to the extent we wanted to. So we took the steps that we needed to over the last two years in simplifying the company, separating it, putting WarnerMedia in the right capital structure for the long-term... with the financial flexibility we have created, we’re able to invest significantly and lean into those trends over the next several years.

While this move obviously hurt income investors who were depending on T for its previous dividend yield, we think from a long-term perspective, it was the only logical move for the management team as a long overdue consequence for terrible past capital allocation decisions. We think T is now in a much better spot and should be able to pick up the pieces and move forward better than it was previously.

For LUMN, management still feels good about the balance sheet, though its leverage is pretty high. As management stated on the most recent earnings call:

about 80% of our debt is fixed. If you combine that with the fact that we refinanced about $20-plus billion in the last three years and the fact that we are going to be paying down a significant amount of debt [following closing these sales], and you look at our maturity profile, we have very minimal needs in terms of tapping the market. So, I think we are very well-positioned in terms of our balance sheet... I think we have been pretty good about calibrating our leverage to the business profile. So even though we are divesting a fair amount of legacy revenues, we haven’t really levered up. If you think about Quantum Fiber, that’s going to be a high-growth business and infrastructure business. So, you always have to think about de-averaging our leverage and think about whether that’s appropriate going forward. Our view right now is the 3.6 is probably a good assumption. Now we have said that it will be roughly in that zip code. So, any quarter-over-quarter, you might see some fluctuations. But until the business profile changes significantly, we don’t see the need to change that at this point. And like Jeff has mentioned several times is we are going through an investment cycle, and it truly is a discrete project. It is upgrading our copper network to fiber and it’s a long-lived asset. And so, as we do that, we are okay with the leverage fluctuating a little bit as we fund that build.

Like T, they have taken inorganic steps to eliminate debt as they will be transferring about billions in debt in these asset sales and then might be able to pay off even more debt with its billions of dollars in additional net proceeds. On top of that, they will have an additional $0.7 billion in free cash flow net of dividends this year based on guidance that they should be able to use to reduce debt. Meanwhile, they only have $3.6 billion in debt due over the next 3 years, so any concerns about their balance sheet should be minimal at this point.

Still, if their earmarked growth CapEx spending fails to right the ship and return the company to top line growth within the timeline that management has set, they may have to eventually slash their dividend similar to what T did in order to keep leverage under control and invest more aggressively to try to push the business into growth mode. An alternative route - which we hope they pursue anyway - is to continue pruning the portfolio of noncore/underperforming businesses/assets in order to unlock value via buybacks, further pay down debt, and improve the organic growth proposition by further focusing on the highest quality/growthiest assets.

Valuation Models: T Stock vs. LUMN Stock

While T is in slightly better fundamental position right now than LUMN in our view, LUMN crushes T in the valuation category, making it a true deep value play and a Strong Buy, while T is a slightly undervalued to fairly valued income investment that merely warrants a Buy rating here.

Our LUMN valuation model is pretty straightforward: subtracting the $10 billion it is expecting to receive from its asset sales this year, it currently trades at a meager 5.3x our modeled 2022 EBITDA.

This is undervalued on a relative and absolute basis. Over the past 5 years, LUMN has commanded a 5.6x EV/EBITDA multiple. Not only does this imply 13.3% upside from current levels, we think a 6x EV/EBITDA is more accurate given that its asset mix is more favorable now after striking deals to sell off its non-core assets. For the sake of conservatism, however, we assume a ~5.8x EV/EBITDA multiple of 2023E adjusted EBITDA, which gets us to a $15.5 Buy Under Price and 40% implied upside from the current share price. Regardless of how we slice it, LUMN remains deeply undervalued here.

T, on the other hand, does not look quite so cheap from a valuation perspective. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 7.72x compared to its historical average of 6.34x, though this gap is not quite as large if we use the 5-year average multiple of 7.14x. Still, even using the 5-year average multiple implies that the stock should be trading nearly 17% lower from its current level. With interest rates set to rise in the coming months, that is not a good place to be for a business that is still struggling to right its ship.

Investor Takeaway

Both T and LUMN have had a spotty history that includes significant capital misallocation. Both claim that under relatively new CEOs they are pivoting to growth and are deleveraging at the same time. While T has already ripped off its band-aid by spinning off the media business along with a chunk of debt and slashing the dividend, LUMN is still clinging to its $1 per share dividend, though it is selling off a large chunk of its non-core assets this year in order to pay off a pile of debt and reduce CapEx needs.

While T is in a slightly better spot moving forward given that its cash flow situation will not be as tight as LUMN's, LUMN trades at a clear discount to a conservative estimate of fair value, while T arguably trades at a premium. Still, we think that T's recently improved forward outlook, investment grade balance sheet, and 12.4% forward free cash flow yield warrant it a Buy rating here. LUMN is the better buy in our view with a Strong Buy rating and massive upside potential along with a 15% forward free cash flow yield.

Some investors might wonder: why not hold both? While there certainly is nothing inherently wrong with that approach, at High Yield Investor, we take a more selective approach and focus on only the highest conviction income stocks in each sector in order to maximize our total return potential.

HYI Investment Process (HYI)

While LUMN is definitely not a low-risk investment right now and is in fact probably our highest risk investment at the moment, it constitutes just a small allocation in our portfolio and is well balanced by an overwhelming allocation to more conservative high-yield income investments that we have high conviction in.