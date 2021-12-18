JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

1. Investment Thesis

Ukraine-Russia War. Inflation. Rate hikes. Supply chain issues. Oil price spiked to $140 a barrel. Oil price receded under $100 a barrel. China tightened regulations on internet platforms that profit from teenagers. China pledged to support markets.

Investors in general do not like uncertainties when it comes to investing because uncertainties lead to unexpected market shocks that tank stock prices regardless of fundamentals, and nobody wants to catch falling knives, and certainly nobody likes to see the price of a stock continue to tumble despite repeated attempts to dollar-cost average to reduce the initial cost basis. Yep, been there, done that. Yet, tumultuous times often present golden investment opportunities for the brave-hearted. The key to staying the course and capitalising on the revaluation of equities when almost everything in your portfolio is falling is to focus on quality and best-of-breed companies.

Therefore, to have a portion of the portfolio that can weather all kinds of situations while generating consistently growing, inflation-beating income not only helps investors remain calm and not panic-sell but also provides long-term returns. It is with this preamble that I introduce the Dividend Contenders.

2. Who Are The Dividend Contenders?

According to Ken Faulkenberry, founder of Arbor Investment Planner,

Dividend Contenders List is to identify all U.S. companies which have increased their dividend for 10 years or more, but less than 25 years.

Using a methodology, I screened 335 Dividend Contenders to surface 7 that grow dividends at double-digits growth rates, and these 7 were further whittled down to the best - Best Buy (NYSE: NYSE:BBY). Before I go into why Best Buy is the best, let's look at why dividend payers ought to be part of an investor's portfolio, and why there are no recommendation from the Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions in this article.

3. Dividend Paying Companies Work Well During Periods of High Inflation And Excessive Money Printing

Research has shown that dividend-paying companies' contribution to one's portfolio overall return should not be overlooked. Based on a Morgan Stanley's research, dividends have accounted for more than 40% of the total returns over the last 91 years from 1930 to 2021. Dividend paying companies generally have stronger balance sheets than non-dividend paying companies.

However, I will be remiss not to mention that dividends' contributions to total returns were not uniform throughout this period.

Hartford Funds

Dividends contributed more in some decades than others, making up 44% of the total returns in the 1960s, 73% (!) in the 1970s and 28% in the 1980s. Why was that the case? Well, the above mentioned periods coincided with what was known as The Great Inflation (see graph below).

Federal Reserve History

In 1964, inflation measured a little more than 1 percent per year. It had been in this vicinity over the preceding six years. Inflation began ratcheting upward in the mid-1960s and reached more than 14 percent in 1980. It eventually declined to average only 3.5 percent in the latter half of the 1980s. While economists debate the relative importance of the factors that motivated and perpetuated inflation for more than a decade, there is little debate about its source. The origins of the Great Inflation were policies that allowed for an excessive growth in the supply of money—Federal Reserve policies.

Source: Federal Reserve History

Take a moment for these to sink in. Historically, some of the best total returns from dividends occurred during periods of high inflation and excessive growth in the supply of money. Sounds familiar? We are currently facing a 40-year high inflation of 7.9% and is just emerging from the two years of intense money printing. In fact, it is estimated that 80% of all the US-dollars in circulation were printed in the last two years. And despite all the aforementioned uncertainties, the market is still trading 66% higher than its historical average.

Current Market Valuation

If we are headed towards a period of poor market performance, be it a sideway trading for a prolonged period or worse, enter into a bear market, having dividend paying stocks will help to provide returns even when stocks do not appreciate in price.

4. Not All Dividend Paying Stocks Are Worth The Stock-picking Effort (And Money)

I am a cautious, long-term bull, a realist who sees a high possibility of the market trading sideways for a few years until the overvalued companies with high valuations are able to increase earnings to justify their lofty P/E ratios. In such a scenario, it is dividends and not capital appreciation that will make up the bulk of the real returns.

Spoiler Alert 1: Most Dividend Payers Are Overvalued

However, not just any dividend paying stock will qualify. Many income seeking investors will naturally gravitate towards the Dividend Aristocrats and the Dividend Champions, companies that have paid dividends for 25 years or more. In other words, the highest quality names in the dividend universe. However, it is my opinion that most of these have already become overvalued. See table below.

Ticker P/E (TTM) PE (Historical average) Status ADP 32.46 24.98 Champion NEE 31.73 18.15 Aristocrat KO 25.6 22.02 Aristocrat PG 25.73 20.14 Aristocrat

Source: Data from FAST Graphs

Comparing some of these well-known Dividend Aristocrats' current P/E ratio against their own historical P/E, it is clear that they are trading at elevated levels right now.

Investing in the highest yielding Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Champions will not work either. For instance, the highest yielding Dividend Champion is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) at 7.69%. However, EPD did not make my list because its average dividend growth rate for the past 20 years is a mere 5.88%, and even that has slowed to an average growth rate of just 2.52% for the past 5 years, which means the meagre dividend growth is certainly not beating inflation.

Another way to examine stocks' valuation is to use Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades for Valuation on all the 64 Dividend Aristocrats to find undervalued ones. I could only surface 7 companies with grades from B- to A-. A mere 10.9% of the Dividend Aristocrats are deemed to be undervalued by Seeking Alpha's Valuation Grade. Next, I shall examine these 7 in detail.

Seeking Alpha

Spoiler Alert 2: Dividend Growth Rates Are Slowing

Could these 7 companies meet the investment goal of providing growing dividends that can beat inflation? Check out the table below.

Author's. Data from Seeking Alpha and FASTGraphs

Source: Author's. Data from Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs

6 out of 7 of these Dividend Aristocrats have declining dividend growth rates. Only Nucor (NUE) has been increasing the dividend growth rates over the past decade but since the yield is so low, it does not meet my investment goal of generating sufficient income fast enough. Besides, there were periods in time when Nucor cut dividends and that does not give me confidence that it will not do so again.

There are Dividend Aristocrats like Cintas Corporation (CTAS) with its eye-popping double-digit average dividend growth rate of 18.17% for the past 20 years, which accelerated to 39.18% for the past 5 years. However, CTAS is also trading at extremely high valuations when compared to its own historical norms, and as a value-investor, I cannot recommend this in good conscience.

Spoiler Alert 3: Total Returns Underperform S&P

That leaves Leggett & Platt (LEG), 3M Company (MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) from the initial list of 7 undervalued Dividend Aristocrats with the best current dividend yield which is also higher than the 4-year average dividend yield. If an investor is looking for a stable dividend yield that grows every year, these three companies could meet their investment goals. However, they do not meet mine on two accounts.

Author's. Data from FAST Graphs

Source: Author's. Data from FAST Graphs

Firstly, the dividend growth rate has been declining. That signals a concern with the companies' ability to generate sufficient free cash flow to cover the growing dividends. Secondly, these three companies have underperformed the S&P 500 massively over a 20-year, 10-year and 5-year period, even after accounting for dividends. Perhaps I am asking for too much from dividend paying companies but I do want them to at least market-perform. If not, why bother to pick stock when buying the index gives superior returns?

5. Selection Methodology

I used the following selection criteria to narrow the search from 335 Dividend Contenders to 7, and that is further reduced to just 1.

Having looked through the best quality names from the Dividend Aristocrats, and having rejected them (oops), I moved on to the Dividend Contenders. These are U.S. companies which have increased their dividend for 10 years or more, but less than 25 years.

The average dividend growth rate has to be at least 7% to beat inflation handily The 1-year dividend growth rate should be at least equal to the 3-year, and 10-year rates to have some certainty that the company is committed to grow dividends at this rate The P/E ratio of the company has to be less than its historical normal P/E The company is committed to reward shareholders so companies that have a history of cutting dividends and diluting shareholders are rejected The business has to be viable so earnings and revenue over the long term have to trend upwards Preferably, the business should be investment grade, meaning at least BBB-. Dividend payout ratio has to be manageable and can be covered by free cash flow.

Using the above criteria, I surfaced the following 7 companies.

Author's. Data from FAST Graphs and Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's. Data from FAST Graphs and Seeking Alpha

Among these, I like Best Buy and Williams-Sonoma (WSM). I have already covered WSM separately and you can read about that here. I will proceed to examine the remaining 6 names.

What About GS, MS, JEF, DKS, AND BC?

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) are interesting choices.

Both GS and MS are investment grade companies rated BBB+, and JEF is rated BBB. However, all three did not outperform S&P 500 over a 20-year period, mainly due to underperformance during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Considering the performance over a shorter timeframe of 10 years, Goldman Sachs beat S&P by a little, while Morgan Stanley fared much better, crushing S&P by 6.5% over the same 10-year period. Jefferies on the other hand just managed to market-perform.

FAST Graphs FAST Graphs FAST Graphs

Goldman Sachs has been increasing the dividend growth rate. However, as it has only 5 years of dividend growth on record, there is some risk that management may pause dividend growth like how it did in 2002-2003, 2005-2006, 2010-2013, and 2014-2015.

Morgan Stanley has also been growing dividends for the past 8 years. However, it has also paused the growth on its dividends previously (2001-2003, 2005-2006, and 2010-2013), so there is some risk that MS's management may consider repeating the past if they think they need to conserve cash.

Jefferies has only been growing dividends for the past 2 years. It has also paused the growth on its dividends previously (2006-2007, and 2010-2016), so there is some risk that Jefferies's management may consider to stop dividend increase if they think they need to.

For the reasons mentioned above, I will think twice about investing in these 3 companies.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC)

This company makes leisure products, namely boat related parts and actual boats. Brands include Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner and many more.

This is a cyclical business, and as you can see from the chart below, there have been many periods of ups and downs in earnings, including several years of negative earnings.

FAST Graphs

On top of that, there have been a time in its past when it had to cut the dividend by 91%. That is a deal breaker for me.

Due to the pandemic, there has been recent renewed interest in its products that led to a surge in revenue of $1.5 billion from 2020 to 2021. Although analysts are projecting further growth in the next two years, I do not agree with their assessment. Firstly, analysts' earnings projections for BC have never been reliable.

FAST Graphs

Secondly, with the pandemic under control, it is more likely than not that interest in Brunswick's boats will return to its pre-pandemic levels.

EM website

As you can see from the table above, BC's pre-pandemic operating revenue growth was pretty anemic, increasing only slightly from $3.72 billion in 2012 to $4.11 billion in 2019, and it is my belief that revenue will return to those levels again.

The uncertainty and unreliability of BC's business and prospects are not attractive to a long-term investor like me.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) almost made my buy-list.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a sporting goods retailer that runs 730 stores in the eastern United States. It has been paying a growing dividend for eight consecutive years. Although the 1.7% dividend yield is small, the five-year average dividend growth rate of 21.72% is impressive, and if that can be sustained, it can compound and double in under 3.5 years. The company's 5-year operating earnings growth rate (21.06%) is nothing short of amazing, beating the earning growth rate of mature technology companies like Apple (AAPL) (16.58%), Facebook (FB) (15.24%) and Microsoft (MSFT) (20.98%).

However, from the earnings perspective, DKS's EPS growth pre-pandemic was not impressive. From 2012 to 2019, EPS growth averaged 9.88%.

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

The company actually underperformed S&P 500 during this same time period. The pandemic provided DKS a boost with increased orders of sports, fishing, and camping equipment among other things. After the impressive 66% growth in 2020 and 142% in 2021, analysts expect EPS growth to decline sharply by 20% in 2022 to $12.55 per share. I agree with that assessment.

Bear in mind that despite the projected decline in EPS, the expected EPS of $12.55 per share in 2022 is still almost double the EPS in 2021, and more than triple that of 2020, which is great on both counts. However, if DKS were to still trade at around a P/E between 7 to 8, each share may only be worth $87.85 to $100.40, suggesting a 12.4% to 23.4% price decline by the end of 2022.

With rising vaccination rates and a gradual return to normalcy, the same conditions that led to DKS's explosive EPS growth in 2020 and 2021 are no longer present to sustain double digits growth in 2022 and beyond. The market realized this and the price of DKS corrected from a high of $142 in September 2021 to as low as $97 in February 2022. I think that DKS is slightly overpriced here and it can be attractive if it falls further to under $100.

For now, DKS is on my watchlist. With that, the only company left to examine is Best Buy, a company that has paid dividends since 2004, has never once cut its dividend, not even during the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and certainly not during the pandemic in 2020-2021.

6. A Brief Overview Of Best Buy

Do check out the excellent article written by Stone Fox Capital on Best Buy. The following is my take on the company's fundamentals.

According to YCharts:

With $47 billion in 2020 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., with roughly 10% share of the aggregate market and nearly 40% share of offline sales, per our calculations, CTA industry, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have seen the U.S. e-commerce channel roughly double from pre-pandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Corie Barry, formerly Best Buy's CFO, took over as the new CEO in June 2019 from Hubert Joly. She had her work cut out for her as not long after she started her new job the pandemic hit. However, she had navigated the situation very well. In the 2021 Annual Report, CEO Corie stated her belief that permanent changes have happened to customer shopping behavior as they increasingly shop online. And under her leadership, the online sales soared from 19% of the domestic online revenue in 2020 to 43.1% in 2021.

2021 Annual Report 2021 Annual Report

Company's earnings rose from $5.20 per share in Feb 2019 to $9.84 per share by January 2022.

Seeking Alpha

Best Buy's recent 5-year performance has been great. Accounting for dividends, the company managed an impressive annual rate of return of 19.2% with the share price appreciating by 121%.

FAST Graphs

Best Buy's business is a literal cash-cow. It almost doubled its cash from operations from $2.57 billion in 2020 to $4.93 billion in 2021.

EM website

An investment of $10000 5 years ago into Best Buy would have trounced S&P 500, with dividends contributing to 2.48% of the annualized rate of returns.

FAST Graphs

The average dividend growth rate of BBY has ranged between 17.84% to 27.27%, and that has been trending upwards.

Author's

Assuming the lowest figure of 17.84% and extrapolating that out five years, the yield on cost could increase from the current 3.55% in 2022 to as high as 6.84% in 2026. Even if the dividend growth rate were to decline to just 10% increase per year, the yield on cost will still increase to 5.19%. This makes holding a dividend growth stock like Best Buy very compelling.

7. Valuation

Assuming a scenario where Best Buy continues to trade at a P/E of 10.4 which is below its historical P/E of 12.84, it could still be worth more at $132 in three years. And once dividends are counted, the gains will be boosted by $11.01 per share over the 3-year period.

FAST Graphs

Using traditional valuation metric of P/E, Best Buy is trading at a P/E of 10.04, which is lower than its historical P/E of 11.48. This means that Best Buy is not crazy cheap but it is certainly not overvalued.

According to Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop, BBY's fair value is around $116. He noted the following:

We take a positive stance on narrow-moat Best Buy's fourth-quarter earnings and analyst day presentation, with all signs suggesting that the retailer has emerged from the pandemic a structurally stronger business. Quarterly earnings were solid but unspectacular, with $51.8 billion in annual sales and $9.84 in diluted EPS narrowly edging our previous forecasts of $51.7 and $9.71, respectively. Far more importantly, a digital business that has doubled its pre-pandemic run-rate (to 34% of sales, or $17.5 billion), meaningful sales leverage, and upside from the firm's Totaltech loyalty program, nascent advertising business, and Health segment point to a solid future for the consumer electronics stalwart. We expect to raise our $116 fair value estimate by about 10%, with roughly 4% of the change attributable to the removal of our prior expectation for a 5-point bump in the U.S. tax rate.

However, considering the forecasted decline in earnings of 10% this year, and assuming a 13% earnings growth for the next 9 years (which is not unreasonable as the average earnings growth from 2003 to 2021 is 13.1%), I calculate the fair value of BBY now to be $97.94, just under the price that it is trading and offers no margin of safety.

Finally, considering the price-to-sales metric, Best Buy's current P/S of 0.49 is in line with its 5-year average P/S of 0.48, meaning it is fairly priced now.

8. Risk

The premise of recommending BBY is its ability to keep paying a dividend that will grow substantially and rapidly over time to provide real returns in times of uncertainty like now.

From the perspective of payout ratio, BBY has been managing the dividend payout at very manageable levels between 25% to 33% so I do not see any issue on that front so long as BBY can generate sufficient free cash flow to pay the growing dividends.

FAST Graphs

When examining BBY's Dividend Grade on Seeking Alpha, it can appear worrisome.

Seeking Alpha

However, I am not worried because the companies that BBY is compared against are not the most relevant.

Seeking Alpha

BBY is a pure-play consumer electronics retailer, while CONN sells mattresses, furniture and electronic appliances, and offers financing to customers. RCII leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. There are four revenue streams: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. Finally, the famous GME sells new and pre-owned video game platforms, gaming accessories such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards, as well as new and pre-owned video game software among other things.

Since the peer comparisons are largely irrelevant, I will disregard the D grade for the Dividend Growth category. I will also dismiss the D grade for Dividend Consistency, a grade BBY received for having 8 recent years of dividend growth against a backdrop of paying dividends for 17 years. Give it a few more years of dividend growth and that grade will improve.

9. Conclusion

Dividend paying stocks are great in an inflationary environment because they provide real returns. However, with equities trading at elevated levels, even dividend paying stocks, especially the highest quality ones from the Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions, are in overvalued territory. In the search for a quality company trading at fair value, Best Buy came up as a worthy candidate from the list of Dividend Contenders.

I like Best Buy as a business in an environment that can offer me real returns in a market that can trade sideways for a few years, real returns that come from a healthy 3.55% dividend yield that has been increasing at an average rate of 20% for the past 5 years.

Being a pure-play consumer electronics retailer against the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) is not easy. This is a cut-throat, low margin business. BBY's net income margin is just 4.47%, versus AMZN's 7.1% and Dell's 5.5%. However, customers cannot get enough of Best Buy. A survey done by JD Power on customer satisfaction on appliance satisfaction puts Best Buy in front of the pack ahead of Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW).

JD Power Survey

Best Buy is known not just for its service and excellent product knowledge of its sales staff, it is also known for its Price Match Guarantee.

Best Buy

Be it good times or bad, smart customers know Best Buy is the top choice because it guarantees to match the prices to all its major competitors. And this means BBY's business will be even better in an inflationary environment because budget-conscious consumers will go to places where they can get the best deals.

As a value investor looking for bargains in this overvalued market, Best Buy is a fairly priced company that I will consider opening a position to start collecting dividends. If the price corrects further, I will continue to add to it, because I have confidence that Best Buy will continue to be the reliable dividend payer that grows dividends at double digits rates, and it is real returns like this that can help me in an inflationary environment.